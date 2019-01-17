The Buzzer: Gibson’s shutout ends losing skid; Campbell finally gets support

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

Gibson was simply sensational, stopping all 37 shots he faced, including 10 on the power play, as the Ducks finally stopped their losing streak at 12 games in a 3-0 win against the Minnesota Wild.

Gibson’s in a race for the Vezina, and he’s been fantastic this season — one of few, if any, constants with the Ducks. The run support he’s received throughout the season, or lack thereof, just highlights further how important Gibson has been. Anaheim has just 116 goals for this season, ranking 30th out of 31 teams.

There are other cases to be made, but Gibson might just have the strongest one.

2. Jack Campbell, Los Angeles Kings

It’s a shame injury got in the way of Jack Campbell playing more. He’s been one of best backups in the NHL, despite missing nearly two months due to a meniscus tear.

His record might not reflect it, but never mind that: just check out his save percentage.

Consider this: In his past three starts coming into Thursday, Campbell has come out winless despite save percentages of .929, .979 and .972.

Campbell got the goals he needed at the other end of the ice and stopped 29 shots in a 2-1 win against the Dallas Stars.

3. Sami Niku, Winnipeg Jets

Niku has gone from seventh-round pick to the AHL’s Defenseman of the Year and into the limelight on Winnipeg’s blue line in pretty short order.

Niku played his best game as a pro on Thursday as the Jets came into Nashville and embarrassed the Predators 5-1. Niku was a big part of that, doing it all on Winnipeg’s eventual game-winner with an assist and then grabbing his second assist of the night when his point shot was deflected past Pekka Rinne.

Injuries to Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot have put Niku into the lineup and he’s thrived in the opportunity, so much so that he’s made a case to stick in the lineup even when the blue line returns to health.

Highlights of the night

Steeeeretch:

Body bag, indeed. What a hit:

BODY BAG 😱 pic.twitter.com/GCierfJapZ — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 18, 2019

Saad smacks this one in out of mid-air:

Vasilevskiy just being himself:

Factoids

Given their long and storied history, this is impressive:

Only three players in @MapleLeafs franchise history have reached the 60-point mark in fewer team games than @Marner93. #NHLStats #TORvsTBL pic.twitter.com/RiuOxG7jZu — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2019

Brayden Point is the only player to record at least 30 goals and 30 assists in 2018-19. #NHLStats #TORvsTBL pic.twitter.com/JUXhFlX5P4 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2019

David Perron became the 8th different @StLouisBlues player to record a point in at least 13 consecutive team games. All point streaks of 10+ games in NHL history: https://t.co/H2WGLC0Ght #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/0JQuGpc9is — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 18, 2019

Scores

Rangers 4, Blackhawks 3

Islanders 4, Devils 1

Bruins 5, Blues 2

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 2

Jets 5, Predators 1

Ducks 3, Wild 0

Kings 2, Stars 1

