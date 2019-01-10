The Buzzer: Forsberg’s back; Giordano continues Norris chase

Three stars
1. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Two goals — including his first since Nov. 21 and the other the game-winner in overtime — highlights a solid effort from Forsberg, who played his second game since returning from a hand injury.
His first game may have been a bit rusty, but Forsberg was flying on Wednesday. His first goal was a pure snipe on the power play and his second was a lesson in not allowing him to walk in on your goaltender.
The Preds have won five of their past six.
2. Anders Nilsson, Ottawa Senators
Nilsson hasn’t been good this season, just check out his save percentages.
That said, he was great for the Senators in a 2-1 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks. Nilsson stopped 32-of-33 shots for an impressive .970 save percentage. In his 15 appearances this season, just five times has he topped .900.
3. Mark Giordano, Calgary Flames
Giordano, who is being pipped as a Norris candidate this year, tallied three assists as the Flames knocked off the Colorado Avalanche 5-3.
Giordano is up to 37 assists on the season and 43 points in 43 games, which is good for third in defenseman scoring this season.
Highlights of the night
Big mistake to watch him:
Shorthanded perfection here:
Gotta keep two hands on that stick:
Factoids
Scores
Predators 4, Blackhawks 3 (OT)
Flames 5, Avalanche 3
Senators 2, Ducks 1 (OT)
