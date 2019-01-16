Bruins road favorites at Flyers on Wednesday Night Hockey

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Boston Bruins have an excellent chance to remedy a small issue with winning when the front end of back-to-back games is on the road.

The Bruins are -140 road favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com with the Philadelphia Flyers coming back at +120 for their matchup on Wednesday night, while there is a 6.0-goals total.

Boston, which will have to jet home immediately afterward for a home game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, is 0-3 this season in road games when it is playing again the next day. However, the recent and head-to-head trends are more promising for the Bruins, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and are also 4-1 in their last five games against Philadelphia, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Flyers are 3-5 in their last eight games as a home underdog. Four of the teams’ last five matchups have gone UNDER the posted total.

Boston is 26-15-5 on the season as it vies for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but a concern with the Bruins is a 10-9-4 away record that stems from averaging just 2.28 goals per road contest.

Boston has one of the game’s superior first lines with Patrick Bergeron centering Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, but will be tweaking the other units, with center David Krejci possibly being united with minor-league call-up Peter Cehlarik. Boston’s power play is converting at a robust 28.6 percent over the team’s last 10 games, while the penalty kill is a respectable 83.3 percent.

The Bruins are giving the goaltending start to Jaroslav Halak, who has a 13-7-2 record with a 2.39 goals-against average and .924 save percentage this season.

Philadelphia is 17-23-6, including an underwhelming 9-10-3 in home games. The Flyers, who have seen left wing James van Riemsdyk get on a modest hot streak with three goals in as many games, have had their moments, most recently in a 7-4 win against the Minnesota Wild on Monday, but they are 3-5-1 this season in games two days after a win in their most recent contest.

The Flyers have also exhibited some patterns that might play into a low-scoring contest. They have scored only nine goals in the last five games started by rookie goalie Carter Hart, and the power play has scored on 16.7 percent of its opportunities in the last 10 games. The penalty kill has been a true problem for the Flyers, surviving only 71.4 percent of its man disadvantages.

Hart has a 4-5-1 record with a 2.70 goals-against average and .913 save percentage this season.

The total has gone UNDER at online betting sites in six of Boston’s last eight road games as a moneyline favorite of -130 or greater. However, the total has gone OVER in nine of Boston’s last 10 road games against Metropolitan teams.

