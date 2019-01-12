More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Predators' Watson: Alcohol issues led to his arrest

Associated Press Jan 12, 2019
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson says the arrest last year that led to his 18-game suspension came when he started drinking again after 23 months of sobriety.

Watson, who turns 27 on Sunday, said Friday in an Instagram post that he’s been dealing with anxiety, depression and alcoholism since the age of 18. Watson said he voluntarily entered the NHL’s substance abuse program after his June 16 arrest.

”I am currently sober and committed to living a healthy lifestyle so that I can be the father, partner, teammate and person I want to be,” Watson said.

Watson pleaded no contest July 24 to domestic assault and agreed to a judicial diversion program that enabled the misdemeanor charge to be dismissed if he served three months of probation and completed an in-patient treatment program and a batterer’s intervention program.

He initially received a 27-game suspension from the NHL, but an arbitrator reduced it to 18 games. He was reinstated in mid-November and has six goals and two assists in 28 games this season.

Watson was arrested in connection with a June 16 incident after a witness flagged down a police officer to a gas station in Franklin Tennessee. According to the incident report, Watson told police he and his girlfriend were arguing and that he pushed her. Officers said they found red marks on her chest, and she said Watson caused them.

Watson’s girlfriend, Jenn Guardino, issued a statement in October taking blame for the incident and saying Watson would never hit or abuse her. In her statement, Guardino said she had ”struggled with alcoholism for many years.”

In his Instagram post, Watson said that he and his girlfriend were ”engaged in a heated, nonphysical argument” that day. Watson said that both he and his girlfriend had relapsed in their battles with alcoholism during the month leading up to the incident.

”I did not cause marks on her chest or blood on her leg,” Watson said. ”I did handle matters that day poorly and did not uphold the standards of an employee of the Nashville Predators or National Hockey League.

”I take full responsibility for my involvement in the argument and have learned from the situation and taken the necessary steps to ensure that nothing of this nature happens again.”

Watson added that he and his girlfriend are ”healthy, happy and committed to our own individual sobriety as well as continuing to strengthen our relationship.”

”We have learned from our mistakes and are excited to move forward in our relationship,” Watson said. ”We wish only to raise our daughter Olivia in the most healthy and loving atmosphere we can provide.”

Flyers puzzled by fall from playoffs to worst in the East

Associated Press Jan 12, 2019
By Dan Gelston (AP Sports Writer)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The vendor at the Flyers merchandise kiosk on the main concourse scrolled through his phone as disinterested fans breezed by the $70 Stadium Series sweatshirts and $250 jerseys that suddenly seem as unwanted as a face value ticket. Shortly before faceoff, customers! A Flyers fan stops by and spends $5.39 on a foam finger that is supposed to convey the home team is No. 1.

At least one Flyers fan in the stands had a different digit in mind.

The scoreboard cameras caught a man in the first period flipping Gritty the bird.

Yes, even the beloved Flyers furball can’t escape the wrath of agitated fans in what has become one of the biggest debacles in franchise history. The only part of the season more surprising than the unexpected popularity of their rookie mascot has been the dizzying dip in the standings from a year ago. The Flyers crashed from a 98-point team that made the playoffs to the one of the worst teams in the NHL; they fired the coach, the general manager and play in front of a half-empty Wells Fargo Center where tickets bottomed out at $9 a pop on StubHub on Wednesday.

Hey, for a night, the discounted ducats were worth the price – the Flyers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Dallas.

But the win was just a rare respite for a franchise barreling toward the Feb. 25 trade deadline on the brink of another shakeup. The suit and tie guys are gone. General manager Chuck Fletcher was hired in November to replace Ron Hextall, who could not turn the Flyers into contenders after 4+ seasons, and he promptly fired coach Dave Hakstol after three-plus seasons without a playoff series win. Interim coach Scott Gordon is 4-7-2 in his brief tenure.

That leaves the aging veterans in the orange-and-black sweaters, and perhaps some of the newer faces, on the market as Fletcher decides if the time is now for a full-blown roster revamp. Former All-Star forward Wayne Simmonds is in the last year of his contract and could be traded before the Flyers lose him for nothing. Simmonds, who has only 19 points this season, is perhaps the most important voice in the locker room and losing his leadership would hurt the Flyers as much as his point production. Just 30, Simmonds could be packaged for prospects and picks to a contender before he hits free agency.

”Right now, you definitely can’t look at the big picture,” Simmonds said. ”Obviously, the big picture doesn’t look good, so you’ve got to start small and we’ve got to start making strides from there.”

Hextall’s inability to turn things around was among the reasons he was unexpectedly dismissed Nov. 26. Philadelphia hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 1975 and was ready to try to contend after several years of retooling.

They instead enter Saturday’s game at New Jersey sitting 30th in the NHL standings at 16-22-6 (38 points).

How did it get this bad?

– Start in net. The Flyers tied an NHL record this week with Mike McKenna becoming their seventh goaltender to play this season. The Flyers became the fourth team in league history to hit that ignominious milestone and reached it in just 43 games. The Flyers banked on Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth to man the pipes while top prospect Carter Hart gained experience in the minors. Elliott and Neuvirth have been injured most of the season and patchwork effort was a bust, forcing the Flyers to call up Hart (3-4-1) last month to steady the team.

– The farm system had failed to produce stars after a string of bad drafts last decade and expected cornerstones such as Nolan Patrick (No. 2 pick of 2017 draft; 22 games without a goal), and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov have yielded inconsistent results instead of serving as significant keys to a rebuild.

– The vets have disappeared. Claude Giroux, the last holdover from the 2010 Stanley Cup final team, is again an All-Star. But Simmonds, Jake Voracek, van Riemsdyk and Sean Couturier have been hit by injury and inconsistency.

”When times do get tough, it’s what’s in our locker room that really matters and what really counts,” Hart said.

The 20-year-old Hart will be the anchor and has been an instant fan favorite. He’s been recognized a couple of times in public – he had to smile recounting a photo he took with an employee at a local Lululemon – but otherwise blends in like any other young kid walking a mall.

The Flyers have averaged more than 19,000 fans a game each season since 1996 but the crowd has thinned and ticket prices have hit rock bottom at the same time a $250 million renovation is underway at the Wells Fargo Center. It hasn’t helped that the 76ers, a fellow tenant, pack the place every night.

”The winning side of it is a lot more fun than the losing side of it, but we can only deal with the circumstances that we have and right now,” Gordon said.

Gritty has provided the Flyers a mainstream buzz they would have missed had it not been for his burst of supersized jersey full of fun.

Gritty kicked a field goal at a recent home loss blindfolded both in a nod to ”Bird Box” and a shot at Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey. Flyers fans saved their loudest cheers for the skit and accompanying Eagles highlights.

Once play resumed, they could have used the blindfold.

The Buzzer: Guentzel's hat trick leads rally; Hurricanes go bowling

AP
By Adam Gretz Jan 12, 2019
Three Stars

1. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pittsburgh Penguins trailed by three goals after one period on Friday night, and then stormed back for a 7-4 win to hand the Anaheim Ducks their 10th loss in a row. There were a lot of stars in the win for the Penguins (Sidney Crosby was dominant even if he only recorded one point, Tanner Pearson scored two goals, Evgeni Malkin had four points) but it was Jake Guentzel that played a huge role, recording his second hat trick of the season. He scored two goals early in the second period to help the Penguins tie the game, and then added an empty netter later in the game to help put it away. He is now just one goal away from matching his season total from a year ago (22 goals).

2. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes. Jeff Skinner was back in Carolina on Friday night as a visiting player for the first time (and he scored his 30th goal of the season) but it was Sebastian Aho that ended up stealing the show with a pair of goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 win. They were both kind of fluky goals that went in the net off of Sabres defenders, but the Hurricanes will take them as they try to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Aho is now up to 18 goals on the season and continues to be one of the Hurricanes’ best players.

3. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets. The Jets haven’t been playing their best lately, but they have still found a way to win three of their past four games thanks to their 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Blake Wheeler scored a goal and recorded his 49th assist, but Kyle Connor was the big contributor for the team with a three point night, scoring a goal and adding a pair of assists in the win. He is now up to 16 goals and 34 points on the season and remains one of the Jets’ most underrated players.

Highlights

The Carolina Hurricanes continued their season of fun victory celebrations by allowing team captain Justin Williams to go … bowling. Williams also scored a goal on the night.

Phil Kessel gets credit for the game-winning goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins and he absolutely refused to be denied.

How bad were the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night? John Gibson gave up six goals and was by far their best player. In the first period he was making saves like this.

Factoids

  • Jeff Skinner’s goal was his 30th of the season, and the fourth time he has scored 30 goals in his career. He is the first Sabres player to score at least 30 goals in a season since Jason Pominville did it during the 2011-12 season [Sabres PR]
  • Bryan Little recorded his 500th career point on Friday night and is the third player in the history of the franchise to record 500 points with it. [NHL PR]
  • No player in the NHL has ore points than Johnny Gaudreau‘s 38 since the start of December [Sportsnet Stats]

Scores

Carolina Hurricanes 4, Buffalo Sabres 3

Winnipeg Jets 4, Detroit Red Wings 2

Calgary Flames 4, Florida Panthers 2

Pittsburgh Penguins 7, Anaheim Ducks 4

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Carlyle's seat gets hotter as Ducks implode, lose 10th in a row

Getty
By Adam Gretz Jan 12, 2019
There is nothing to suggest that it will happen right now, or even at any point this season for the Anaheim Ducks, but this is definitely the type of game and the type of situation that could get a coach fired.

At the very least, it is the type of situation that could result in some kind of a significant change somewhere in the organization, whether it be on the ice or behind the bench.

The situation is a now 10-game losing streak that was extended on Friday night with a 7-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that featured an absolutely unbelievable meltdown over the final two periods.

That is also probably understating just how bad it was, and it resulted in coach Randy Carlyle getting asked if he is worried about his job security. According to Mike Coppinger of the Los Angeles Times, Caryle responded by calling it a “dumb question” and abruptly ending his press conference.

That is where things sit for the Ducks right now.

After 20 minutes on Friday everything seemed to be going Anaheim’s way as the Ducks took advantage of a couple of fortunate bounces and jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. They looked to be in control of the game, starting goalie John Gibson was making incredible saves in net, and it finally looked like the losing streak was going to end.

That turned out to be the highpoint of the night as things completely unraveled after that with the Penguins scoring seven goals the rest of the way.

It was not just that the Ducks were outscored by a 7-1 margin over the final two periods that made it bad. It was the fact they were completely and totally dominated in every phase of the game. It was like the two teams were playing entirely different sports, and the Ducks’ version was barely of an NHL quality.

That is the problem for the Ducks, and has been the problem for them all season.

Their overall record has been solid enough to keep them in the playoff race.

The results have been adequate.

The process behind the results has not been close to good enough, and there is no evidence to suggest that the Ducks have played as well as even their mediocre record might indicate or that things are going to get drastically better. The entire thing is driven by goaltending, and unless Gibson or Ryan Miller stand on their head they have almost zero chance to win on any given night.

You can cite injuries.

You can point to the fact the core is getting older and may not be as good as it once was. All of that is true.

What is also true is that the way this Ducks team has played is the same way just about every Randy Carlyle coached team has played over the past decade. They get dominated territorially, spend way too much time defending in their own zone, and will only go as far as their goaltending can take them.

This season the Ducks are the fourth-worst team in the league when it comes to 5-on-5 shot attempt differential. The only team in the league that gives up more total shot attempts and shots on goal is the Ottawa Senators, a rebuilding team that is going into tank-mode and is in the process of stripping its roster down to the bare bones.

It’s a testament to just how bad this team has been when you consider they have sixth-best team save percentage in the NHL and have only won 19 out of their first 45 games.

When you are that dependent on goaltending eventually the luck runs out. The Ducks seem to be at that point this season.

Now they have to head out on a five-game road trip that opens up on Sunday in Winnipeg against one of the NHL’s best teams. Things are looking bleak right now and there does not seem to be much optimism on the horizon.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Keith Yandle takes wicked slash at Sean Monahan (Video)

NHL
By Adam Gretz Jan 12, 2019
The Florida Panthers are not enjoying the early part of 2019 and frustration seems to be building.

Their losing streak reached five games on Friday night with a 4-3 decision in Calgary, just 24 hours after losing a brutally tough game in Edmonton where they were just eight seconds away from winning.

Friday’s game had to be just as frustrating because they actually had a great start (something that has not happened much for them lately) and jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. It eventually evaporated with the Flames scoring four consecutive goals to open up a 4-2 lead late in the third period. The fourth goal, an empty net tally by Sean Monahan, ended up going in the books as the game winner after Florida’s Evgenii Dadonov added a garbage time goal later in the period to make the score a little closer.

As Monahan was shooting for the empty net, he took a rather nasty slash from Panthers defender Keith Yandle.

Just look at the aggressiveness behind this whack.

It seemed to get all stick, but that could have been really bad had he made contact with Monahan’s hand or arm.

Yandle ended up getting a 10-minute misconduct on the play, as did Jonathan Huberdeau as he yelled at the official while coming out of the penalty box (it was Huberdeau’s penalty that sent Calgary to the power play).

Yandle and Huberdeau were two of the Panthers’ big-money players that was benched for more than half of their game in Pittsburgh earlier this week because coach Bob Boughner was not happy with their effort.

They have now lost two games since in rather brutal fashion.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.