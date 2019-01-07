More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

World hockey eyes smaller rinks used by NHL

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The governing body of world hockey is considering playing all international games on smaller surfaces.

Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, believes the tighter rink size used by the NHL can make for more exciting hockey.

”More and more now when we are watching the games, especially the juniors here in Canada, maybe one of the reasons the tournament here is on a very high level, maybe, is the size of the small ice,” Fasel said Saturday before the medal games at the world junior hockey championship.

The standard NHL rink is 200 feet by 85 feet. The international standard is 197 by 98.

Hockey was played on an NHL-sized surface at 2010 Olympics in Vancouver because the cost for creating a larger surface was too high, Fasel said.

”So we decided to play on small ice in 2010 and that was an exceptional tournament,” he said. ”When you speak with the older guys in Europe, they are maybe not so much in favor. But we maybe need that change.”

The organization is mulling smaller rinks for the world championships in Finland and the Beijing Olympics, both in 2022.

”That should be our goal, that in the future we should have the same size that we have here in North America,” he said.

Next year’s world junior hockey championship is in the Czech Republic, where the larger surface will be used.

P.K. Subban sends inspirational message to young fan after racist taunts

By Scott BilleckJan 7, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
P.K. Subban is pure class.

Sure, you can argue to the nth degree about who Subban is on the ice. He’s a polarizing player at times.

But when it comes to the man off of it, there are no arguments: Subban is an exceptional human being. And this was once again on display on Monday on Reddit.

A person with the Reddit username u/hockey7676 posted to the r/hockey subreddit. The post wasn’t long, but said, “My 13 year old son has been dealing with a lot of racist taunts this year. He received a text message Saturday night from his favorite player PK Subban.”

Attached to it was the video message that Subban sent the boy — who was identified in the message only as ‘Ty.’

His message? Keep moving forward.

“As long as you’re still breathing in this world, you gotta believe in yourself,” Subban said. “And let nobody tell you what you can and cannot do, especially if it’s because of the color of skin.

“In this world, some things happen that we don’t understand. That’s OK, we don’t have to understand it. All we need to do is understand ourself, believe in ourself and keep trying and keep pushing forward.

“I just want to tell that when you’re playing hockey, you play because you love the game and you want to play. Let nobody take that away from you.”

The Reddit post was up to 1,200 comments as of Monday night.

Subban’s off-ice heroics have been well-documented.

In 2016, while still a member of the Montreal Canadiens, he pledged $10 million over the next seven years to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

While in Nashville, he’s set up a program called Blueline Buddies, which aims to break down barriers between police and youths in the area.

Burns, Karlsson leading Sharks’ resurgence

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2019, 5:37 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks are starting to look like the Stanley Cup contender we thought they would be at the start of the season.

It is their two-headed monster of Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns on defense that is driving them back to that level.

The Sharks enter Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) having collected a point in 13 of their past 16 games (with 11 of those games being wins) to keep pace in the suddenly tight Pacific Division race with the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the type of performance we expected to see from the Sharks this season after adding Karlsson to a blue line that already boasted Burns, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Justin Braun, and Brendan Dillon.

On paper, it is one of the best defensive groups in the league, and the addition of Karlsson gave them a collection of Norris Trophy caliber players that few teams in recent league history have ever had. The few teams that have had that type of star-power on their blue line have typically gone very far in the playoffs and made serious runs at the Stanley Cup (if not actually winning it).

Over the past month Karlsson and Burns have been playing at a level that makes the Sharks look like a serious threat to do just that.

Since Dec. 1 Burns and Karlsson are first and second in the league in scoring among defensemen with 21 and 20 points respectively, while Karlsson has recorded at least one point in 13 of his 15 games during that stretch. That includes his current 12-game point streak.

Burns, meanwhile, has been especially hot over the past two weeks with 12 points in his past five games, including at least two in each of the past four games.

For the season as a whole, both players have been among the NHL’s elite when it comes to driving possession and scoring chances and now the actual production is starting to catch up to really highlight that dominance.

It could not be happening at a better time for the Sharks given the state of the rest of their blue line.

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Vlasic has had a down year from his usual standard. Making matters worse, he and Braun are both currently sidelined due to injury. Those two injuries have not only left them short on defensive depth (their third pairing on Monday is expected to be Jacob Middleton and Tim Heed) but has forced Karlsson and Burns to take on major minutes, with both logging more than 29 minutes in each of the past two games.

They have been great in those minutes.

This is what is going to make the Sharks such a tough out in the playoffs. They not only have two Norris Trophy winning defenders on their blue line (Karlsson and Burns have combined to win three, and be finalists three other times), they have a third defender in Vlasic that, when he is at his best, is a legit top-pairing defender in the NHL. When you can send a No. 1 defensemen over the boards at literally any point during a game that is a huge advantage to have in a short series, especially when one of them (Karlsson) has shown the ability to log huge minutes and carry a team on his back deep into the postseason. Given the talent he has around him on this team he won’t have to do it all on his own.

The wild card for this team is going to be getting adequate goaltending. They have managed to stay in the race for the top spot in the Pacific Division despite having some of the worst goaltending in the league with Martin Jones and Aaron Dell both checking in with save percentages under .900 for the season.

Even during this recent stretch where the Sharks have piled up wins, neither one has played at even a league average level. That, more than anything, has taken away from just how good this Sharks team (and their top defenders) can be.

If they can figure out a way to get that position settled, whether it be Jones returning to form or an in-season trade to upgrade the position in the short-term, this could be a fierce team to have to deal within the second half of the regular season and into the playoffs with that type of impact talent on defense.

Carey Price pulls out of 2019 NHL All-Star Game to ‘rest and recuperate’

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2019, 4:46 PM EST
The NHL All-Star Game will be without another star player as Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is pulling out of the weekend in San Jose to rest up after overcoming a “nagging injury.”

He’s the second player to announce that they’re staying home to rest following Alex Ovechkin decision last week. And like the Washington Capitals forward, Price will be suspended one game either before or after the All-Star break.

From Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin:

“We took the time to discuss the situation with Carey and the medical group earlier today, and we all agreed that the best decision for him would be to rest and recuperate during the upcoming All-Star Break. Carey has had a nagging injury for some time, and we want to make sure to have him healthy and rested for the second half of the season. Carey is honored to once again have been named to the NHL All-Star Game, and he is on board with the Club’s decision.”

The 31-year-old Price missed Montreal’s final three games of 2018 with a lower-body injury (which also allowed him to spend extra time with his new baby girl and wife). Before that, he said he had been playing through the injury for seven weeks; so you can see why the Canadiens wanted him to not take any chances in the 3-on-3 tournament later this month.

Shea Weber is the Canadiens’ representative in the Last Men In vote, so if he misses out, and barring any injury replacements, the team will not have a player heading to San Jose for the event.

As the Metropolitan Division looks to name a replacement captain in Ovechkin’s absence, the Atlantic Division now needs another goaltender to join Jimmy Howard on the roster.

Who are the best options? The top three are Andrei Vasilevskiy, Carter Hutton and Jaroslav Halak. Frederik Andersen will be considered for his stellar first half, but he’s been dealing with a groin injury and the Toronto Maple Leafs would sure prefer him to avoid aggravating it in an event that isn’t kind to netminders.

The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

————

Forsberg’s return just what Predators need

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2019, 3:41 PM EST
Through the first month-and-a-half of the 2018-19 season the Nashville Predators were rolling along as one of the best teams in the NHL, just as they have over the previous two years.

Then the injuries started to pile up. And we’re not talking just any injuries. We’re talking significant injuries to the best players on the team, and all around the exact same time.

Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 27 Viktor Arvidsson played in just one game. P.K. Subban played in just six games during that stretch (and none after Nov. 13), while Filip Forsberg has been sidelined since the end of November.

Subban and Arvidsson have already returned to the lineup, and Forsberg will return Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing time due to a hand injury.

It should be obvious as to why this is a big deal for the Predators.

For one, Forsberg is their best offensive player and one of the best in the league. He has been so good, in fact, that even though he has not played in over a month he is still tied for the team lead in goals with 14 (Craig Smith also has 14, but has played in all 43 games for the Predators … Forsberg has played in 26).

But not only that, his return will also reunite all three of the Predators’ top players for the first time in nearly two months.

It will be just the second time since the end of October — and the first time since Nov. 10 — that the Predators will have all of Forsberg, Arvidsson, and Subban in the lineup for the same game.

It will only be the 14th time all season.

These three players were, literally, their top-three scorers a season ago. Take any team’s top-three scorers away for more than a quarter of the season and it’s going to have a massively negative impact on their results, and the Predators have absolutely experienced that over the past two months.

Not only have they rarely been in the lineup together, but the Predators have played 11 games without any of them (with a 5-5-1 record) and 19 games (with a 9-9-1) record without at least two of them.

In the previous 13 games they’ve played with all three, the Predators are 10-3-0 and have averaged more than 3.6 goals per game. That is more in line with what we expect to see from this team.

The slump that coincided with the injuries has put the Predators in a tight fight with the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Central Division. They’ve already started to break out of that slump with the returns of Arvidsson and Subban, and now they are on the verge of getting back their best goal-scorer as they try to keep pace with the Jets. And it’s a perfect time to start getting healthy, too, as the team is in the middle of a six-game road trip and a stretch of games where they have to face some tough, tough teams (including Toronto, Columbus, Washington, Winnipeg, Colorado and Vegas all over the next eight games).

