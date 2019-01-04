Please welcome Mike McKenna to the Flyers’ goalie carousel

Six goalies have played for the Philadelphia Flyers this season and there may very well soon be a seventh.
The Flyers plucked Mike McKenna off waivers on Friday, two days after the netminder was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Vancouver Canucks. Just another day in the crease for that organization.
“Mike provides our organization added depth as we continue to battle injuries at the goaltending position,” said Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher. “He is a veteran goaltender with a tremendous amount of professional experience.”
Here’s an overview of the Flyers’ current goaltending situation:
• Michal Neuvirth is dealing with a lower-body injury, according to interim head coach Scott Gordon. He’s set to miss Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames and is considered day-to-day. He suffered the injury during Thursday night’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
• Anthony Stolarz may get back on the ice this weekend as he’s on the mend with a lower-body injury.
• Carter Hart, who is healthy, has made five starts since being called up and posted a .900 even strength save percentage.
• Alex Lyon stays in the AHL and has helped the Phantoms win three of his last four starts.
• McKenna is a 35-year-old journeyman who’s played only 34 NHL games in his career while suiting up for nearly two dozen teams in The Show and the American Hockey League since 2006-07.
• Former GM Ron Hextall is still under contract with the team.
(Calvin Pickard was claimed on waivers by the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 29.)
The Flyers became the 14th team in NHL history to start six goalies in a season when Hart made his debut. Could McKenna help them make more history as lucky No. 7?
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck was back on the ice and skating Friday, barely six weeks removed from fracturing his right ankle.
The team released a photo of Trocheck on the ice before the team practiced. There is still no timetable for his return.
Trocheck had three goals and 11 assists in 18 games before he got hurt in a gruesome scene after crashing into the boards at Ottawa on Nov. 19, and had surgery to repair the fracture two days later. Trocheck has said that he plans on returning to the team this season.
BREAKING: Vincent Trocheck is on the ice skating before today’s #FlaPanthers practice.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Pirri has become a welcome headache for the Vegas Golden Knights.
Since being called up from the Chicago Wolves on Dec. 20, the 27-year-old has six goals and three assists in seven games, and he’s helped ignite the team’s hottest line. He and primary linemates Alex Tuch and Paul Stastny have a combined 12 goals and 10 assists in those games.
Vegas wants to keep the party going, but that might be difficult with Max Pacioretty expected off injured reserve soon.
General manager George McPhee and coach Gerard Gallant have a difficult decision:
Send down Pirri, who wouldn’t have to clear waivers since he’s only been with the team for seven games.
Or risk losing a different player on the waiver wire in an effort to keep Pirri on the active roster.
”We want people making hard decisions for us,” Gallant said. ”Pirri’s come up here and done everything we’ve asked him to do, so when we have to make a tough decision, we’ll sit down and we’ll decide what we’re gonna do.”
Pirri, Tuch and Stastny have become a formidable trio. Stastny, a 14-year veteran, has urged his younger linemates to stay aggressive, and they’ve been finding each other all over the ice.
”He’s in the right spot at all times,” Pirri said of Stastny. ”His character is so good, he talks on the bench, he makes my life and Tuckie’s life really easy. He tells you where he’s gonna be and we get him the puck.
”We got a good thing going here and it’s a lot of fun being on this line.”
Pacioretty has skated with the team this week and could return as soon as Friday night’s game in Anaheim. Someone will have to be re-assigned to Chicago, and it could be Pirri, who was named an AHL All-Star after leading the league with 41 points.
Pirri, Tuch and Stastny have outscore the team’s other active forwards by two points since Pirri’s recall.
”I gotta be consistent, make the (upper) brass’ job really difficult,” Pirri said. ”That’s all I can control, I’m just trying to work hard every day. If I’m consistent, that’s what every NHL team is looking for and it’s gonna show up night in and night out.”
The 2018-19 edition of the Montreal Canadiens were buried before the regular season even started. Coming off a terrible year, they were going to be without number one defenseman Shea Weber for at least two months. Somehow, this team managed to keep themselves in the middle of the playoff picture, but they were starting to fade in the month of November.
Jeff Petry was playing like a rock star while Weber was out, but the rest of the defense was struggling at times and it’s easy to see why. The group was made up of Petry, Jordie Benn, David Schlemko, Mike Reilly, Karl Alzner, and youngsters Victor Mete and Noah Juulsen. That group could only hold on for so long.
Even franchise goalie Carey Price looked human in November, as he posted a 3-5-2 record with a 3.81 goals-against-average and a .886 save percentage. Yeah, it was getting ugly.
But that’s when Weber showed up to save the day.
Initially, the Canadiens believed their captain would be able to come back sometime in mid-to-late December. Instead, he returned on Nov. 27 against the Carolina Hurricanes. Keep in mind that the Canadiens had dropped four games in a row leading up to Weber’s return. They gave up 16 goals during that losing skid.
In his first game back, not only did the Canadiens win, they held the ‘Canes to just one goal. What makes his return even more impressive, is that the Habs didn’t ease him back in. The 33-year-old has played at least 23:59 in every game.
In his second game of the season, he managed to score two goals in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Overall, he’s put up five goals and 11 points in 17 games. Weber’s CF% is at 55.37, his FF% is at 54.24 and his high-danger CF% is at 53.98. Those are some impressive numbers for a guy that didn’t get to go through training camp. Keep in mind that he hasn’t been playing with a true top-pairing defenseman, either. he’s spent time playing with Brett Kulak, Victor Mete and Jordie Benn.
Not only has he been played well from an individual standpoint, he’s also helped make his teammates better. The fact that he can eat up big minutes means that Petry, Benn and the rest of the defenseman on the team can slide back into their true roles.
And do you think Price is happy to see him back?
Price posted a shutout in last night’s win against the Canucks, which was his first game of 2019. In December, the veteran netminder an 8-3-0 record with a 2.42 goals-against-average and a .916 save percentage. Those are radically different then the numbers he posted in November. It’s hard to argue that that’s just a coincidence. It’s not to say that Price has only been dominant because of Weber, but there’s no denying that the captain’s return has impacted his goalie in a positive way.
We’ll find out whether or not he’s going to hit a wall at some point. Sure, he got the first two months of the season off, but he’s not young and as we mentioned before, he’s playing a ton of minutes.
The biggest challenge for the Canadiens and general manager Marc Bergevin, is finding a puck-moving, left-shooting defenseman to play on the top pairing. They’re getting by with the players they have now, but there’s no doubt that they’d like to add another blueliner. They almost got Jake Muzzin from the Los Angeles Kings in the summer, so maybe they’ll decide to revisit that now that the Kings are way out of the playoff picture.
But no matter who the veteran plays with, he finds a way to remain effective.
“You see him, as soon as he sees somebody open he moves the puck,” head coach Claude Julien said last month, per the Montreal Gazette. “It may look simple, it may look boring to the player himself, but to everybody’s eyes it’s effective and it’s what keeps players the kind of players that they are through their whole career. I think that’s where you go back to Lidstrom and Chara, that was one of his idols. Those are guys that you can use as good examples and that’s what Shea does. He can play lots of minutes because he doesn’t put himself in positions where he’s got to exhaust himself. He keeps the game simple.”
The Czechs put up a late fight, but couldn’t knock off the U.S. during Wednesday’s quarterfinal at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. The victory by the Americans allowed them to move on to face a tough semifinal matchup with Russia on Friday (4 p.m. ET; NHL Network, TSN).
It will be a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal that saw the U.S. come out on top 4-2 before falling to the Swedes in the semfinals and settling for a bronze medal. Two years ago the countries met in the semifinals with the Americans getting a 4-3 win after a shootout before moving on and topping Canada in the gold medal game.
Two weeks ago the teams got a good look at one another in a pre-tournament tune up with the U.S. winning. That result isn’t on the minds of the Russians, however.
“We played them in an exhibition game, right? We know there’s a couple good guys on this team, but it’s the whole team,” Russian defenseman Dmitri Samorukov told IIHF.com. “Doesn’t matter (about the past), different team. Different year, right? We’ll just play our best game. We’re trying to play better and better every game so I think what we should do right now is forget about this (quarter-final) game.”
The Russians come into this semifinal undefeated with the best scoring efficiency (15.54 percent), best power play (31.3 percent), and second-best penalty killing unit (89.5 percent), while averaging 4.6 goals per game. They failed to medal a year ago and last won gold in 2011.
This is the fourth straight year that the U.S. has reached the semifinals and they’ve done so without having Jack Hughes, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, for three games. They haven’t relied on one player to carry the offensive load.
“Confidence is really high and the guys trust each other a lot right now,” said U.S. forward Josh Norris, who has two goals and five points in five games. “I think timing is pretty big in this tournament, to be playing good at the right times.”
The Americans have had 10 different players record their 21 goals, with Ryan Poehling (Montreal Canadiens, 2017 first round) leading the way with five. Goaltender Cayden Primeau (Canadiens, 2017 seventh round) has stopped 45 of the last 47 shots he’s faced and posted a .933 save percentage in three starts.
“When you can have different people contribute in different ways that’s when you start to get a little momentum as a group, said U.S. head coach Mike Hastings. “I think this group’s generated that momentum because they’re playing pretty selfless hockey. When you play the right way, the game has a tendency to reward you back… It’s really enjoyable to see them playing for each other the way they’ve been.”
Finland takes on Switzerland (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN) in the other semifinal. The winners will meet Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET (NHLN, TSN) for gold at Rogers Arena.