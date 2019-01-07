PHT Morning Skate: Pettersson injury update; Peluso sues Devils

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Good news for the Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson’s knee injury will only keep him out of the lineup for 1-2 weeks. [Vancouver Province]
• Former New Jersey Devils forward Mike Peluso filed a federal lawsuit against the team for failing to disclose the extent of his head injuries suffered during his NHL career. [NJ.com]
• Morgan Rielly is having a Norris Trophy-type season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, but still isn’t satisfied. [TSN]
• Las Vegas has shown it’s an NHL town. Can it also become a college hockey town? [Sin Bin Vegas]
• Interesting read on how Spanish hockey announcers translate the game. [ESPN]
• Columbus is ready to host an NHL outdoor game. [1st Ohio Battery]
• Good on ye, Matt Dumba. The Minnesota Wild defenseman saw a Black Girl Hockey Club tweet and then donated to help send a girl to an international tournament. [Color of Hockey]
• Despite how their season has gone so far, the Chicago Blackhawks haven’t given up their playoff hopes. [Sun-Times]
• Devon Toews’ presence is giving Barry Trotz a “nice problem” to have on the New York Islanders’ blue line. [Islanders Insight]
• The Philadelphia Flyers’ changes haven’t taken them off the path to better draft lottery odds. [NBC Philadelphia]
• Examining how Canada’s World Junior Championship hopes went up in flames. [Sporting News]
• “Klim Kostin’s reaction to World Juniors loss is what it is, so stop analyzing it” [St. Louis Gametime]
• Will Connor McDavid be an Edmonton Oiler when his contract ends? [Spector’s Hockey]
• If scoring is the issue, there’s a move to be made for the Dallas Stars. [Defending Big D]
• Dominic Moore joins Swiss side ZSC Lions for the rest of the season. [Swiss Hockey News]
• Finally, the post-warmup battle between Tyler Seguin and Mark Scheifele continued over the weekend:
