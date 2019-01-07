More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Getty

PHT Power Rankings: Reality strikes the Anaheim Ducks

By Adam GretzJan 7, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
The Anaheim Ducks have held a playoff position for much of the 2018-19 season, but their place in the standings has been the biggest mirage in the NHL.

Their success this season has been driven almost entirely by the play of their goalies (John Gibson and Ryan Miller) and has masked the numerous flaws that exist on this team, from the lack of depth, to the injuries, to the fact their core players are getting older and declining, to the fact they get absolutely caved in almost every night on the shot and scoring chance charts.

Teams like this eventually crumble. They always crumble. Sometimes it takes a few weeks. Sometimes a few months. Sometimes it does not happen until the next season. But it eventually always happens because the goalies, no matter how good they are, can not continue to play that flawlessly for that long.

The dam always breaks, the bubble always bursts, or whatever other cliche you want to use to refer to it.

For the Ducks, that time has come.

After getting blown out by the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, the Ducks have now dropped eight games in a row, find themselves barely hanging on to a playoff spot, and have been outscored by a jaw-dropping 23 goals on the season. That is one of the worst marks in the league and puts them with the NHL’s worst teams.

It is almost impossible to be that bad when you’re getting the level of goaltending they are getting this season (among the absolute best in the NHL!)

They are falling fast in the standings and in this week’s PHT Power Rankings.

The elite

1. Tampa Bay Lightning — Their 5-2 loss in San Jose was their first loss in regulation since Nov. 27. It happened on Jan 5. That is a hell of a long time to go between regulation defeats. They are just on an unbelievable roll right now, thanks in large part to Nikita Kucherov‘s offensive dominance. They are on a tier all alone this week.

Contenders making their climb

2. Vegas Golden Knights — They have won six in a row, are 17-3-3 in their past 23 games, and they have the dominant underlying numbers to back up their record. They are good. Legitimately good.

3. Pittsburgh Penguins — Matt Murray is back to playing like the franchise goalie the Penguins need him to be. Combine that with the performance of stars like Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang (who has been Norris worthy this season) and you have a team that is 14-5-1 in its past 20 games and has caught up to the leaders in their division.

The rest of the contenders

4. Toronto Maple Leafs –– Imagine how good the offense will be once William Nylander starts to get going.

5. Washington Capitals — Their power play has hit a pretty big slump lately but I am one million percent confident that is not something that is going to last.

6. Calgary Flames — Johnny Gaudreau just keeps getting better. He is on pace for 118 points this season and is the engine that drives this team.

7. San Jose Sharks — On Dec. 1 they lost their fourth game in a row to drop to 12-10-5 on the season. Since then they have gone 11-3-2 and their stars on the blue line are really starting to dominate like we expected. Do not sleep on this team in the Western Conference.

8. Columbus Blue Jackets — This is a really good team as it stands right now and I still feel like some of their best players (Seth Jones, Zach Werenski, Sergei Bobrovsky) haven’t played their best hockey yet this season. What happens when they do?

9. Winnipeg Jets — Losing Nikolaj Ehlers will be a big loss, but they still have one of the best collections of forwards in the NHL. They have hit a bit of a wall recently, but they will be fine.

10. Nashville Predators — They are starting to get healthy (Welcome back, Filip Forsberg) so we will once again get to see what this team is capable of when it has all of its key players in the lineup.

Right on the edge

11. New York Islanders — Every team that outperforms its shot and scoring chance metrics thinks it has stumbled on the secret. They haven’t. They just have great goaltending. The Islanders right now are getting great goaltending.

12. Boston Bruins — Patrice Bergeron has nine points in seven games since returning to the lineup. The Bruins have won five of those games. Getting key players back in the lineup helps.

13. Montreal Canadiens — Shea Weber has really made a huge difference for this team since returning to the lineup.

14. Dallas Stars — Even with their ugly loss to Winnipeg on Sunday and all of the drama surrounding this team because of their CEO and owner, they are still 5-1-1 in their past seven games and hanging around in the playoff race. The top line is still carrying the offense.

15. Carolina Hurricanes — They are on one of those streaks where they start to play up to their potential and make you think they are about ready to turn the corner. Will this be the time it happens?

16. Minnesota Wild — That 13-game stretch where they lost 10 games really put them in a hole. They are trying to dig out of it with wins in three of their past four.

Falling back

17. Buffalo Sabres — That big cushion they built for themselves earlier in the year is really starting to slip away from them. They need to get more out of their forwards other than Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner.

18. Colorado Avalanche — Speaking of a team that needs more out of players outside of their top line … the Avalanche have lost 12 out of 15 and are now all of a sudden on the playoff bubble despite having three of the best offensive players in the league. Not a great sign!

19. Anaheim Ducks — This is, quite simply, not a very good hockey team.

The playoffs look like a long shot

20. Florida Panthers — It is looking like another wasted year of the Aleksander Barkov, Jonathan Huberdeau core. Unfortunate, because they are such outstanding players. Especially Barkov.

21. Vancouver Canucks — The standings say they open the week just one point out of a playoff spot, but they have already played 45 games this season, way more than everyone else around them in the standings. Their points percentage is in the bottom-six of the NHL. Once every one around them catches up in games played their playoff chances will look a lot worse.

22. New York Rangers — It should be another busy year for this team at the trade deadline. No playoffs in their immediate future and a few veteran players that could be attractive for contenders.

23. Edmonton Oilers — Just speaking in hypotheticals here, but how many more seasons like this before Connor McDavid gets fed up and demands his way out of Edmonton? It has to happen at some point, right? If this circus continues around him?

Lose For Hughes

24. New Jersey Devils — Rookie netminder Mackenzie Blackwood has been a pleasant development for a team that has had a constant hole in net this season.

25. Chicago Blackhawks — The Blackhawks should be highly encouraged by what they have seen from Dylan Strome so far. He is up to 14 points in 20 games and scored the game-winning goal in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

26. Los Angeles Kings — Even Anze Kopitar is having a disappointing season for this team. It is almost as if they are prohibited from having good offensive players.

27. Arizona Coyotes — You can not question the effort, but the talent is just not there yet. It really hurts when they are down to backup goalies on top of that.

28. St. Louis Blues — They took a run with this core and it doesn’t look like it is going to work. Like the Blackhawks and Kings, this is a team that looks like it might be in need of a teardown and rebuild.

29. Philadelphia Flyers — They’ve fired the coach, fired the general manager, fired assistants (coach, GM), called up the hot-shot goalie prospect, and had the players-only meeting after another loss. They have played every card a bad hockey team can play in a season.

30. Detroit Red Wings — Every year some rebuilding teams that are short on talent overachieve early in the year and then hit an extended slump that brings them back down to where everyone expected them to be. The Red Wings are in the middle of that slump right now.

31. Ottawa Senators — The problem with their spot in the “lose for Hughes” category is their 2019 first-round draft pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Timo Meier powering Sharks during breakout season

By Sean LeahyJan 7, 2019, 10:35 AM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Monday night's matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Timo Meier has learned to relax. 

Currently in the middle of a 10-game goal drought, the 22-year San Jose Sharks forward isn’t worried that he has not beaten a goalie since Dec. 13. Despite his young age and relative inexperience (155 NHL games), he’s not pressing to end the skid. He’s learned he can be helpful in other ways.

“When you don’t score it can be a little frustrating sometimes, but I try to relax and don’t think about it too much — that’s when you get in your own head,” Meier told Pro Hockey Talk last week. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to help the team win. Sometimes you’re not scoring goals and then you’ve got to do other things. You’ve got to still play your game and maybe just be a little more physical. Overall, it doesn’t change much in my game. I know it’s going to come if I work hard.”

The goals have come for Meier, who is in his third NHL season. In 2017-18, he netted 21 goals and 36 points. He’s already on pace to surpass both of those numbers this season with 18 goals and 37 points through 40 games.

After missing three games in December due to injury, Meier returned to the Sharks’ lineup and proceeded to record three goals and seven points in four games. That saw head coach Peter DeBoer dub the Herisau, Switzerland native “a critical guy.”

“You take that type of player out of anyone’s lineup, you’re going to feel the effects,” DeBoer said.

Now an established NHL regular after getting fourth line minutes during a 34-game rookie season in 2016-17, if hockey didn’t pan out for him, Meier had an alternate career planned out.

Before moving to Canada to play junior hockey for the QMJHL’s Halifax Mooseheads, Meier had an apprenticeship with Swiss club Rapperswil. When he wasn’t playing for the team he was working in their offices on the marketing side and seeing how a hockey team was run. Reaching the NHL remained a dream, one that gradually became closer to reach thanks to fellow countrymen like Mark Streit, Nino Niederreiter and Roman Josi succeeding in North America.

“I just always had so much fun playing hockey that I didn’t think too much about that stuff,” Meier said. “I always took it as it came. I tried to make the best out of every situation. I think a big part of this is having fun all the time; wherever I was playing I tried to really enjoy it. Sometimes you’ve got to be lucky to be at the right spots at the right time, but I feel really lucky to be where I’m at right now. I also try to really enjoy it and take advantage of the opportunity I have.”

Meier is making the most of his NHL opportunity and is always trying to better himself. He’ll regularly approach the Sharks’ video staff and ask for clips of his shifts to find ways to better his game. He knows there’s always room for improvement and will even request clips of some of the league’s top stars to learn from them.

It’s Meier’s goal to come to the rink everyday with “a purpose.”

“The NHL, it’s a tough game,” he said. “Every night you’ve got to be on your game and you’ve got to help your team win games. For me, something that I definitely learned is the consistency, that you really got to find your game. Even though sometimes it’s not going well, you’ve got to keep it simple and really do the smaller things that will help you to score goals and stuff like that, which all starts in the defensive zone, and really be a responsible player [so] that the coach knows what he gets out of you when you he puts you on the ice.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

World hockey has its eye on the smaller rinks used by NHL

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The governing body of world hockey is considering playing all international games on smaller surfaces.

Rene Fasel, president of the International Ice Hockey Federation, believes the tighter rink size used by the NHL can make for more exciting hockey.

”More and more now when we are watching the games, especially the juniors here in Canada, maybe one of the reasons the tournament here is on a very high level, maybe, is the size of the small ice,” Fasel said Saturday before the medal games at the world junior hockey championship.

The standard NHL rink is 200 feet by 85 feet. The international standard is 197 by 98.

Hockey was played on an NHL-sized surface at 2010 Olympics in Vancouver because the cost for creating a larger surface was too high, Fasel said.

”So we decided to play on small ice in 2010 and that was an exceptional tournament,” he said. ”When you speak with the older guys in Europe, they are maybe not so much in favor. But we maybe need that change.”

The organization is mulling smaller rinks for the world championships in Finland and the Beijing Olympics, both in 2022.

”That should be our goal, that in the future we should have the same size that we have here in North America,” he said.

Next year’s world junior hockey championship is in the Czech Republic, where the larger surface will be used.

Leave a comment

The Buzzer: Talbot stops all the shots

Getty
By James O'BrienJan 7, 2019, 12:41 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot

After getting glowed up for a 4-0 loss on Saturday, the Oilers turned around and won 4-0 on Sunday.

Talbot enjoyed a similarly dramatic leap. He surrendered seven goals to San Jose on Dec. 29, but has started 2019 off right, giving up only one goal in relief on Saturday before pitching a 39-save shutout against the Ducks.

This marks just his first shutout of the season, and despite this sterling performance, Talbot’s save percentage remains just under .900 at .899 through 23 games. Talbot’s in a contract year, so as unlikely as a big run feels, there’s at least added motivation, as he’s just as desperate as the team he’s playing for (at least for now).

2. Alex Galchenyuk

Galchenyuk joins Patrick Kane as the only two players to hit three points on Sunday. Remarkably, Galchenyuk did so in six fewer minutes (14:42) than Kane (20:43) in their respective games.

The Coyotes forward got there with one goal and two assists, enjoying a +2 rating and firing three shots on goal. He’s heating up a bit lately, with six points in his last five games, and 11 points in 15 contests since December began.

3. Patrick Kane

Kane generated three assists as Chicago rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Penguins 5-3.

This gives Kane 54 points in 43 games so far this season, with 31 of those points being helpers. Kane finishes Sunday tied for seventh in NHL points scoring with Tampa Bay Lightning wunderkind Brayden Point, although Point’s do so in one fewer game played.

Kane’s pass on Alex DeBrincat‘s goal was especially crisp and impressive:

Highlights

Fantastic work from Dylan Larkin, setting up this goal by Filip Hronek:

Yet the pass of Sunday might go to Evgeny Kuznetsov feeding Tom Wilson. Alex Ovechkin had a nice apple of his own, by the way.

Kuznetsov crossed the 300-point barrier on Sunday.

Factoids

Yes, this was an unusual rebound for Edmonton. You could even call it unique, at least to the Oilers franchise:

Kane’s making some history as a prolific passer.

The Blackhawks have dominated the Penguins lately, while the Red Wings have had even more trouble beating the Capitals.

The wins stay in Vegas for the Golden Knights. (More on them here.)

Scores

CAR 5 – OTT 4
ARI 5 – NYR 0
VGK 3 – NJD 2
WSH 3 – DET 2
WPG 5 – DAL 1
CHI 5 – PIT 3
EDM 4 – ANA 0

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.