The Buzzer: Seguin shines for Stars; Another big night for Avs

Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen

Friday was another night where the Avalanche’s big three forwards (Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog) all factored into the win; in fact, each player nabbed at least one goal. You may be shocked to learn that Colorado is undefeated in 2018-19 when all three notch at least a single tally.

Consider this a “shared” number one between Rantanen, MacKinnon, and Tyson Barrie, as they’re the three players who managed three points on Friday.

You could actually argue that MacKinnon enjoyed the better night, as he logged more ice time, didn’t take any penalties (Rantanen was whistled for four PIM), and fired an impressive eight shots on goal. Rantanen because two of his three points were goals, and one of those goals stood as the game-winner. Again, all three had a great night, so feel free to remix this as the Avalanche sweeping the three stars, if that give you warm and fuzzy feelings.

We’ll get to Barrie’s milestone accomplishment in the factoids section.

2. Matt Murray

Did the Penguins go into the Spider-verse and channel playoff Matt Murray? The 24-year-old generated a 33-save shutout, and it came against the lethal Jets offense, which (clicks on calculator) should then make this could as a double-decker shutout. Or something.

Seriously though, Murray is on a streak that’s just about as impressive as the one his team is on. While the Penguins have won eight in a row, Murray is personally only one behind, as he’s on a seven-game winning streak. He’s generated two shutouts during that run, and the most goals he’s allowed in one game was three, and that only happened once.

The Penguins have added to their winning streak since this post went up, yet the thesis remains: goaltending is leading the way, and Murray + Casey DeSmith are almost certain to cool off eventually. Even so, this is a remarkable run, and Friday stands as one of Murray’s best performances.

Since returning from injury, Matt Murray has allowed nine goals in seven games. He's 7-0 in that stretch. I guess the Penguins aren't going to be trading for Jimmy Howard. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 5, 2019

3. Tyler Seguin

Seguin joined Rantanen as the only two players to generate two goals on Friday, and while Rantanen managed his three-point output in a 6-1 laugher, the Stars needed every bit of offense that they got from Seguin.

The scapegoated Stars star scored both of Dallas’ goals in a 2-1 OT win against the Capitals, firing four SOG.

Seguin also managed this performance without Jamie Benn, as the Stars’ captain missed the contest with an injury. Seguin’s now has two goals in each of the last two games, while extending his overall point streak to four contests (two goals, two assists).

People are going to rush to give Stars CEO Jim Lites a ton of credit for blaming Seguin and Benn while using language suited for 30-minute HBO stand-up specials, but make no mistake about it: Seguin deserves the praise.

A simple yet expressive celly. pic.twitter.com/xkIObb4BOr — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 5, 2019

Highlights of the night

Opinion: someone should check Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou for an actual turbo button. How else could you explain this second sixth gear?

This is more of a lowlight, but still:

We should all root for an extended Hurricanes winning streak, just to see if they run out of elaborate celebrations:

Sweet shootout moves from Drew Stafford.

Factoids

A reminder that the Avs have employed some great defensemen, but few of them for very long. Also: that Tyson Barrie probably deserves more hype as an impressive scorer. Barrie scored 57 points last season … and that was in just 68 games. He’s now at 30 in 38 games for 2018-19 after a three-assist (possibly three-star-worthy) Friday, and managed an impressive feat:

#Avs Barrie has 278 points, passes J-M Liles for most by D in franchise history. "Finally nice to get it out of the way, put it behind me, something I can look back on and take pride in. Johnny Liles is a great guy and a great player … I will have to take him out to dinner.” — Rick Sadowski (@RickS7) January 5, 2019

In case you’re wondering, John-Michael Liles had 275 points in 523 Avs games, while Barrie hit 278 in 444.

Dylan Larkin has basically half of a season to either tie the single-season record for overtime goals, or he could end up all alone with six or more.

Most overtime goals in a season in NHL history: 5 – Alex Galchenyuk (w/ MTL in 2016-17)

5 – Jonathan Toews (w/ CHI in 2015-16)

5 – Brad Marchand (w/ BOS IN 2017-18)

5 – Steven Stamkos (w/ TBL in 2011-12)

4 – @Dylanlarkin39#NHLStats #NSHvsDET pic.twitter.com/TwKjfjmrQw — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2019

The Jets/Thrashers haven’t won in Pittsburgh in a long time, and the Stars have had similar success against the Capitals when they’ve come to Dallas.

Tyler Seguin (2-0—2) scored in overtime to help the @DallasStars extend their home point streak vs. WSH to 17 contests (13-0-4) dating to Oct. 8, 1996. #NHLStats #WSHvsDAL pic.twitter.com/8HT4IiBUcm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 5, 2019

Scores

Penguins 4, Jets 0

Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)

Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 2

Stars 2, Capitals 1 (OT)

Avalanche 6, Rangers 1

Devils 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2

