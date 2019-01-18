Preds’ Johansen to have hearing for high-sticking Scheifele

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Johansen of the Nashville Predators will have a chat with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday after he high-sticked Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele during a 5-1 defeat.

As the two forwards were battling in the corner late in the first period, they separated and Johansen’s stick came straight down onto Scheifele’s head, sending the Jets star to the ice. Johansen received only a two-minute minor for the infraction, but will likely be receiving some additional punishment after his phone hearing.

Scheifele was uninjured and remained in the game.

Johansen could try reasoning with the DoPs like Radko Gudas did before he was suspended 10 games for slashing Mathieu Perreault in the neck last season. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman, who had a history before that incident, said it was an unfortunate play and that he’d never used his stick in that manner before.

Of course, all players must be in control of their sticks during play. While Johansen probably didn’t intend to hack Scheifele in the head after their battle, it was still his stick and he’ll likely get some punishment out of it.

