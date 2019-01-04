More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Caps’ incredible depth; How Kucherov dominates

By Joey AlfieriJan 4, 2019, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Find out how Spanish announcers translate english hockey terms to fit their own broadcasts. (ESPN)

Philipp Grubauer is getting an opportunity to be a starting goaltender in the NHL, but it’s up to him to grab it. (Mile High Hockey)

• Speaking of the Avalanche, they need to figure out a way to add some more depth to their roster. (The Hockey News)

• There’s still an opportunity for certain players to make to the All-Star Game thanks to the fan vote. NHL.com’s writers debate which players should make it to San Jose later this month. (NHL.com)

• Unlike the Avs, the Capitals have a tremendous amount of depth, and that’s what makes them dangerous. (TSN)

• Here’s a list of resolutions the Columbus Blue Jackets should make for 2019. (The Cannon)

Torey Krug would like to face tougher matchups from now on. (WEEI)

• Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov uses a combination of skill and instincts to dominate at the NHL level. (Tampa Times)

Henrik Borgstrom is ready to take on a bigger role with the Florida Panthers right now. (The Rat Trick)

• Puck Junk looks at the top 10 hockey collectible stories from last year. Yes, Gritty found a way to make it into the post, too. (Puck Junk)

• Former referee Paul Stewart explains that calling two penalty shots on the same play is not unprecedented. (Hockey Buzz)

• Sportsnet breaks down the top seven pending unrestricted free agents on one-year contracts that are now eligible to sign extensions. (Sportsnet)

Jamie Benn plays “What’s in the box”:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Kucherov dominant; Ovechkin makes history

By Adam GretzJan 4, 2019, 1:27 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. It is starting to get insane. Nikita Kucherov had another four-point game for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night, extending his league-leading point total to 69 on the season and his current point streak to 12 games. He also has points in 22 of his past 23 games. Thursday’s performance, which came in a 6-2 rout of the Los Angeles Kings, is already his 10th game this season with at least three points and fourth with at least four points. He has recorded multiple points in seven consecutive games, a stretch that has seen him record 21 total points. That is a three-point per game average. He also reached the 400-point mark for his career with that performance. The Lightning are now a league-best 32-7-2 on the season and sit 12 points ahead of any other team in the league. At this point a year ago they were only 29-9-3. They are somehow even better this season.

2. Jeff Skinner, Buffalo Sabres. With Jack Eichel, their captain and best player, sidelined for at least the next two games the Buffalo Sabres needed somebody to step up to help them get out of their recent funk. That somebody on Thursday night was Eichel’s usual linemate, Jeff Skinner. Skinner scored a pair of goals in the Sabres’ 4-3 win to help them snap their three-game losing streak. Since the end of their 10-game winning streak earlier this season the Sabres have won just five out the 16 games that have followed. Skinner’s second goal on Thursday was his 28th of the season as he sits just two behind Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin for the league lead. It was also his seventh game-winning goal of the season, putting him in a three-way tie with Vancouver Canucks rookie forward Elias Pettersson and Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog for the league lead.

3. Carey Price, Montreal Canadiens. Playing in his first game since December 22, Carey Price stopped all 33 shots he faced for the Montreal Canadiens in their 2-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks for his second shutout of the season. Price has not played up to his usual standard this season but has a save percentage of .920 or better in three of his past four starts. Perhaps he is starting to get back on track.

Highlights of the Night

Mathew Barzal continued his incredible play with this ridiculous goal in the New York Islanders’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jeff Skinner’s first goal was as absolute beauty for the Buffalo Sabres in their win over the Florida Panthers.

Oskar Sundqvist scored the game-winning goal for the St. Louis Blues in what was a nice revenge game for him against Tom Wilson and the Washington Capitals.

Factoids

It came in a loss, but Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season on Thursday night against the St. Louis Blues. By doing so he has now done something that only one other player in NHL history has done by scoring at least 30 goals in 14 consecutive seasons to begin his career. What is perhaps most remarkable about this stat is that Ovechkin was able to maintain his 30-goal season run through a lockout shortened 48-game season. Gartner had his run ended by the 1994-94 lockout shortened season before scoring at least 30 goals in each of the next two seasons. Ovechkin is only the third player to ever record 14 consecutive 30-goal seasons at any point in their career, and just the sixth player to record at lest 14 30-goal seasons in a career. He is a remarkable goal-scorer. The best ever.

The Calgary Flames did not beat the Boston Bruins thanks to a pair of goals from Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk on Thursday night but they did record another shorthanded goal. They lead the league in that category this season.

Devon Toews scored the game-winning goal in overtime for the New York Islanders on Thursday night. It was also the first goal of his NHL career. Not many players have done that in the history of the NHL.

The Minnesota Wild were the latest team to overcome a two-goal deficit this season to win.

 

Sebastian Aho continued his great season for the Carolina Hurricanes in their 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

 

Scores

Minnesota Wild 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Boston Bruins 6, Calgary Flames 4

Buffalo Sabres 4, Florida Panthers 3

Carolina Hurricanes 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3

New York Islanders 3, Chicago Blackhawks 2

Montreal Canadiens 2, Vancouver Canucks 0

St. Louis Blues 5, Washington Capitals 2

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Los Angeles Kings 2

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sundqvist scores winner, Wilson fights Bortuzzo as Blues top Capitals

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2019, 11:37 PM EST
When the St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals last met each other Oskar Sundqvist was on the wrong end of a Tom Wilson hit that left him injured and Wilson suspended for 20 games, his fourth suspension in a calendar year (and his third against the Blues).

Sundqvist had a much more enjoyable night on Thursday when he scored the game-winning goal in the Blues’ 5-2 win.

The night also featured Wilson dropping the gloves with Blues defender Robert Bortuzzo in a rather spirited bout that was clearly intended as a means of attempting to settle the score.

Have a look.

This is the second time over the past month that Wilson has dropped the gloves in response to a hit that resulted in a suspension. Earlier this month he fought Pittsburgh’s Jamie Oleksiak in a one-sided bout that did not go well for Oleksiak. That fight was an answer to Wilson’s postseason hit on Zach Aston-Reese that resulted in a three-game ban for Wilson and ended Aston-Reese’s postseason.

Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko, Alex Pietrangelo, and Tyler Bozak also scored for the Blues in the win.

Thomas, oddly enough, was one of the other players on the receiving end of a hit that earned Wilson a suspension over the past year.

The other big story out of this game is that Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin snapped his six-game goal-less drought by scoring his 30th goal of the season. It is the 14th consecutive season that Ovechkin has scored at least 30 goals in a season, making him one of just two players in league history to ever start their career with 14 consecutive 30 goal seasons. Former Capitals forward Mike Gartner is the other.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Barzal’s crazy goal, Devon Toews’ first help Islanders win fifth straight

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
The New York Islanders are not only playing their best hockey of the season, they are also one of the hottest teams in the entire NHL.

Their 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night was not only their eighth win in their past nine games, but was also their fifth in a row as they attempt to keep pace in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Thursday’s game was a particularly strong showing as they outshot the Blackhawks by a 50-21 margin and completely controlled the pace of the game. Had it not been for a sensational performance in net by Chicago’s rookie goalie Collin Delia, this game probably wouldn’t have been anywhere as close it was.

The two stars for the Islanders were forward Mathew Barzal and, somewhat surprisingly, rookie defender Devon Toews.

Barzal playing a big role should not be a surprise at this point. He is the Islanders’ best player (and now their franchise player) and has been playing some of his best hockey of the season in recent weeks.

He continued that hot streak with a pair of goals on Thursday.

The first of those goals was completely ridiculous as he scored by knocking the puck out mid-air with a baseball-style swing from just inside the faceoff circle. It is not totally unheard of to see a player score a mid-air goal, but to see a player do it from this far away from the net with this much force behind it is truly something to behold.

Just look at this shot.

By adding a second goal later in the game he has now found the back of the net eight times in his past seven games, a stretch that has seen him tally 11 total points.

He is now up to 12 goals and 38 total points for the season.

A fluky goal from Chicago’s Patrick Kane tied the game early in the third period, ultimately sending the game to overtime.

It was there that Toews (no relation to Chicago’s Jonathan Toews) scored his first NHL goal to lift the Islanders to the win.

The goal came in Toews’ fifth NHL game.

Thursday’s game was the Islanders’ fourth game back at the Nassau Coliseum this season and improved their record to 3-0-1 in the old barn.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Canucks’ prized rookie Pettersson leaves game with ugly leg injury

By Adam GretzJan 3, 2019, 9:51 PM EST
The Vancouver Canucks can not seem to have nice things.

Early in the second period of Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, their prized rookie, forward Elias Pettersson, was knocked out of the game with what the team is calling a “lower-body injury” after he was hauled down away from the play by Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

You can see the play in the video above, and it’s definitely a strange one because Kotkaniemi seemed to commit at least two different penalties on the play and was not called for any of them. It also resulted in Pettersson’s right leg being awkwardly twisted as he became tangled up and fell to the ice.

The good news is that he was able to leave the ice under his own power.

The bad news is it looked really bad and the Canucks ruled out him out for the remainder of the game.

Pettersson has been the league’s best rookie this season and entered play on Thursday having already scored 22 goals (with 20 assists) in his first 37 games.

He has already missed time this season due to a concussion after he was body-slammed by Florida’s Michael Matheson on a play that resulted in Matheson being suspended for two games.

Pettersson and second-year standout Brock Boeser have been the Canucks’ two best players this season.

At this point Pettersson has to be considered the front-runner for the Calder Trophy as the league’s rookie of the year.

Boeser was certainly in the running for the award a year ago until his season was cut short due to injury.

At this point we do not know the extent of Pettersson’s injury, but anything that knocks him out of a game is going to be cause for concern in Vancouver.

Canucks coach Travis Green said after the game there is currently no timeline for Petterson’s return, but that he is going to remain with the team on its current road trip that wraps up against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.