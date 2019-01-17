PHT Morning Skate: Stars make a wish come true; price for Nyquist, Howard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• Mike McKenna has made Gritty a part of his new mask with the Philadelphia Flyers.

• The Tampa Bay Lightning are on course for a deep playoff run if they can stay out of their own way. [The Score]

• Want to trade for Gustav Nyquist or Jimmy Howard? You better be willing to fork over at least a first-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings. [MLive]

• Columbus Blue Jackets fans will have to soon come to the realization that life without Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky is coming. [Columbus Dispatch]

• The St. Louis Blues have underachieved all season long, yet they’re still in the Western Conference playoff picture. [St. Louis Dispatch]

• Life as an Edmonton Oilers fan: “Every day, fans live in fear Chiarelli might trade away another Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, etc. for a lesser talent. Ever day, Edmonton fears he might trade away a developing talent or high draft picks, as was the case involving Griffin Reinhardt.” [Edmonton Sun]

• There’s still plenty of season left, but the Montreal Canadiens are showing growth. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]

• This is definitely the low point of Phil Housley’s tenure with the Buffalo Sabres. [Die by the Blade]

• How David Rittich has helped save the Calgary Flames’ season. [ESPN]

• A look at the Flames’ salary cap situation as the trade deadline approaches. [Flames Nation]

• Examining these New York Islanders through 45 games. [Lighthouse Hockey]

• The Islanders penalty kill looks to be turning a corner. [Islanders Insight]

• Finally, the Dallas Stars and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make 10-year-old Anderson McDuffie’s dream come true. Anderson, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease after being born and has undergone two open-heart surgeries, was part of a team that played against Stars players. [Stars]

