Lightning’s Hedman leaves game after collision with referee (Video)

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
It turned out to be a pretty miserable Sunday for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Not only did they play what was probably their worst game of the season in a 5-1 loss to the New York Islanders, but they also lost one of their top players when reigning Norris Trophy winning defender Victor Hedman had to exit the game with what the team is calling an “upper-body injury.”

It was kind of a fluke, unfortunate play as it occurred in the neutral zone when Hedman collided with referee Chris Rooney.

Have a look.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper had no other update after the game except only to say that his star defender did not have to go through concussion protocol. He seemed to be having an issue with his eye as he sat on the bench in the immediate aftermath of the collision.

Hedman has already missed eight games this season due to injury but still has five goals and 24 assists in his 39 games played.

Even with Sunday’s loss the Lightning still have an NHL best 35-9-2 record and a substantial lead over every other team in the league.

On the other side, it was a thoroughly convincing win by an Islanders team that continues to be one of the biggest surprises in the NHL. They jumped all over the Lightning with three goals in the first six minutes and never looked back with what was their most complete effort of the season against the NHL’s best team.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

Ducks drop 11th straight as GM stands behind Carlyle

By Adam GretzJan 13, 2019, 9:07 PM EST
It just keeps getting worse for the Anaheim Ducks.

Their ongoing losing streak reached 11 games on Sunday night with a crushing 4-3 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets that saw them blow another multi-goal first period lead, and then give up the winner with only 10 seconds remaining in the extra period.

Bryan Little‘s goal was the difference and continued the Ducks’ recent misery.

What makes it even worse is that they actually had another fast start by jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the game’s first 16 minutes thanks to goals from Brian Gibbons and Rickard Rakell. It would prove to be short-lived as a Blake Wheeler goal with less than a minute to play in the period and a Patrik Laine goal just two minutes into the second tied the game.

This all came after the Ducks let a 3-0 first period lead slip away on Friday night in what go on to be a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That game resulted in Ducks coach Randy Carlyle facing questions about his job security. Those questions are not going to go away as long as the team continues to lose the way it has. But less than an hour after Sunday’s game ended general manager Bob Murray issued a statement saying that he is, at least for the time being, sticking by his coach.

“While it’s not my preference to make comments on this topic during the season, our recent play has led to many questions. Our fans are frustrated, rightfully so, and deserve a response from me,” said Murray in the statement.

“At this time, I am not considering a coaching change. I am more focussed on our players, specifically with who is going to step up in this situation. The way we played tonight was a step in the right direction, but we need much, much more. We have higher expectations for this group, and they should expect more from themselves.”

In some way, he is not wrong about Sunday’s game. This game was a much better overall effort than what they put forward on Friday night, and it easily could have ended with a different result.

On the other hand, when you have lost 11 games in a row there really is not much room for moral victories.

Really, though, the only good thing you can say about this game from a Ducks perspective is that they were at least able to get a point and tie the Wild (currently the owners of the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference) in the standings. But the Ducks have played two more games, still have one of the worst goal differentials in the NHL (minus-28), and are near the bottom of the league when it comes to their ability to prevent shots and scoring chances. That all adds up to a bad team. It is hard to see how much that will change as long as everything remains the same.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

The Buzzer: Blue Jackets mock Kuznetsov; A bloody good goal

By James O'BrienJan 13, 2019, 2:23 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Tyler Bertuzzi

For the first time in his NHL career, Bertuzzi generated a hat trick, playing a role in a very frustrating night for Bruce Boudreau and the Wild.

Overall, Bertuzzi ended up with five shots on goal and a +3 rating in that win. Todd’s nephew now has 13 goals and 25 points in 45 games this season.

Consider this also an honorary spot for Dylan Larkin, who continued a quietly strong 2018-19 with three assists.

2. Nikita Kucherov

Things get funky after Bertuzzi, whose three points being three goals makes for an easy tiebreaker. The rest are judgment calls, really.

It doesn’t help that there’s a little club of one-goal, two-assists nights where both assists are primary helpers. That was the case with Kucherov, Sean Kuraly, and Jeff Carter.

Kucherov gets one of the nods because, honestly, we really need to step back and behold his amazing run whenever we can. And the same should be said for the absolutely ridiculous Lightning, who are now on an 18-1-1 run.

Kucherov’s now at 75 points in just 45 games. Goodness.

3. Sean Kuraly

From a guy on top of the hockey world to someone who might not make these lists very often, Kuraly also enjoyed an aforementioned one-goal, two-assist night.

Considering his recent efforts, it seems well-earned. Kuraly had been suffering through a four-game pointless streak, yet he fired a healthy 14 SOG during that drought. The Bruins would end up needing all three of his points, too, as they won 3-2 against the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Again, there’s a strong case for Carter to be in the top three, too. Goalies also had some arguments, including Carey Price, who pitched a 28-save shutout against the Avalanche.

Highlights of the Night

Conor Garland has been quietly building up a nice season between the AHL and NHL, but Saturday might just boost him up to the level of semi-mainstream consciousness among hockey fans.

It’s not just that he scored two goals in Arizona’s win against Edmonton. It’s that the first one went off of his face, and then he came back and scored another one that had to be reviewed. Garland is now on a four-game goal streak (six goals).

This continues what’s been a tough couple of days for faces, even by the gritty standards of hockey players. Braden Holtby took a stick to the eye. Johnny Boychuk blocked a shot with his face. At least Garland got a goal for his efforts, then, eh?

Watch Garland’s two goals, stitches and all, in the video above this post’s headline.

In that same game, Connor McDavid scored a very business-as-usual goal, which of course means it was really impressive:

The magical ride isn’t over yet for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, as he helped St. Louis suppress Dallas. This was a great sequence. Also, great call on the nickname/Twitter handle “Binn Nasty.”

Trash talk moment of the night

In response to Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s bird/eagle celebration, Artemi Panarin and the Blue Jackets laid it on pretty thick in mocking his cele after winning things 2-1 in OT.

Maybe these teams will get to hash things out in a playoff series? Kuznetsov got a pretty nice burn in that regard, via Ian Oland of Russian Machine Never Breaks:

“That’s fine, you know. It’s nice to get some people to think about me,” Kuznetsov said. “Same as like in April last series.”

Ouch. Also: that Panarin shot was nasty, though.

More on a tough night for the Capitals here, which also includes a breakout pass that ranks as an honorable mention for highlights of the night.

Factoids

  • Brent Burns played in his 1,000th game, collecting two points, and also being distinctly Brent Burns (read: weird).

Scores

NJD 3 – PHI 2
NYR 2 – NYI 1
TBL 5 – BUF 3
BOS 3 – TOR 2
MTL 3 – COL 0
CBJ 2 – WSH 1 (OT)
DET 5 – MIN 2
VGK 4 – CHI 3 (OT)
STL 3 – DAL 1
ARI 3 – EDM 2
SJS 4 – OTT 1
LAK 5 – PIT 2

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Boudreau calls out Wild’s top players after tough loss

By James O'BrienJan 13, 2019, 12:27 AM EST
These are the types of nights that will make Bruce Boudreau’s skin turn extra-red.

As scrappy as the Detroit Red Wings can be, there’s no denying their low spot in the NHL this season. If that wasn’t enough to set the table for a Wild win, consider that the game was taking place in Minnesota, and the more-rested Wild were taking on a Detroit team that lost to the Jets the night before.

A back-to-back against a cellar dweller should be easy points – on paper – but instead, the Red Wings beat the Wild 5-2 on Saturday, with Tyler Bertuzzi registering his first NHL hat trick.

The Wild dropped what Boudreau called a clunker, even as they looked up at the out-of-town scoreboard and realized that other bubble teams were losing. Minnesota failed to add a little playoff cushion on Saturday, and Boudreau was clearly unhappy after that loss.

“That was the worst game we’ve played since I’ve been here as coach,” Boudreau said early in his presser. ” … I’m really disappointed in tonight’s effort.”

As The Athletic’s Michael Russo notes, Boudreau called out top players such as Eric Staal and Mikael Granlund, while giving Joel Eriksson-Ek such a backhanded compliment, you’d think it was delivered by Vincent Damphousse.

“If your best players aren’t your best players, you’re not going to win a game,” Boudreau said. “It’s as simple as that. When I look down and Ek’s line is the best line that we have out there, then we’re in trouble.”

Slamming your best players while sort of insulting lesser first-rounders? Is Boudreau hanging out with Jim Lites, waiting for Lites to throw barbs at Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin?

The Wild really fell apart in the second period of this game, with an especially painful surge happening considering that Detroit got two goals from former Wild rental Thomas Vanek; via Natural Stat Trick, Detroit controlled the game to the tune of a ridiculous 88 Corsi For Percentage.

via Natural Stat Trick

Were Staal and Granlund that bad? Staal’s possession numbers were indeed abysmal in this one, so it’s not shocking that he admitted that he was “fighting it” all night, according to Russo. Staal ended the night with a minor penalty, zero points, and one shot on goal, while Granlund was a -1 with two SOG.

It’s been tough sledding for Staal and others overall, though. After being remarkable since signing with the Wild (including a surprising 42[!] goals and 76 points last season), Staal’s been limited to 27 points in 43 games. In all honesty, expecting a point-per-game from Staal – now 34 – might be asking a bit much, but the Wild need him to move the needle.

Wild players owned up to their tough outings, at least.

Either way, the Wild find themselves in a grinding mode. Consider that they’ve averaged the exact same 2.82 goals for and against per game, and you can see how slim the margin of error can be.

That tightrope-walking style will probably lend itself to frustrating nights like these.

Minnesota’s still in a decent position to squeeze out a berth in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it probably won’t be easy. Don’t be surprised if you see Boudreau bare that strain throughout the rest of 2018-19, even if he’s unlikely to provide such pointed criticisms all that often.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Sabres slip out of playoff position behind Habs, Isles

By James O'BrienJan 12, 2019, 11:18 PM EST
Back in late November, the Buffalo Sabres lead the entire NHL in points. Now they wouldn’t even have a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs if they began as of late Saturday night.

Things can change with 37+ games left in the season for these teams, but it’s increasingly looking like there will be a three-team race for two East wild-card spots between the Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, and New York Islanders.

(Again, the Bruins, Penguins, and Blue Jackets rank among teams in the top three spots of their divisions who could conceivably slip, while perhaps the Panthers or Hurricanes could go on a wild run.)

Here’s how the bubble wrapped on a busy Saturday:

Montreal Canadiens climb to first wild-card spot: 24-17-5, 53 points, 46 games played, 22 regulation/overtime wins.

After losing three of their last four games, the Habs shut down the struggling Avalanche 3-0 on Saturday.

All three of Montreal’s goals came in the third period of that tight contest, with the last being an empty-netter. Brett Kulak‘s shorthanded goal ended up being the game-winner, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored an emphatic 2-0 tally.

Carey Price pitched a 28-save shutout at home in this one.

Schedule note: Over the next three games, Montreal will rotate home and away contests. After that, they’ll have a great opportunity to solidify their place as a playoff contender, as they’ll enjoy a seven-game homestand from Jan. 19 – Feb. 9.

New York Islanders lose, stay in second WC: 24-15-4, 52 points, 43 GP, 22 ROW.

Islanders fans probably aren’t happy today, as their team lost in regulation to the hated Rangers.

The bigger picture looks quite sunny, though. In fact, considering their games in hand, it’s quite possible that the Islanders could finish in the Metro’s top three, and maybe even grab home-ice for the first round. To sweeten the deal, consider that they’ve played 20 home games versus 23 on the road, so it’s mostly coming up Trotz-house.

Schedule note: This loss starts a four-game homestand on a tough note, but they’ll get a chance – and a challenge – in closing off a back-to-back by hosting the Lightning on Sunday.

Buffalo Sabres fall to ninth place: 23-16-6, 52 points, 45 GP, 20 ROW

Uh oh.

Buffalo’s lost three of four and only won three times in their last 10 games (3-6-1 during that stretch). While they have the same 52 standings points as Montreal, the Canadiens hold two more games in hand and two ROW.

It’s not time to panic, especially since Buffalo has a game in hand on Montreal. That said, with Montreal nearing a slate of home games fairly soon, Buffalo’s readying for quite the opposite, in the short term.

Schedule note: The Sabres are going to need to dig deep, as they’re set to being a five-game road trip on Monday.

The key will be to keep their heads high, even if that does go badly, because they’ll begin February with a seven-game homestand. Considering how all-or-nothing their schedule is, don’t be surprised if Buffalo’s streaky for the next month.

***

Again, there are other changes that could come to these East playoff races, but if it comes down to the Sabres, Islanders, and Canadiens jockeying for two spots, it could be very interesting to watch. The see-saw effect could be especially profound for Montreal and Buffalo, but we’ll see.

Overall, the Sabres have to hope that things go differently than they did on Saturday, but the Habs certainly wouldn’t mind.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.