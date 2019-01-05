More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Seguin shines for Stars; Another big night for Avs

By James O'BrienJan 5, 2019, 1:32 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mikko Rantanen

Friday was another night where the Avalanche’s big three forwards (Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog) all factored into the win; in fact, each player nabbed at least one goal. You may be shocked to learn that Colorado is undefeated in 2018-19 when all three notch at least a single tally.

Consider this a “shared” number one between Rantanen, MacKinnon, and Tyson Barrie, as they’re the three players who managed three points on Friday.

You could actually argue that MacKinnon enjoyed the better night, as he logged more ice time, didn’t take any penalties (Rantanen was whistled for four PIM), and fired an impressive eight shots on goal. Rantanen because two of his three points were goals, and one of those goals stood as the game-winner. Again, all three had a great night, so feel free to remix this as the Avalanche sweeping the three stars, if that give you warm and fuzzy feelings.

We’ll get to Barrie’s milestone accomplishment in the factoids section.

2. Matt Murray

Did the Penguins go into the Spider-verse and channel playoff Matt Murray? The 24-year-old generated a 33-save shutout, and it came against the lethal Jets offense, which (clicks on calculator) should then make this could as a double-decker shutout. Or something.

Seriously though, Murray is on a streak that’s just about as impressive as the one his team is on. While the Penguins have won eight in a row, Murray is personally only one behind, as he’s on a seven-game winning streak. He’s generated two shutouts during that run, and the most goals he’s allowed in one game was three, and that only happened once.

The Penguins have added to their winning streak since this post went up, yet the thesis remains: goaltending is leading the way, and Murray + Casey DeSmith are almost certain to cool off eventually. Even so, this is a remarkable run, and Friday stands as one of Murray’s best performances.

3. Tyler Seguin

Seguin joined Rantanen as the only two players to generate two goals on Friday, and while Rantanen managed his three-point output in a 6-1 laugher, the Stars needed every bit of offense that they got from Seguin.

The scapegoated Stars star scored both of Dallas’ goals in a 2-1 OT win against the Capitals, firing four SOG.

Seguin also managed this performance without Jamie Benn, as the Stars’ captain missed the contest with an injury. Seguin’s now has two goals in each of the last two games, while extending his overall point streak to four contests (two goals, two assists).

People are going to rush to give Stars CEO Jim Lites a ton of credit for blaming Seguin and Benn while using language suited for 30-minute HBO stand-up specials, but make no mistake about it: Seguin deserves the praise.

Highlights of the night

Opinion: someone should check Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou for an actual turbo button. How else could you explain this second sixth gear?

This is more of a lowlight, but still:

We should all root for an extended Hurricanes winning streak, just to see if they run out of elaborate celebrations:

Sweet shootout moves from Drew Stafford.

Factoids

A reminder that the Avs have employed some great defensemen, but few of them for very long. Also: that Tyson Barrie probably deserves more hype as an impressive scorer. Barrie scored 57 points last season … and that was in just 68 games. He’s now at 30 in 38 games for 2018-19 after a three-assist (possibly three-star-worthy) Friday, and managed an impressive feat:

In case you’re wondering, John-Michael Liles had 275 points in 523 Avs games, while Barrie hit 278 in 444.

Dylan Larkin has basically half of a season to either tie the single-season record for overtime goals, or he could end up all alone with six or more.

The Jets/Thrashers haven’t won in Pittsburgh in a long time, and the Stars have had similar success against the Capitals when they’ve come to Dallas.

Scores

Penguins 4, Jets 0
Red Wings 4, Predators 3 (OT)
Hurricanes 4, Blue Jackets 2
Stars 2, Capitals 1 (OT)
Avalanche 6, Rangers 1
Devils 3, Coyotes 2 (SO)
Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2

Penguins pushing Capitals, Blue Jackets in Metro races

By James O'BrienJan 4, 2019, 11:22 PM EST
Rather than suffering through a big Stanley Cup hangover, it was looking like the Washington Capitals would once again cruise to a Metropolitan Division title.

The defending champions will end Friday in first place, yet the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins are nipping at their heels. The Blue Jackets and idle Islanders make it a fascinating four-team race for three divisional playoff spots, with the odd team out slated to face tough competition for a wild card berth.

Friday was an eventful night in making the races tighter:

  • The Capitals managed a standings point, but lost to the surging Stars in overtime.

Somewhere, Stars CEO Jim Lites might be taking a lot of credit for “lighting a fire under the Stars.” Tyler Seguin‘s driving the bus lately, though, as he scored two goals (including the OT-winner) while fellow scapegoat Jamie Benn sat out that tight 2-1 OT win with an injury.

As a reminder of how steady Washington really has been, note that this is the Capitals’ first three-game losing streak of 2018-19.

  • Penguins win their eighth game in a row.

The Pens pasted the Jets 4-0 on Friday, extending their red-hot run. They also continued an odd trend, as the Jets’ losing streak in visits to Pittsburgh stretches back to their Atlanta Thrashers days.

  • The Blue Jackets fell 4-2 to the Islanders, pushing them to third place in the Metro.

If the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs began today, Washington would retain the top seed, while Pittsburgh would hold home-ice advantage over Columbus. With the Islanders idle on Friday, you can see that there’s very little room to breathe in the top four:

1. Capitals: 24-12-4 for 52 points, 40 GP, 21 ROW
2. Penguins: 23-12-6 for 52 points, 41 GP, 22 ROW
3. Blue Jackets: 23-13-3 for 49 points, 40 GP, 23 ROW
4. Islanders: 22-13-4 for 48 points, 39 GP, 20 ROW

As part of a remarkable first season under Barry Trotz, the Isles are currently on a five-game winning streak of their own, and are even closer behind the top three teams in the Metro when you consider their game in hand on Washington and Columbus, and two games in hand over Pittsburgh.

The Islanders have also played only 18 home games versus 21 on the road, while the other three teams have either played an even number of home/away games or have played slightly more at home than on the road. That doesn’t amount to an enormous disparity, yet it could be relevant if things remain so claustrophobically close.

While stranger things have happened, it looks like nine teams will realistically joust for the East’s eight playoff positions, so the bubble races might be less interesting in 2018-19 than they have in wilder years.

(The trade deadline could also be more fun if a greater number of teams realize that they’re essentially out of the mix.)

The drama, then, could come from teams battling for the division title, home-ice advantage, or even the right to avoid the Lightning. It could end up being a lot of fun, even if the Capitals would probably prefer a more familiar leisurely stroll to another division title.

U.S. outlasts Russia, advances to world juniors gold-medal game

By James O'BrienJan 4, 2019, 7:54 PM EST
The U.S. managed a slim 2-1 win against Russian on Friday, thus booking a ticket to the gold-medal game of the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Finland ended up clobbering Switzerland 6-1 in the other semifinal match on Friday. With that, the U.S. will face Finland in the gold-medal game on Saturday night (8 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN), and the action will take place at Rogers Arena.

The United States scored the first two goals of the game, with Islanders first-rounder Oliver Wahlstrom opening the scoring, while Sharks prospect Alexander Chmelevski notched what would eventually stand as the game-winner. Potential 2019 first overall pick Jack Hughes collected an assist on that GWG:

Russia generated a 33-24 shots on goal advantage in this one, including a 14-6 edge as they attempted to tie things up in the third period. They couldn’t beat Cayden Primeau more than once, although there were some tense moments for the U.S., particularly when defenseman Phil Kemp barely kept this puck out of the net:

The U.S. ended up beating Russia for a bronze medal in last year’s tournament, while they managed to win gold in 2017. This continues to be an impressive run for Jack Hughes, not to mention his brother Quinn.

Looking at Nikita Kucherov’s rapid climb to NHL scoring lead

By Adam GretzJan 4, 2019, 4:05 PM EST
2 Comments

Let’s go back to the start of December and take a quick look at the NHL’s scoring race.

On December 1, Tampa Bay Lighting forward Nikita Kucherov was sitting in fourth place with 35 points in his first 26 games. It was an incredible start to the season and continuing what has been a phenomenal career that has seen him emerge as one of the NHL’s elite offensive players.

He was also eight points behind Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen who was on top of the NHL with 43 points.

In 35 days that have followed, a lot has happened. Let’s try to break it down a little bit.

[Related: Eight stunning numbers from the first half of the NHL season]

— First, Rantanen has continued to play outstanding hockey and has recorded an additional 19 points in the 15 games he has played. That scoring pace would net a player 103 points of an 82-game stretch. So, still very dominant. Not as much as the first part of the season, but still dominant. Still among the league’s best players.

— Despite that consistently great level of play, he has not only seen his eight-point lead over Kucherov completely evaporate, he now finds himself entering play on Friday sitting seven points behind Kucherov’s 69 points in the scoring race. That is a 15-point swing in Kucherov’s favor in just 35 days, while Rantanen was still scoring at a 100-point pace!  That is not an easy thing to do

— It has required an absolutely dominant run from Kucherov that has seen him tally 34 points in just 15 games, a stretch that has seen Tampa Bay go on a 14-0-1 run to continue to distance itself from the rest of the pack in the league standings. It is by far the best stretch of his career as he had never recorded more than 27 points in any one 15-game stretch prior to this season. He has at least one point 14 of those games, and multiple points in 10 of them including each of the past seven. He also has four four-point games in those 15 games alone, a number that puts him at the top of the league for the entire season.

— It is also part of a larger stretch for Kucherov that has seen him record 51 points over his past 23 games, failing to record a point in only one of those games. It has all put him on a pace for more than 137 points this season, a mark that has not been touched in the NHL since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr did it during the 1995-96 season. He’s also on pace for 98 assists at the halfway point. No one has recorded 90 assists in a season since Joe Thornton did it in back-to-back years in 2005-06 and 2006-07. No one has reached at least 98 since Wayne Gretzky (122) during the 1990-91 season.

— While playing on Tampa Bay’s incredible power play unit certainly helps him, Kucherov hasn’t just been a creation of the power play. He has also been dominant during 5-on-5 play with 37 of his points (including 10 goals and 16 primary assists — he also has 11 secondary assists) coming during 5-on-5 play. No player in the NHL has more 5-on-5 points this season.

— His 69 points in 41 games are the fifth most in the NHL at the halfway point over the past 25 years. Mario Lemieux (93 points in 41 games in 1995-96 and 70 points in 1996-97) and Jaromir Jagr (84 points in 1995-96 and 72 points in 1999-2000) are the only ones that have exceeded it.

Even if he cools off in the second half and averages “only” a point per game, a mark he has exceeded for three seasons now, he would still finish the year with 110 points. If he averaged the 1.2 points per game he averaged over the past two seasons, he would still end the season with 120 points.

Given how talented he is, how well he is playing, and the incredible players the Lightning have assembled around him I wouldn’t want to bet against him coming close to reaching those numbers this season. He is on track for one of the best individual single season performances in recent league history for a Tampa Bay team that is having one of the best team seasons in recent league history.

Canucks don’t see Pettersson injury as dirty play as they await MRI results

By Sean LeahyJan 4, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

The city of Vancouver is holding its breath hoping for the best for Elias Pettersson one day after he left the Canucks’ game against the Montreal Canadiens after getting tangled with Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Already ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team is waiting for the full results from an MRI on his right knee.

“I’m walking fine. I feel better today than yesterday, so that’s good,” Pettersson told Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos.

“I think we both just fell down and I maybe fell on his leg. I’m not sure what happened,” Kotkaniemi said. “I don’t want to hurt anyone. I said this morning that he’s a good player, so everyone in the League wants that he’s on the ice, so so do I.”

While some Canucks fans were seeking blood having now watched their stud youngster get injured for the second time this season, his teammates and head coach Travis Green didn’t see anything malicious in the play.

“I think it was just two guys in a bit of a battle,” said forward Brandon Sutter. “Looked like Petey tried to get body position to try and hold him up and kind of got tangled and went down. It was kind of an awkward fall and it’s unfortunate. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious.”

“I’ve watched it a lot of times. First of all, it’s not a dirty play by their player at all,” Green said afterward. “[Pettersson] gets hooked a little bit. Petey actually pushes back on him, leans back and probably tries to give a little bit of a reverse hit, and two young guys fall to the ice. It’s not a penalty.”

Pettersson, who was named to the Pacific Division All-Star team this week, leads all rookies with 22 goals and 42 points

