WATCH LIVE: Blackhawks visit Rangers on NBCSN

Last season was the first since 2003-04 in which both the Blackhawks and Rangers failed to make the postseason. The Blackhawks had made nine straight postseason appearances prior to last season, while the Rangers had made the postseason in 11 of the previous 12 seasons prior to last year. However, both teams continue to struggle this season.
The Blackhawks have lost six of their seven games in the new year (1-3-3), including four straight losses (0-2-2). Since Jeremy Colliton took charge on November 6, Chicago has lost 23 of their 33 games under their new head coach (10-17-6) after going 6-6-3 in 15 games under former head coach Joel Quenneville. The Hawks are coming off a disappointing 8-5 loss at New Jersey on Monday, which included an eight-goal second period in which Chicago was outscored 5-3.
Chicago has won four of their last six on the road (4-1-1) after winning just four of their first 18 away games this season (4-12-2). Recent notable road wins have come at Colorado (Dec 29) and at Pittsburgh (Jan 6). The Blackhawks will look to continue this good away run, with four of their next six games coming on the road.
After losing six of seven games, the Rangers were called out by head coach David Quinn, who called the team’s performance in a 7-5 loss against Columbus “a freaking joke,” saying the team “failed miserably.” They responded with a 6-2 win vs Carolina on Tuesday, led by a four-point night from Mika Zibanejad (2G-2A). It was the Rangers’ most goals scored this season and their biggest win since November 21.
Mats Zuccarello has seven points in his last five games (3G-4A), after having just six points in his previous 19 games. The forward is currently on a three-game point streak (3G-3A), and is coming off a three-assist performance against Carolina, which included this no-look through-the-legs pass for Zibanejad’s second goal. Zuccarello has been the Rangers’ top scorer each of the past three seasons, but has been rumored with a trade away from New York as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
What: Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers
Where: Madison Square Garden
When: Thursday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
You can watch the Blackhawks-Rangers stream on NBC Sports' live stream page and the NBC Sports app.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BLACKHAWKS
Brandon Saad – Jonathan Toews – Alex DeBrincat
Drake Caggiula – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Chris Kunitz – Artem Anisimov – Brendan Perlini
David Kampf – Marcus Kruger – Dominik Kahun
Duncan Keith – Erik Gustafsson
Henri Jokiharju – Brent Seabrook
Carl Dahlstrom – Connor Murphy
Starting goalie: Collin Delia
RANGERS
Chris Kreider – Mika Zibanejad – Mats Zuccarello
Filip Chytil – Ryan Strome – Jesper Fast
Jimmy Vesey – Boo Nieves – Vladislav Namestnikov
Cody McLeod – Brett Howden – Pavel Buchnevich
Marc Staal – Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei – Adam McQuaid
Ryan Lindgren – Kevin Shattenkirk
Starting goalie: Henrik Lundqvist
John Walton (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher will have the call from Madison Square Garden.