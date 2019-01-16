WATCH LIVE: Flyers take on Bruins on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Flyers poured in seven goals in a 7-4 win over Minnesota. Philly has won two of its last three games, but remains in the basement of the Metropolitan Division. James van Riemsdyk led the way on Monday with his fourth career hat trick, his second in a Flyers uniform, with the previous instance coming in March of 2011.
The Flyers used a five-forward power play against Minnesota Tuesday night, as the first unit consisted of Claude Giroux, Wayne Simmonds, James van Riemsdyk, Sean Couturier, and Jake Voracek. van Riemsdyk scored his first of three goals on the night in the first period on the man advantage, which went just 1-for-5 overall in the game.
“The responsibilities are the same. It just gives you a different look as you come down the boards,” said Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon. “I think if you can get one (power play goal) per game, now all of a sudden, instead of a two-goal team per-game average, you’re at a three-goal team average, and when you don’t get that goal, it looks like your team is really struggling. Obviously, we’ve had our fair share of missed opportunities.”
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy did not mince words after Monday’s overtime loss to Montreal in calling out David Backes and Jake DeBrusk, who were demoted from the second line (centered by David Krejci, who has scored in three straight games) to the third line against the Canadiens. The 34-year-old Backes, who will be a healthy scratch vs. the Flyers, has struggled to match the speed of opponents this season.
PROJECTED LINEUPS
BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice Bergeron – David Pastrnak
Peter Cehlarik – David Krejci – Jake DeBrusk
Sean Kuraly – Noel Acciari – Chris Wagner
Danton Heinen – Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson – Ryan Donato
Zdeno Chara – Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug – Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk – Kevan Miller
Starting goalie: Jaroslav Halak
FLYERS
James van Riemsdyk – Claude Giroux – Travis Konecny
Oskar Lindblom – Sean Couturier – Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton – Nolan Patrick – Wayne Simmonds
Michael Raffl – Philip Varone – Jori Lehtera
Ivan Provorov – Travis Sanheim
Shayne Gostisbehere – Andrew MacDonald
Robert Hagg – Radko Gudas
Starting goalie: Carter Hart
