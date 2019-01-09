Forsberg scores two, Predators outlast Blackhawks in overtime

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How nice is it to have Filip Forsberg back, Nashville?

After missing more than a month because of injury, Forsberg re-entered the fray earlier this week and in his second game back, produced two goals, including the clincher in overtime to down a stingy Chicago Blackhawks team 4-3 on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Predators are flying, now 5-0-1 in their past six games — including three straight — after losing six straight and back on top of the Central Division, one point ahead of the Winnipeg Jets.

For a stretch, Nashville looked human. Injuries took their toll and the slump ensured.

It’s only within the past week that they’ve been running with a few more cylinders. Before that, it was Nov. 18 when the likes of Forsberg, P.K. Subban and Viktor Arvidsson, for example, suited up in a game together.

Alex DeBrincat continued to abuse the back of the net, scoring his 21st of the season. He has goals in each of his past three games and seven in his past 10.

His goal tied the game briefly late in the first period, only to be countered eight seconds later by Arvidsson’s 13th.

Patrick Kane continued his red-hot play with two more assists, pushing his point total to 21 (nine goals, 12 assists) in his past 12 games.

Forsberg scored his first goal since Nov. 21 In his second game back after missing more then a month because of injury, Forsberg was flying in the game and was rewarded on the power play with a top that beat Blackhawk’s goalie Collin Delia top corner.

The Blackhawks are now 1-3-1 in their past five games after going 5-1-0 in their previous six games. It might be time to stop sleeping on them, however. They’re five points back of a playoff spot, which is still a mountain to climb, but it’s no Everest. Chicago has found their game despite not having Corey Crawford behind them.

That game helped them earn a point in this one. They pulled the game to 3-2 on Jonathan Toew’s 18th, a shorthanded goal with 20 seconds left in the second period and then found an equalizer with 2:21 left in regulation on an Artem Anisimov strike.

The Predators head to Columbus on Thursday to play Game 5 of a six-game road trip. They’ll face the Washington Capitals and Winnipeg Jets next week, with the latter set up to be one of the biggest games in the Central this season.

Chicago hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck