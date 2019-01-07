More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

World hockey has its eye on the smaller rinks used by NHL

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The governing body of world hockey is considering playing all international games on smaller surfaces.

Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, believes the tighter rink size used by the NHL can make for more exciting hockey.

”More and more now when we are watching the games, especially the juniors here in Canada, maybe one of the reasons the tournament here is on a very high level, maybe, is the size of the small ice,” Fasel said Saturday before the medal games at the world junior hockey championship.

The standard NHL rink is 200 feet by 85 feet. The international standard is 197 by 98.

Hockey was played on an NHL-sized surface at 2010 Olympics in Vancouver because the cost for creating a larger surface was too high, Fasel said.

”So we decided to play on small ice in 2010 and that was an exceptional tournament,” he said. ”When you speak with the older guys in Europe, they are maybe not so much in favor. But we maybe need that change.”

The organization is mulling smaller rinks for the world championships in Finland and the Beijing Olympics, both in 2022.

”That should be our goal, that in the future we should have the same size that we have here in North America,” he said.

Next year’s world junior hockey championship is in the Czech Republic, where the larger surface will be used.

NHL on NBCSN: Timo Meier powering Sharks during breakout season

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Timo Meier has learned to relax. 

Currently in the middle of a 10-game goal drought, the 22-year San Jose Sharks forward isn’t worried that he has not beaten a goalie since Dec. 13. Despite his young age and relative inexperience (155 NHL games), he’s not pressing to end the skid. He’s learned he can be helpful in other ways.

“When you don’t score it can be a little frustrating sometimes, but I try to relax and don’t think about it too much — that’s when you get in your own head,” Meier told Pro Hockey Talk last week. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Sometimes you’re not scoring goals and then you’ve got to do other things. You’ve got to still play your game and maybe just be a little more physical. Overall, it doesn’t change much in my game. I know it’s going to come if I work hard.”

The goals have come for Meier, who is in his third NHL season. In 2017-18, he netted 21 goals and 36 points. He’s already on pace to surpass both of those numbers this season with 18 goals and 37 points through 40 games.

After missing three games in December due to injury, Meier returned to the Sharks’ lineup and proceeded to record three goals and seven points in four games. That saw head coach Peter DeBoer dub the Herisau, Switzerland native “a critical guy.”

“You take that type of player out of anyone’s lineup, you’re going to feel the effects,” DeBoer said.

Now an established NHL regular after getting fourth line minutes during a 34-game rookie season in 2016-17, if hockey didn’t pan out for him, Meier had an alternate career planned out.

Before moving to Canada to play junior hockey for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, Meier had an apprenticeship with Swiss club Rapperswil. When he wasn’t playing for the team he was working in their offices on the marketing side and seeing how a hockey team was run. Reaching the NHL remained a dream, one that gradually became closer to reach thanks to fellow countrymen like Mark Streit, Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi succeeding in North America.

“I just always had so much fun playing hockey that I didn’t think too much about that stuff,” Meier said. “I always took it as it came. I tried to make the best out of every situation. I think a big part of this is having fun all the time; wherever I was playing I tried to really enjoy it. Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky to be at the right spots at the right time, but I feel really lucky to be where I’m at right now. I also try to really enjoy it and take advantage of the opportunity I have.”

Meier is making the most of his NHL opportunity and is always trying to better himself. He’ll regularly approach the Sharks’ video staff and ask for clips of his shifts to find ways to better his game. He knows there’s always room for improvement and will even request clips of some of the league’s top stars to learn from them.

It’s Meier’s goal to come to the rink everyday with “a purpose.”

“The NHL, it’s a tough game,” he said. “Every night you’ve got to be on your game and you’ve got to help your team win games. For me, something that I definitely learned is the consistency, that you really got to find your game. Even though sometimes it’s not going well, you’ve got to keep it simple and really do the smaller things that will help you to score goals and stuff like that, which all starts in the defensive zone, and really be a responsible player [so] that the coach knows what he gets out of you when you he puts you on the ice.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Pettersson injury update; Peluso sues Devils

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2019, 9:20 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Good news for the Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson’s knee injury will only keep him out of the lineup for 1-2 weeks. [Vancouver Province]

• Former New Jersey Devils forward Mike Peluso filed a federal lawsuit against the team for failing to disclose the extent of his head injuries suffered during his NHL career. [NJ.com]

Morgan Rielly is having a Norris Trophy-type season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but still isn’t satisfied. [TSN]

• Las Vegas has shown it’s an NHL town. Can it also become a college hockey town? [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Interesting read on how Spanish hockey announcers translate the game. [ESPN]

• Columbus is ready to host an NHL outdoor game. [1st Ohio Battery]

• Good on ye, Matt Dumba. The Minnesota Wild defenseman saw a Black Girl Hockey Club tweet and then donated to help send a girl to an international tournament. [Color of Hockey]

• Despite how their season has gone so far, the Chicago Blackhawks haven’t given up their playoff hopes. [Sun-Times]

Devon Toews’ presence is giving Barry Trotz a “nice problem” to have on the New York Islanders’ blue line. [Islanders Insight]

• The Philadelphia Flyers’ changes haven’t taken them off the path to better draft lottery odds. [NBC Philadelphia]

• Examining how Canada’s World Junior Championship hopes went up in flames. [Sporting News]

• “Klim Kostin’s reaction to World Juniors loss is what it is, so stop analyzing it” [St. Louis Gametime]

• Will Connor McDavid be an Edmonton Oiler when his contract ends? [Spector’s Hockey]

• If scoring is the issue, there’s a move to be made for the Dallas Stars. [Defending Big D]

• Dominic Moore joins Swiss side ZSC Lions for the rest of the season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Finally, the post-warmup battle between Tyler Seguin and Mark Scheifele continued over the weekend:

The Buzzer: Talbot stops all the shots

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2019, 12:41 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot

After getting glowed up for a 4-0 loss on Saturday, the Oilers turned around and won 4-0 on Sunday.

Talbot enjoyed a similarly dramatic leap. He surrendered seven goals to San Jose on Dec. 29, but has started 2019 off right, giving up only one goal in relief on Saturday before pitching a 39-save shutout against the Ducks.

This marks just his first shutout of the season, and despite this sterling performance, Talbot’s save percentage remains just under .900 at .899 through 23 games. Talbot’s in a contract year, so as unlikely as a big run feels, there’s at least added motivation, as he’s just as desperate as the team he’s playing for (at least for now).

2. Alex Galchenyuk

Galchenyuk joins Patrick Kane as the only two players to hit three points on Sunday. Remarkably, Galchenyuk did so in six fewer minutes (14:42) than Kane (20:43) in their respective games.

The Coyotes forward got there with one goal and two assists, enjoying a +2 rating and firing three shots on goal. He’s heating up a bit lately, with six points in his last five games, and 11 points in 15 contests since December began.

3. Patrick Kane

Kane generated three assists as Chicago rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Penguins 5-3.

This gives Kane 54 points in 43 games so far this season, with 31 of those points being helpers. Kane finishes Sunday tied for seventh in NHL points scoring with Tampa Bay Lightning wunderkind Brayden Point, although Point’s do so in one fewer game played.

Kane’s pass on Alex DeBrincat‘s goal was especially crisp and impressive:

Highlights

Fantastic work from Dylan Larkin, setting up this goal by Filip Hronek:

Yet the pass of Sunday might go to Evgeny Kuznetsov feeding Tom Wilson. Alex Ovechkin had a nice apple of his own, by the way.

Kuznetsov crossed the 300-point barrier on Sunday.

Factoids

Yes, this was an unusual rebound for Edmonton. You could even call it unique, at least to the Oilers franchise:

Kane’s making some history as a prolific passer.

The Blackhawks have dominated the Penguins lately, while the Red Wings have had even more trouble beating the Capitals.

The wins stay in Vegas for the Golden Knights. (More on them here.)

Scores

CAR 5 – OTT 4
ARI 5 – NYR 0
VGK 3 – NJD 2
WSH 3 – DET 2
WPG 5 – DAL 1
CHI 5 – PIT 3
EDM 4 – ANA 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Blackhawks rally to end Penguins’ run at eight games

By James O'BrienJan 6, 2019, 10:48 PM EST
By generating a 2-0 lead less than five minutes into Sunday’s game, it looked like the Pittsburgh Penguins would cruise to their ninth consecutive win, ending a run of futility against the Chicago Blackhawks in the process.

Pittsburgh’s losing ways against the Blackhawks ended up continuing instead, as Chicago won 5-3. The Blackhawks have now won 10 straight games against the Penguins.

Patrick Kane dished out three assists in this one, including Alex DeBrincat‘s goal to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 in the first period, and Dylan Strome‘s game-winner. There was some great puck movement on that Strome goal:

After former Penguin Chris Kunitz tied things up at 2-2, the Penguins gained another lead after Derick Brassard finished on a great Phil Kessel pass, but that would be the last time Pittsburgh would end up beating Cam Ward in this game. Kane’s playmaking ways paved the way for an impressive milestone:

This loss saw the end of a personal six-game point streak for Sidney Crosby, who went without a goal and an assist after rattling off three goals and 10 assists for 13 points during that span.

The Blackhawks were only credited with going 1-for-3 on the power play, but Duncan Keith‘s goal came mere moments after a man advantage ended. Combine that with Pittsburgh going 0-for-3 (including some 5-on-3 time), and it’s clear that special teams went Chicago’s way.

Keith’s teammates would remind you that he hasn’t scored many goals lately, with that being his first in 2018-19 after scoring only two last season.

The Capitals, Blue Jackets, and Islanders all won their most recent games, so updated versions of various Metro races look quite a bit worse for the Penguins:

1. Capitals: 25-12-4 for 54 points, 41 GP, 22 ROW
2. Penguins: 23-13-6 for 52 points, 42 GP, 22 ROW
3. Blue Jackets: 24-14-3 for 51 points, 41 GP, 24 ROW
4. Islanders: 23-13-4 for 50 points, 40 GP, 21 ROW

It’s tough to imagine the Blackhawks rallying to a spot in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, yet they’ve been picking up steam lately, going 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. If nothing else, contending teams shouldn’t look at them as an easy two points when they see the Blackhawks on their schedules.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.