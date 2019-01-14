More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: All-Star tweaks; Best goalie tandems

By Joey AlfieriJan 14, 2019, 9:15 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Maple Leafs signed Trevor Moore to a two-year contract extension. (NHL.com/Maple Leafs)

• The Hockey News looks at the five off-season acquisitions that have provided the least amount of value to their new teams. There’s more than one Dallas Star on this list. (The Hockey News)

• Take a look back at the Ryan Johansen for Seth Jones trade three years after it happened. (On the Forecheck)

• Caps forward Jakub Vrana has all the tools to become a young star in the NHL. (Washington Times)

William Nylander‘s struggles aren’t a big problem for the Maple Leafs right now. (Toronto Star)

• It’s time for the Florida Panthers to make some significant changes. (The Rat Trick)

• Pens defenseman Kris Letang is making a case for the Norris Trophy. (Pittsburgh Tribune)

• The Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington looks at a few small tweaks that could help All-Star weekend. (Buffalo News)

• Sabres goalie Carter Hutton got off to a great start, but he’s struggled pretty badly over the last few weeks. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson uses his psychology background to help him with his game. (NHL.com)

• Find out which teams have the best goalie tandems in the NHL. (ESPN)

The Buzzer: Aho helps Hurricanes keep rolling; Islanders, Flames win big

By Adam GretzJan 14, 2019, 12:51 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes. With wins in seven out of their past eight games the Carolina Hurricanes are trying to make a run at a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They continued their recent strong play on Sunday afternoon with a very impressive win over one of the league’s best teams, the Nashville Predators, and it was Sebastian Aho once again leading the way. Aho finished with four points, including a hat trick, in the 6-3 win. Aho now has 12 points during this recent eight-game stretch and is up to 21 goals and 51 total points for the season. He is having an incredible season.

2. Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames are looking like one of the best teams in the NHL and dominated the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night with an emphatic 7-1 win that featured another huge game for Norris Trophy contender Mark Giordano. Giordano scored two goals and added an assist in the win as he continues what has been the best season of his already strong career.

3. Thomas Greiss, New York Islanders. This was a complete beatdown for the New York Islanders as they raced out to an early three-goal lead against the NHL’s best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and never looked back. One of the reasons they never looked back is because Thomas Greiss stopped 38 out of the 39 shots he faced. Regular starter Robin Lehner has been one of the Islanders’ best and most important players this season, but Greiss has been outstanding as well and now has a save percentage north of .917 for the season, which is well above the league average. 

Other notable performances from Sunday

  • Artemi Panarin had two more points and Nick Foligno scored two goals as the Columbus Blue Jackets were all over the New York Rangers in a 7-5 win that left Rangers coach David Quinn fuming angry after it was over.
  • Johnny Gaudreau had two more points to give him 67 on the season, tying him with Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid for third-most in the league. They are both just one point behind Mikko Rantanen of the Colroado Avalanche for second in the scoring race. Everyone is a distance second to Tampa Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, who was held off the scoresheet on Sunday night, something that has not happened very much this season.
  • The New York Islanders’ fourth line played a big role in their win over the Tampa Bay Lightning by scoring a pair of goals. Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, and Matt Martin all had two points in the win.

Highlights of the Night

Yes, it came in a losing effort but Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg scored a pretty incredible goal on Sunday afternoon.

The Vancouver Canucks did not get Michael Matheson to drop the gloves in response to his body-slam on prized rookie Elias Petterson earlier this season, but they did get plenty of revenge on the scored with a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Jacob Markstrom had a great night in goal against his former team with this fancy glove save being his best of the night. 

The Winnipeg Jets sent the Anaheim Ducks to their 11th straight defeat thanks to this overtime goal from Bryan Little with 10 seconds remaining in the overtime period. 

Factoids

  • Winnipeg Jet forward Patrik Laine scored his 25th goal of the season on Sunday, giving him three 25-goal seasons in the NHL before celebrating his 21st birthday. Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Carpenter, Dale Hawerchuk, Brian Bellows, Jimmy Carson, and Ilya Kovalchuk are the only other players in league history to accomplish that feat. [NHL PR]
  • The Calgary Flames needed just 47 games to record their 30th win of the season, matching a franchise record for fewest games needed to win 30 games in a season. The other season they did it was the 1988-89 campaign, when they went on to win the Stanley Cup. [NHL PR]
  • Carolina Hurricanes forward Justin Williams extended his goal-scoring streak to five games on Sunday afternoon, making him just the sixth player in NHL history to record a goal-scoring streak of at least five games after celebrating their 37th birthday. [NHL PR]

Scores

Carolina Hurricanes 6, Nashville Predators 3

Winnipeg Jets 4, Anaheim Ducks 3 (OT)

Columbus Blue Jackets 7, New York Rangers 5

Vancouver Canucks 5, Florida Panthers 1

New York Islanders 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 1

Calgary Flames 7, Arizona Coyotes 1

Angry David Quinn rips Rangers’ effort after loss to Blue Jackets

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2019, 11:47 PM EST
The New York Rangers’ weekend began on Saturday with a gritty, hard fought win over their cross-town rivals the New York Islanders.

It ended with an ugly 7-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets that was most definitely not anywhere near as close as the final score indicated, and resulted in first-year head coach David Quinn shredding his team’s effort and toughness after it was all over.

“They just won every one-on-one battle,” fumed Quinn, via the Rangers’ website. “It was unbelievable how when every time we went into a corner they came out with the puck. Our lack of ability to be physical and fish for pucks, it just looked like we had never been over D zone coverage.”

He did not stop there. When asked about the team’s dreadful night in the face-off circle and if that represented a lack of commitment from their wingers, he didn’t really hold back.

“Our guys on the flanks didn’t help at all. Listen, that’s a team competes hard on pucks. They test your mettle, and we failed miserably tonight … miserably. Our lack of determination in one-on-one battles, fishing for pucks, you do that in this league that is what happens. You get your asses handed to you.”

He was then asked if this was the type of game that he would make the team watch, or if if was one of those games that was so bad that the coach would just want to throw the tape away and forget it ever happened.

“We’re going to watch this, and we’re going to learn from this,” said Quinn. “We have got zero chance if we have 20 guys in uniform not willing to compete over pucks and get into people and have a little bit of snarl to your game.”

He also lamented the lack of physical play for the entire season.

“I don’t think we’re physical enough,” said Quinn, when asked if this was a season-long concern or just a recent blip. “I don’t think we have enough grit when it comes to one-on-one battles. We’ve survived it, we’ve talked about it, we addressed it this morning we will continue to address it. I wish we could have a practice where I could throw some pucks into the corner and see who comes out with it.”

There was also this, via the New York Post’s Brett Cyrgalis where Quinn expressed his disappointment after a couple of positive games.

“You’re going to lose hockey games. But you better want to battle somebody. It’s just ridiculous. Three games where we feel good about our effort and our compete, and then we come out here and do that? It’s a freaking joke.”

So that is an obviously unhappy coach.

This was always going to be a tough year for Quinn and the Rangers, with a rookie coach trying to steer the ship for an obviously rebuilding team. There have been some ups and downs along the way, but things have really started to go off course in recent weeks with the team now having lost six of its past seven games and only winning five out of 18 games since December 1.

With the trade deadline looming and several veteran players perhaps on their way out the door it is only likely to get worse before it gets better.

Lightning’s Hedman leaves game after collision with referee (Video)

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
It turned out to be a pretty miserable Sunday for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Not only did they play what was probably their worst game of the season in a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, but they also lost one of their top players when reigning Norris Trophy winning defender Victor Hedman had to exit the game with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury.”

It was kind of a fluke, unfortunate play as it occurred in the neutral zone when Hedman collided with referee Chris Rooney.

Have a look.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper had no other update after the game except only to say that his star defender did not have to go through concussion protocol. He seemed to be having an issue with his eye as he sat on the bench in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Hedman has already missed eight games this season due to injury but still has five goals and 24 assists in his 39 games played.

Even with Sunday’s loss the Lightning still have an NHL best 35-9-2 record and a substantial lead over every other team in the league.

On the other side, it was a thoroughly convincing win by an Islanders team that continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the NHL. They jumped all over the Lightning with three goals in the first six minutes and never looked back with what was their most complete effort of the season against the NHL’s best team.

Ducks drop 11th straight as GM stands behind Carlyle

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2019, 9:07 PM EST
It just keeps getting worse for the Anaheim Ducks.

Their ongoing losing streak reached 11 games on Sunday night with a crushing 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets that saw them blow another multi-goal first period lead, and then give up the winner with only 10 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Bryan Little‘s goal was the difference and continued the Ducks’ recent misery.

What makes it even worse is that they actually had another fast start by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 16 minutes thanks to goals from Brian Gibbons and Rickard Rakell. It would prove to be short-lived as a Blake Wheeler goal with less than a minute to play in the period and a Patrik Laine goal just two minutes into the second tied the game.

This all came after the Ducks let a 3-0 first period lead slip away on Friday night in what go on to be a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That game resulted in Ducks coach Randy Carlyle facing questions about his job security. Those questions are not going to go away as long as the team continues to lose the way it has. But less than an hour after Sunday’s game ended general manager Bob Murray issued a statement saying that he is, at least for the time being, sticking by his coach.

“While it’s not my preference to make comments on this topic during the season, our recent play has led to many questions. Our fans are frustrated, rightfully so, and deserve a response from me,” said Murray in the statement.

“At this time, I am not considering a coaching change. I am more focussed on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation. The way we played tonight was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group, and they should expect more from themselves.”

In some way, he is not wrong about Sunday’s game. This game was a much better overall effort than what they put forward on Friday night, and it easily could have ended with a different result.

On the other hand, when you have lost 11 games in a row there really is not much room for moral victories.

Really, though, the only good thing you can say about this game from a Ducks perspective is that they were at least able to get a point and tie the Wild (currently the owners of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference) in the standings. But the Ducks have played two more games, still have one of the worst goal differentials in the NHL (minus-28), and are near the bottom of the league when it comes to their ability to prevent shots and scoring chances. That all adds up to a bad team. It is hard to see how much that will change as long as everything remains the same.

