PHT Morning Skate: Stars make a wish come true; price for Nyquist, Howard

• Mike McKenna has made Gritty a part of his new mask with the Philadelphia Flyers.
• The Tampa Bay Lightning are on course for a deep playoff run if they can stay out of their own way. [The Score]
• Want to trade for Gustav Nyquist or Jimmy Howard? You better be willing to fork over at least a first-round pick to the Detroit Red Wings. [MLive]
• Columbus Blue Jackets fans will have to soon come to the realization that life without Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky is coming. [Columbus Dispatch]
• The St. Louis Blues have underachieved all season long, yet they’re still in the Western Conference playoff picture. [St. Louis Dispatch]
• Life as an Edmonton Oilers fan: “Every day, fans live in fear Chiarelli might trade away another Taylor Hall, Jordan Eberle, etc. for a lesser talent. Ever day, Edmonton fears he might trade away a developing talent or high draft picks, as was the case involving Griffin Reinhardt.” [Edmonton Sun]
• There’s still plenty of season left, but the Montreal Canadiens are showing growth. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
• This is definitely the low point of Phil Housley’s tenure with the Buffalo Sabres. [Die by the Blade]
• How David Rittich has helped save the Calgary Flames’ season. [ESPN]
• A look at the Flames’ salary cap situation as the trade deadline approaches. [Flames Nation]
• Examining these New York Islanders through 45 games. [Lighthouse Hockey]
• The Islanders penalty kill looks to be turning a corner. [Islanders Insight]
• Finally, the Dallas Stars and the Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to make 10-year-old Anderson McDuffie’s dream come true. Anderson, who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease after being born and has undergone two open-heart surgeries, was part of a team that played against Stars players. [Stars]
