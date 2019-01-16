Couturier’s hat trick, Hart’s 39 saves help Flyers hold on against Bruins

It’s not a sustainable winning formula — getting wildly outshot — but the Philadelphia Flyers will take wins any way they can get them these days.
It certainly helps when their players are scoring hat tricks, however. And just scoring in general.
James van Riemsdyk notched his hat trick in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, and it was Sean Couturier’s turn with his first career hatty in a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday Night Hockey on NBCSN.
And it helps to have Carter Hart, who has now won three of his past four starts (and has seen 35 or more shots in four of his past five).
Hart stopped 39 of the 42 pucks sent his way as the Flyers were outshot 42-19.
Hart’s now responsible for two wins on the trot, something the Flyers haven’t experience since Dec. 20. Winning hasn’t come easy in the City of Brotherly love. It’s been a tough season, so silver linings are are the small victories in what appears to be a lost season.
The Bruins were largely unlucky in the game after controlling two-thirds of the possession, creating 62 shot attempts five-on-five.
Boston had won six of their past eight coming into the game but lost 3-2 in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
With David Backes made a healthy scratch for Wednesday’s game, Boston jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, including the first NHL goal by Backes’ replacement, Peter Cehlarik.
The Flyers would go on to score four unanswered, with Oscar Lindblom getting the ball rolling and Couturier’s natural hat trick putting the Flyers into a 4-2 lead in the third.
Cehlarik added to his impressive debut by scoring with 56 seconds left in the game but wasn’t enough to get the Bruins to overtime.
Meanwhile, Jori Lehtera was tossed from the game at 16:48 of the second period when he drilled Ryan Donato right on the numbers, sending the latter’s face crashing into the glass.
Donato was bloodied on the play and needed to leave the game to get cleaned up.
Lehtera was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct (and likely a long, hard look from the league for the non-sensical hit).
The Bruins were only able to get three shots on goal during the man-advantage.
