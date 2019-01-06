The Buzzer: Hutchinson gets first win as a Maple Leaf; Kane hits 200

Three stars
1. Michael Hutchinson, Toronto Maple Leafs
Hutchinson was only brought into the Maple Leafs fold this week. Now he’s started two games for them has his first shutout in those iconic threads to boot.
Being thrown into the melting pot that is Toronto and thriving like Hutchinson did on Saturday, stopping all 28 shots he faced, is a feat in itself. It’s not easy to under that microscope. But after allowing four on 34 shots in a loss to Minnesota two days ago, Hutchinson rebounded against the Elias Pettersson-less Canucks to right the ship.
Hutchinson showed at times in Winnipeg that he could play well in a Canadian market. He showed it again on Saturday.
2. Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks
It takes a special effort to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning these days.
Kane delivered one of those, scoring twice in the game to reach 14 goals on the season and 200 for his NHL career. Kane is now riding a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists during that span.
Kane helped the Sharks snap Tampa’s seven-game winning streak.
3. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings
Normally, shutouts make it high on these three stars lists. But consider that Quick only saw 16 total shots from the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 win.
That’s not to discount the feat. No one asks you how you go the shutouts, just how many. And he had to make 25 percent of his saves of the stick of Connor McDavid, so that counts for something.
Quick hasn’t been special this season outside of a few performances. He allowed six goals on 33 shots in his last outing. But he’s got two shutouts now on a bad Kings team.
Other notable performances:
- Islanders goalie Robin Lehner picked up his seventh straight win. He’s got a .927 save percentage this season and is fitting in nicely in his new digs on Long Island.
- Zach Parise had a goal and two assists, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 win for the Wild over the Senators.
- Auston Matthews had a goal and two apples for Toronto.
- Brent Burns had three assists and now has seven points in his past two games
- Craig Smith had two goals in a 4-1 Predators win against the Canadiens
Highlights of the night
Great effort from Dubois to stick with it:
Tee it up:
Not bad for your first time:
Duchene has no time for your holds and slashes:
The goal that won the World Junior Hockey Championships:
Factoids
Scores
Flames 3, Flyers 2
Wild 4, Senators 3
Bruins 2, Sabres 1
Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 0
Predators 4, Canadiens 1
Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (OT)
Islanders 4, Blues 3
Kings 4, Oilers 0
Sharks 5, Lightning 2
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck