Fight: Ryan Reaves trades bombs with Adam McQuaid

Ryan Reaves has joked about getting a new set of hands after scoring more goals than usual since the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he can still do staggering damage with his knuckles.
Reaves reminded his few remaining would-be opponents of as much during the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-2 win against the New York Rangers on Tuesday, as he engaged in a spirited bout with Adam McQuaid.
It’s an entertaining affair, beginning with a Reaves head-fake. McQuaid holds his own reasonably well early on, but eventually gets in trouble once Reaves starts to exert his will after the two traded haymakers.
This isn’t a marathon bout (see the video above this post’s headline), but would you expect anyone to last long throwing hard punches with the NHL’s most feared presence?
Judging by Hockey Fights’ listings, this was Reaves’ third fight of 2018-19, while McQuaid got in his first bout since March 2018.
By my most recent count, there were 12 skaters who generated at least three points on Tuesday, so sussing out three stars is especially difficult. (At least the goalies mostly cooperated, as Tuukka Rask‘s shutout was of the modest, 24-save variety.)
Wheeler is the one player whose night stood out the most, as he topped everyone with four points: one goal and three assists. His goal was a) shorthanded and b) one of the best highlights of the night, throwing two cherries on top.
Two of Wheeler’s Jets teammates hit three points in Winnipeg’s win, as well, as both Mark Scheifele and Jacob Trouba enjoyed one-goal, two-assist performances.
In determining the other two stars, let’s go with the most exciting stories. This is highly subjective, so feel free to close your eyes and picture your choices taking up these spots, instead.
(Going to stand my ground about Wheeler, though. That’s math for you.)
Seguin remains red-hot, with the only drawback being that a ton of people are probably going to give profanity-laced CEO directives the credit, rather than a prodigiously talented player who’s finally getting the bounces we’ve been wah-wah-ing about.
The Stars star extended his point streak to six games with two goals and an assist. Seguin’s generated six goals and four assists during that span, with half of those games including multi-point efforts.
Seguin gets the edge because two of his three points were goals, while all three of Karlsson’s points were assists. But Karlsson is going to ratchet up his Norris Trophy hype considering just how scorching his streak really is.
Karlsson now has a 14-game assist streak, joining a ridiculous group of scoring defensemen that only includes Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, Phil Housley, and Brian Leetch. Expanding out, he’s only the 13th defenseman to generate a point streak of at least 14 games, and just the sixth since 1990-91.
Karlsson’s plus/minus ended up being +3 in this one, he generated five shots on goal, and logged 23:45 of ice time, so this was quite the all-around effort. The Sharks are really heating up, and it’s no coincidence that Karlsson and Brent Burns are leading the charge.
Again, Tuesday was brimming with other worthy runners-up. Sharks forward Evander Kane was one of the other players who generated three points, by the way.
Highlights
Again, that Blake Wheeler SHG was sweet. Scheifele deserves serious kudos here, too, naturally.
What do you get when you combine a figure skater with a high-end sniper? You get Jeff Skinner, who’s going to get paid.
Andreas Athanasiou provided some sweet sniping, particularly on the first of his two goals (jump in around the 1:10 mark to see it develop):
More Factoids
Read this post for the lowdown on Mike McKenna becoming the seventh Flyers starting goalie of the season, tying an NHL record. They have almost half of the season to break a record that they wouldn’t want to break.
Kucherov isn’t just leading the NHL with those 71 points; he’s also rubbing elbows with some of the game’s greats. The league pointed out some staggering stats:
Kucherov is the first player to reach 70+ points in 43 games since Jaromir Jagr hit that mark in 38 contests, way back in 1999-2000. Former Lightning great Martin St. Louis managed to hit 70 in 53 contests back in 2006-07, which was the best pace between Jagr’s feat and Kucherov doing so on Tuesday.
His playmaking has been especially prolific. The NHL notes that Kucherov is the 10th player to generate at least 50 assists in 43 games. The most recent time that happened came from a scary 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins group of Jagr, Mario Lemieux, and Ron Francis. No big deal.
Kucherov’s 71 points in 43 games translates to about a 1.65-point-per-game pace. If he maintained that blistering productivity, Kucherov would author an absurd 135 point season. The 2017-18 campaign represents his career-high so far in the NHL, as he generated 100 points in 80 games.
At this rate, the Philadelphia Flyers might need to go through more than seven starting goalies. By the end of this week.
Mike McKenna presents a great story, but he’s still just one (journey)man, and the Capitals made it a tough first night for the 35-year-old. Actually, at times, you could just as easily say that the Flyers made things difficult for their new goalie.
Ultimately, Washington ended up winning 5-3, strengthening their Metropolitan Division lead while handing the Flyers their eighth consecutive loss.
While Tom Wilsonstayed hot, Jakub Vrana was the standout Capital on Tuesday. He set the table for Wilson’s goal with a great assist, then added two goals of his own for a three-point night, showing fantastic speed. This shorthanded goal joined that nice pass as the standout moments of Vrana’s strong output.
Things started well enough for the Flyers, as Jakub Voracek responded to Wilson’s opening goal to send the game into the first intermission tied 1-1. The Capitals really only needed a hot second period on the strength of their Jakub, along with T.J. Oshie‘s goal, as Washington scored three times in the middle frame.
The Capitals remained up 4-1 for much of the third, until some late goals warped the score a bit. Wayne Simmonds and Claude Giroux scored to save some face for Philly, while Oshie’s second goal of the game (and 200th of his career) came on an empty-netter. (Tom Wilson appeared to get an ENG of his own, but it was ruled offside.)
Pheonix Copley‘s hot streak is no typo, as he looked strong in making 37 saves. He’s now 10-2-2 on the season and hasn’t been dinged for a loss since Nov. 14. Copley’s quickly alleviating any concerns about Washington having a dependable backup behind Braden Holtby after Philipp Grubauer left for Colorado heading into 2018-19.
McKenna ended his Flyers debut making 20 out of 24 stops.
Tom Wilson is a polarizing figure around the league, but since returning from that big suspension, he’s drawing disdain for more than just big hits.
Just 4:21 into Tuesday’s game against the Flyers, Wilson cashed in on a fantastic Jakub Vrana pass to make it 1-0. That marks Wilson’s 13th goal and 21st point early in just his 23rd game of 2018-19, putting him very close to a point-per-game.
It looked like Wilson scored an empty-netter late in Washington’s 5-3 win, but that ended up being called off because of an offside ruling.
For added context, 2017-18 stands as far and away is best offensive campaign in the NHL, and he finished with 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 78 games.
Wilson came into this contest with a 22.6 shooting percentage, and that 13th tally came on his 54th shot on goal, so he moved to 24.07 percent for the moment. That’s how he ended the game, too.
That’s not a particularly sustainable shooting percentage over the long haul, as last season’s 11.4 was easily a career-high.
Even so, it could be interesting to see where his numbers go now that Wilson is playing with talented linemates like Vrana, Alex Ovechkin, and Nicklas Backstrom. Before 2017-18, Wilson had languished with shooting percentages no higher than 7.4 percent, so it’s plausible that he’s always had more potential to be a dangerous scorer than his counting stats used to indicate.