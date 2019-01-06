More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Associated Press

The Buzzer: Hutchinson gets first win as a Maple Leaf; Kane hits 200

By Scott BilleckJan 6, 2019, 1:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

Three stars

1. Michael Hutchinson, Toronto Maple Leafs

Hutchinson was only brought into the Maple Leafs fold this week. Now he’s started two games for them has his first shutout in those iconic threads to boot.

Being thrown into the melting pot that is Toronto and thriving like Hutchinson did on Saturday, stopping all 28 shots he faced, is a feat in itself. It’s not easy to under that microscope. But after allowing four on 34 shots in a loss to Minnesota two days ago, Hutchinson rebounded against the Elias Pettersson-less Canucks to right the ship.

Hutchinson showed at times in Winnipeg that he could play well in a Canadian market. He showed it again on Saturday.

2. Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks

It takes a special effort to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning these days.

Kane delivered one of those, scoring twice in the game to reach 14 goals on the season and 200 for his NHL career. Kane is now riding a four-game point streak, with three goals and three assists during that span.

Kane helped the Sharks snap Tampa’s seven-game winning streak.

3. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Normally, shutouts make it high on these three stars lists. But consider that Quick only saw 16 total shots from the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 win.

That’s not to discount the feat. No one asks you how you go the shutouts, just how many. And he had to make 25 percent of his saves of the stick of Connor McDavid, so that counts for something.

Quick hasn’t been special this season outside of a few performances. He allowed six goals on 33 shots in his last outing. But he’s got two shutouts now on a bad Kings team.

Other notable performances: 

  • Islanders goalie Robin Lehner picked up his seventh straight win. He’s got a .927 save percentage this season and is fitting in nicely in his new digs on Long Island.
  • Zach Parise had a goal and two assists, including the game-winner, in a 4-3 win for the Wild over the Senators.
  • Auston Matthews had a goal and two apples for Toronto.
  • Brent Burns had three assists and now has seven points in his past two games
  • Craig Smith had two goals in a 4-1 Predators win against the Canadiens

Highlights of the night

Great effort from Dubois to stick with it:

Tee it up:

Not bad for your first time:

Duchene has no time for your holds and slashes:

The goal that won the World Junior Hockey Championships:

Factoids

Scores

Flames 3, Flyers 2

Wild 4, Senators 3

Bruins 2, Sabres 1

Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 0

Predators 4, Canadiens 1

Blue Jackets 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Islanders 4, Blues 3

Kings 4, Oilers 0

Sharks 5, Lightning 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Kakko scores late, Finland wins third WJC in past six years

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckJan 5, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
1 Comment

Revenge is sweet, especially when it’s shrouded in gold.

Just ask Finland, who sought out and tasted retribution’s sweet nectar in a thrilling 3-2 win against the United States in the gold medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver on Saturday.

Kaapo Kakko, who will be high on the draft board in the upcoming the 2019 NHL Draft, scored with 1:26 left in the third period to break a 2-2 tie, giving the Finns their third WJC win in the past six years (fourth total) while simultaneously cementing the Scandinavian nation as the crème de la crème in hockey development over the past several years.

The U.S. seemed to have a limitless number of tools to beat any team put in front of them. If one well ran dry, they could tap into the next, or the one after that. No situation was too tough to handle. No deficit too big.

Coming into Saturday, all of those wells were overflowing. Their speed was too much for anyone not named Sweden to handle, and in the medal round, Sweden was nowhere to be found.

Their power play was tops, operating above 30 percent. Their penalty kill was nearly impenetrable, successful well over 90 percent of the time. And when all else failed, the Americans would just outskate you to death.

Finland knew.

They were beaten convincingly back on Dec. 31, when the Americans trounced them 4-1. What it meant for Finland at the time was simple and daunting: they’d have to through Canada on home soil — a place they had never failed to medal — if they wanted to win their third gold medal in their past six tournaments.

But it was in that game that Finland found their stride. They sent Canada crashing out of the tournament in a 2-1 overtime win. They carried that through to the semis, dispatching Switzerland 6-1 to set up their chance to right the wrong they endured as 2019 neared.

And they were well on their way to that in the third period on Saturday.

Finland opened the scoring in the second period when Jesse Ylonen fired home just after the midway mark of the game. That lead was doubled four minutes into the third period when Otto Latvala let loose to put Finland in the driver’s seat up 2-0.

But a collapse was about to happen.

The Americans reached the final by taking down the Czech Republic 3-1 in the quarters and then edging the Russians 2-1 in the semis.

They were nearly perfect throughout the tournament, only dropping an overtime decision to Sweden in the preliminary round.

They benefitted from ridiculous, undefendable speed, that deadly power play and a penalty kill that only allowed one goal all tournament.

So going down 2-0 wasn’t as daunting as it might seem, and the deficit didn’t last long.

Alexander Chmelevski pulled the U.S. to 2-1 just 61 seconds after Latvala’s insurance marker. With the momentum now swung violently in favor of the Americans, Josh Norris tied the game on a one-time 1:46 after Chmelevski gave the U.S. life, completing the hasty comeback.

The matchup between the two teams wasn’t exactly new. They had met 33 times beforehand, with Finland owning a 16-15-2 record. But they had never met in a gold medal final — somewhat surprising given that both teams are responsible for five of the past nine goal medals.

The U.S. just needed more of the same coming into the game if they were to be successful.

For the Finns, it was about neutering as many of the American’s threats as possible while capitalizing on the momentum they had created for themselves.

The Finns just seemed to want it more.

The U.S. had four power plays inside the first 30 minutes of the game, and five total in the game. That should have been a death sentence for Finland, but instead, the Americans struggled to find opportunities, and when they did, Finland’s best player on the night — goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — shut the door.

The U.S. went 0-for-5.

Luukkonen was a beast throughout the tournament. The Buffalo Sabres second-round selection in 2017 entered the game with a .933 save percentage, and once again proved his worth in Saturday’s final, turning aside 26 shots.

Kakko, with his late game-winner, was named the player of the game.

The best goalie of the tournament was handed to Russia’s Pyotr Kochetkov, who had a .953 save percentage and a 1.45 goals against average with four wins, including one in the bronze medal game earlier on Saturday.

The best defenseman was Russia’s Alexander Romanov, who had one goal and seven assists in eight games, and the top forward was Team USA’s Ryan Poehling, who finished with five goals and three assists in eight games.

Poehling was also named the tournament’s most valuable player.

2019 WJC All-Star Team:

G: Ukko-Pekka Lukkonen, FIN

D: Alexander Romanov, RUS

D: Erik Brannstrom, SWE

F: Grigori Denisenko, RUS

F: Philipp Kurashev, SUI

F: Ryan Poehling, USA

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Islanders’ defense has improved under Trotz, but goalies are the difference

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 5, 2019, 2:54 PM EST
4 Comments

The New York Islanders are a different team than they were a year ago in pretty much every significant way.

From a personnel standpoint the changes are obvious.

John Tavares is gone after heading to the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, leaving second-year sensation Mathew Barzal as the new franchise cornerstone.

The key decision makers in the organization have been changed with big names. Lou Lamoriello replaced Garth Snow in the general manager role, and they have the reigning Stanley Cup winning coach (Barry Trotz) calling the shots behind their bench.

They are even back to playing games at the Nassau Coliseum on a semi-regular basis.

Given that the Islanders have probably exceeded expectations so far this season and are one of the hottest teams in the league entering play on Saturday night (9-2-1 in their past 12 games) those changes are getting a little extra light shined on them.

Perhaps the most stunning turnaround for the Islanders through the first half of the season has been their play defensively, because it is pretty much a night and day difference from where they were a year ago.

The 2017-18 Islanders were one of the worst defensive teams in recent league memory by giving up an almost unheard of 3.57 goals per game. It was a mark that was not only (by far) the worst in the NHL during the 2017-18 season, but was one of the six worst marks over the previous 20 years.

There was no major defensive category where they were not among the worst in the league, if not the worst.

One of the things that has stood out about the Islanders this season is the fact they have gone from being one of the absolute worst defensive teams to — at least as it relates to goals against — one of the best.

Entering Saturday the Islanders are allowing just 2.56 goals per game this season which is the second lowest total in the league, trailing only a Stanley Cup contender in Nashville. The natural reaction to that improvement is to point in the direction of Trotz for his system and the way he has the Islanders playing.

There does appear to be some truth to that.

Some being the big word here because it’s easy to let a narrative run away from you in a situation like this.

First, Trotz is an extremely successful coach whose resume in the NHL speaks for itself. Ultimately, he knows what he’s doing so it’s not totally out of the question to think any team coached by him would show improvement, and there is evidence to suggest there has been improvement. Let’s take a look at three sets of numbers here relating to the Islanders’ defensive performance (shots against, shot attempts against, goals against, scoring chances against, and high-danger scoring chances against) from the first half of this season, the first half of the 2017-18 season, and the full 2017-18 season.

That is definitely better, and in some areas significantly better. Giving up five fewer shots (and a decrease in scoring chances against) per game over the course of a season can really add up. But it’s not going to add up enough to take a team from dead last in the league in goals against to the top-two without some stellar play from the goaltenders.

That is where the real change for the Islanders is this season.

What sunk the Islanders a year ago wasn’t just the fact they were a team that was constantly bleeding shots against. That was a big part of it for sure, but it was also the fact they received some truly horrific goaltending from Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss that was barely above .900 for the season. Put those two things together and, well, you have the worst defensive hockey team the NHL has seen in 20 years.

How much has the goaltending impacted their performance this season? Even if they experienced the same improvement defensively under Trotz and were getting the same performance in net they would have already given up an additional 20 goals this season. An additional 20 goals over 39 games takes their goals against per game average from 2.56 (second best in the league) all the way to 3.10 (20th in the league). You think they are still flirting with a playoff spot in early January with that kind of defensive showing? No chance.

Greiss has had a wonderful bounce back season in a platoon role, while Robin Lehner, who joined the Islanders on a one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency, has been one of the biggest steals of the season as the other half of that platoon. His .929 save percentage is tops in the NHL among goalies that have appeared in at least 20 games this season.

This is the true difference-maker for the Islanders this season (perhaps with a little influence from new goalie coach Mitch Korn?).

It’s not necessarily a culture change. It’s not that they are better without Tavares (the offense certainly is not). It’s not even so much that Barry Trotz is that much of a better coach than Doug Weight (though, I don’t think anybody would argue that he isn’t an upgrade).

It is that they have made some incremental improvements defensively and have received All-Star level goaltending from two players they probably weren’t expecting it from at the most important position on the ice.

How long they are able to do that will determine where this season goes for the Islanders.

They still give up a concerning number of shots and chances and don’t score enough to make up for it when (or if) the goaltending regresses. Keep in mind the Islanders had almost the exact same record at this point a year ago before an extensive second-half losing streak ruined their shot at the playoffs. If they want to avoid that sort of second half meltdown again they are going to need Lehner and Greiss to keep playing like their most valuable players.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

 

NHL announces 2019 All-Star game coaches

Getty
By Adam GretzJan 5, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
1 Comment

Todd Reirden had some big shoes to fill when he was named head coach of the Washington Capitals this summer.

It was not only his first head coaching job in the NHL, but he also had to take over for the most successful coach (Barry Trotz) in franchise history that had just guided the team to its first ever Stanley Cup championship.

Halfway through the first half of the 2018-19 season the Capitals are once again back on top of the Metropolitan Division, meaning that Reirden will get the opportunity to coach at the 2019 All-Star game in San Jose.

Reirden was one of four coaches announced to the game on Saturday, joining Jon Cooper (Tampa Bay Lightning, Atlantic Division), Paul Maurice (Winnipeg Jets, Central Division) and Bill Peters (Calgary Flames, Pacific Division).

Head coaches for the All-Star game are selected based on which team has the highest points percentage on Jan. 5, the official halfway point of the NHL season.

[Related: NHL reveals All-Star game rosters]

Reirden and Peters are both in their first years as head coach with their respective teams. And while there probably is not much surprise seeing Cooper, Maurice, or even Reirden in this position given the teams they are coaching, Peters is probably a pretty big surprise. After missing the playoffs in each of his four years behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ bench he took over a Flames team that was coming off of a highly disappointing 2017-18 performance. Thanks in large part to a Norris Trophy caliber year from Mark Giordano, a career year from new-comer Elias Lindholm, and some outstanding young core players (led by Johnny Gaudreau) the Flames have climbed to the top of the division and the Western Conference.

In Tampa Bay, Cooper’s Lightning are running over everybody they face this season and enter Saturday with a 12-point lead over every other team in the NHL.

Maurice’s Jets, even with their recent slump, are back on top of the Central Division for the second year in a row.

The 2019 All-Star Game will once again be a three-on-three tournament that has each division face each other in a series of 20-minute mini-games (Atlantic vs. Metropolitan; Central vs. Pacific; then the two winners in a championship game).

The All-Star weekend will take place on January 25 and 26 at the SAP Center in San Jose.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

U.S. takes on Finland seeking fifth World Junior Championship gold

AP Images
By Sean LeahyJan 5, 2019, 9:42 AM EST
2 Comments

The Americans’ victory Friday night in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinal against Russia ensured they will medal for the fourth straight tournament. The matchup vs. Finland Saturday night (8 p.m. ET; NHL Network, TSN) also gives them the opportunity to claim gold for the second time in three years and for the fifth time ever.

“It’s huge for USA Hockey, but USA Hockey, we demand gold,” said U.S. defenseman Phil Kemp, whose goal line clearance helped preserve an early third period lead against Russia. “We want gold. We’re here for gold. We’re going to rest up, get back to the hotel, put our feet up, and get ready to go for [Saturday].”

The Finns have only won two World Junior Championship medals since 2006, both coming in the form of gold in 2014 and 2016.

“We definitely know how they play,” said forward Aleksi Heponiemi via IIHF.com. “We know they’re a good team and we’re going to have to work really hard to get the win [Saturday]. We’ve got to be aggressive and go at them.”

The teams know each other well. Not only did they meet on New Year’s Eve with the U.S. coming out on top 4-1, a number of players on both sides were part of the American and Finnish squads that won gold in the last two U18 World Championships.

While he didn’t get into a game during the 2017 U18 tournament, U.S. goaltender Cayden Primeau knows what he’s up against Saturday night. He stopped 27 in the preliminary round game against Finland and been a huge reason for the team’s run to the gold medal game. He helped keep the Russian offense at bay with 34 saves — including 15 in the third period — and has stopped 79 of the 82 shots he’s faced.

“It’s a pretty emotional tournament and obviously a game like that is pretty emotional, so just not trying to get too high, not trying to get too low is key,” Primeau said. “The goal is gold, so we’re not quite finished yet. The battle is still there, so it’s an honor and to do it with this group is something special.”

Said U.S. head coach Mike Hastings: “When we got together on the [Dec.] 14th, we said this was the goal, to make it to the gold medal game and our players made that a reality here tonight.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.