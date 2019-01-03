More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

WATCH LIVE: Islanders host Blackhawks at Nassau Coliseum

By Sean LeahyJan 3, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Blackhawks will try to rebound after yet another outdoor defeat, as the Islanders look to continue their pursuit of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Islanders have 44 games remaining this season, 18 of which will be played at Nassau Coliseum. The team left the Coliseum for Barclays Center at the end of the 2014-15 season. They plan to move into a new facility at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Islanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the Eastern Conference and are very much alive in the playoff race. New York has won of seven of their last eight games, including four straight.

There’s been no sophomore slump for Mathew Barzal, who took home the Calder Trophy last season behind 85 points and 63 assists, which were fifth most in the league. He has been particularly hot lately, riding a five-game point streak (6G, 3A).

Meanwhile, Chicago has scored first in eight of their past 10 games, after allowing the first goal in each of their previous 11 games.

Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton was a second round draft pick by the Islanders in 2003 (by then Isles GM Mike Milbury) and played all 57 games of his NHL career in an Islanders sweater. He was also the former captain of the team’s AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Chicago Blackhawks at New York Islanders
Where: Nassau Coliseum
When: Thursday, Jan. 3, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Islanders-Blackhawks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsDominik Kahun
Artem AnisimovDylan StromePatrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDavid KampfDylan Sikura
Brendan PerliniMarcus KrugerAndreas Martinsen

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Gustav ForslingBrent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Collin Delia

ISLANDERS
Anthony Beauvillier – Mathew Barzal – Josh Bailey
Anders LeeBrock NelsonJosh Ho-Sang
Michael Dal Colle – Leo Komarov – Tom Kuhnhackl
Matt MartinCasey CizikasCal Clutterbuck

Nick LeddyJohnny Boychuk
Adam PelechRyan Pulock
Devon ToewsScott Mayfield

Starting goalie: Robin Lehner

Devils face slew of tough choices in rebuild

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 6:52 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils signed head coach John Hynes to an extension on Thursday, answering a significant question about their future. Honestly, GM Ray Shero faces far more complicated and difficult ones as this rebuild goes forward, though.

Granted, the bright side is that Shero’s at least acknowledging that this will take time, rather than battling a rebuild every step of the way, as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale reported:

“Doing something for the sake of getting a little bit better, or to just say you’re doing something, is patchwork and not a plan,” Shero said. “There’s only one way to do this. The idea is to build something that once you do build it, you’re in a good position each year to have a chance to make the playoffs and at a certain point you’re considered a Cup contender.”

On one hand, that’s easier said than done, and some of that comes down to landing blue-chip prospects at the best time.

Still, it’s better to at least have the right perspective, rather than risking being in that puck purgatory: too good to land the Jack Hughes of the world, but too bad to become a credible contender.

Let’s go over the many “easier said than done” parts in greater detail, then.

[More on the Hynes extension.]

Stocking the cupboard

In overachieving their way to a berth in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs on the strength of Taylor Hall‘s MVP season, the Devils broke a slump of five seasons without a playoff berth.

Unfortunately, drafting Nico Hischier with the top pick of the 2017 NHL Draft broke a different slump: the Devils had an agonizing run of botching some of their premium picks. Take a look at their first-rounders before Hischier:

2016: Michael McLeod (12th overall)
2015: Pavel Zacha (sixth)
2014: John Quenneville (30th)
2013: None
2012: Stefan Matteau (29)
2011: Adam Larsson (fourth)

McLeod and Zacha sting the most considering where they were drafted, and who went afterward. (Seriously, scrolling the 2015 list in particular will do Devils fans no good.)

To some extent, these tough times are to be expected for a franchise that enjoyed a resounding run of success during the Martin Brodeur days, but it’s not the greatest sign when you suffer for years but still see your farm system listed as low-end. Getting a high pick in 2019 to combine with Hischier and intriguing prospect Ty Smith would make things look brighter, for sure, but Shero would be wise to try to buy more “dart throws” in the draft by trading veterans for picks.

Hall of a challenge

Shero would be wise to tread lightly for a firesale for one key reason, though: Taylor Hall’s contract is coming up.

Hall’s been a brilliant steal at just a $6M cap hit, but that ends after 2019-20. While there are some reasons to worry about the aging curve – Hall would be 29 once his next deal kicks in – the Devils would likely gladly gamble on an extension if Hall would allow it. The question is: will he want to stick around? The freight train of a winger has endured two protracted rebuilds with Edmonton and now New Jersey, so could anyone blame him if he wanted to sign with a proven contender?

It’s up to the Devils to convince Hall that they’re building such a structure in New Jersey.

Other pivotal contract situations

Hall can sign an extension as early as July, or opt for a contract year in 2019-20, and he’s far from alone.

Consider these prominent cases of players whose current deals run out after this season or next:

  • Nico Hischier: His rookie deal ends after the 2019-20 season, so the Devils might want to learn a bit more about the promising Swiss-born center. To be specific, how effective can he be without Hall?

While it’s promising that Hischier has been able to stick with Hall, he’s really been attached at the hip with the star winger basically since day one. New Jersey may find it very valuable to see how well he can play on his own.

  • Sami Vatanen ($4.875M) sees his contract end after 2019-20, and he’s 27, much like Taylor Hall. Vatanen’s been an important, if imperfect, addition to a Devils defense that remains quite flawed, but New Jersey will need to decide if he’s a part of the long-term solution. Especially if he calls for a substantial raise.
  • Will Butcher will see his entry-level deal expire after two seasons with the Devils, making him a pending RFA after 2018-19. The 23-year-old’s offense cooled off this season (14 points in 38 games) after generating 44 points as a rookie, yet Butcher’s possession stats are promising, and he stands as an important building block for this defense. Locking him up to the right deal is crucial, and could be quite challenging.
  • Marcus Johansson‘s another interesting expiring contract. Injuries have hampered him since joining the Devils, which leads to an interesting question: should NJ part ways with him, or do they see a potential bargain here? It’s plausible that they can re-sign Johansson for quite a bit less than his current $4.58M cap hit.

Letting rentals Michael Grabner and Patrick Maroon walk after last season was one thing, but can Shero make the right calls often enough in those situations?

Glaring areas of concern

Hashing out the right deals for those players – and begging Hall to stay? – won’t be easy. It’s sobering to realize that Shero needs to pull off some magic even if those situations go really well.

Looking at things from a more immediate perspective, there are three key weaknesses to work on: goaltending, scoring beyond Hischier/Hall/Kyle Palmieri, and improving on defense.

With each discouraging start, it seems less and less likely that Cory Schneider will find a way to get his career back on track. His $6M cap hit appears to be a sunk cost through 2021-22. Apologies to Keith Kinkaid and Mackenzie Blackwood, but it sure seems like the Devils need to look outside their organization for a lasting answer in net.

There are some pieces on the Devils’ defense, particularly compared to the days before they landed Butcher and Vatanen, but they lack a premium, Norris-type. As you’ve likely noticed, franchise No. 1 defensemen aren’t easy to find, either.

***

It’s not all bad for the Devils. Even with Schneider and Travis Zajac ranking among their problem contracts, they’re not saddled with as many problems as many others. Hall won’t be cheap if he decides to stick around, yet New Jersey can make up some of the difference with Andy Greene‘s $5M dissolving after 2019-20, as one example.

“Our car is in good shape,” Shero said while making an odd metaphor back in December, according to The Athletic’s Corey Masisak (sub required). “Some other ones on the same highway aren’t.”

Can Shero keep the Devils on the right course despite all the speed bumps and potholes waiting up ahead? It should be fascinating to see how that wild ride turns out.

Struggling Sabres won't have Eichel for at least two games

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 5:31 PM EST
A lot has gone right for the Buffalo Sabres so far this season, which is not something you’d say about this franchise since … the Chris Drury days, maybe?

Things can fall apart alarmingly quickly in the modern NHL, however, and the Sabres face some challenges as 2018 turned to 2019.

Consider that, after their stunning 10-game winning streak, the Sabres enjoyed a 17-6-2 record, even briefly earning a spot atop the entire NHL. While the Sabres are engaged in a tug-of-war with the Bruins for the Atlantic’s third spot, they’ve come down to Earth, having only won four games (4-7-4) since that surprising winning streak.

Bringing a three-game losing streak into Thursday’s home game against the Florida Panthers would be bad enough, but it gets worse when you realize that Phil Housley’s ruling Jack Eichel out for at least the next two games.

Eichel isn’t getting much Hart Trophy buzz, yet – with all due respect to Evan Rodrigues – things get dicey without Buffalo’s captain.

Via Left Wing Lock, the Sabres are expected to place Rodrigues on what’s been an impressive top line, as Eichel normally combines with Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart.

Things get stark beyond that, particularly with Vladimir Sobotka pressed into second-line duty. (Sobotka’s suffering with really bad possession numbers, and only has five points in 37 games during his first season with the Sabres after that Ryan O'Reilly trade.)

There’s not much sense in straining too hard to look for positives here, although there are some interesting things to consider:

  • How will Skinner play without Eichel?

It’s been downright refreshing to see Skinner flourish with an elite center, even if Buffalo’s capologists will disagree regarding the pending free agent. Skinner’s long been an underrated scorer – at least since he’s gotten over scary concussion issues earlier in his career – so this near-point-per-game pace has been fun to watch.

That said, Skinner’s play has undoubtedly been enhanced by Eichel’s presence, not to mention well-timed puck luck (21.3 shooting percentage), which has helped him exceed last season’s 24 goals with 26 already in 2018-19.

Two/a few games wouldn’t stand as the sort of sample size to make any broader judgments about Skinner, yet they could provide an interesting look into how Skinner (and the Sabres) can perform without that star center.

When I first heard about Eichel missing time, I wondered if the silver lining could be Mittelstadt getting a chance to take a bigger role, possibly even stepping into that top center gig.

Of course, that would be a decision made based on his pedigree as a prominent draft pick and prospect, rather than what he’s accomplished so far this season.

After coming into 2018-19 with significant Calder Trophy buzz, Mittelstadt only has 11 points through 40 games while averaging just 13:29 TOI per game. His underlying numbers don’t exactly blow you away (at least not in a good way) either.

Still, I wonder if there’s upside to giving Mittelstadt that shot, rather than placing him in the fourth-line role it appears he’ll take on against Florida on Thursday. Sometimes a talented-but-struggling player can get a boost from playing with other skilled players. If nothing else, there seems like more upside to deploying Mittelstadt as the 2C rather than an also-struggling Sobotka.

Just throwing it out there.

  • But what about Eichel’s routine?

These details from SI’s Alex Prewitt seem less fun. Will Eichel at least get more control over the apples he’s eating now that he’s day-to-day?

***

Buffalo might learn some lessons with Eichel out, whether it’s for two games or more. Unfortunately, there’s a chance many of those lessons will end up being painful.

Sidney Crosby handles Rangers heckler in best way possible

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
Usually, the prevailing wisdom is “not to feed the trolls,” but Sidney Crosby presents a different option: kill them with kindness?

In what’s become a delightful viral moment, Crosby showed appreciation for an especially creative heckler by making sure that the fan – identified by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski as Nick Lipeika – by getting a trainer to hand him an autographed stick as the Penguins bombarded the Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday.

The stick didn’t just feature Crosby’s signature, either, as the Penguins star wrote “Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time.”

This would already be great stuff, but it goes up a notch when you consider that Crosby is a) known for being competitive to the point of nastiness, and b) often blander than plain oatmeal during interviews.

Now, was he being nicer because the Penguins were blowing out the Rangers, as you can see from the highlights above this post’s main image? Sure, but this is great stuff either way.

Speaking of great stuff, Wyshynski compiled some of Lipeika’s barbs, including these gems:

“Hey Crosby, when Gatorade wanted a tough guy, Justin Bieber turned them down so they settled for you.”

“Hey Crosby, Malkin wants to know where your Calder Memorial Trophy is.”

Honestly, we’ve gotten to the point where it’s tough to really get a good burn in on Crosby, particularly if you don’t want to devolve to gross misogyny (don’t go the misogyny route). Crosby’s accomplished virtually everything you can imagine in hockey, so noting that Alex Ovechkin beat him in the 2006 Calder Trophy race is a quality deep cut.

(I mean, it won’t hurt, but it’s pretty solid.)

You could argue that Crosby’s made some low-key new fans with this gesture, even if they might not realize it fully just yet. Lipeika told Wyshynski that Crosby “moved up a few spots” for him, while nearby Rangers fan Michael Gross provided a similar thought to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.

“The coolest part was getting to like a guy I’ve grown to hate as a Rangers fan,” Gross said. “He was having fun with us and shot back a few times. It was unreal to interact with one of the best players in the history of the game in such a cool and unique way. When the stick came over, it was a cool shock, but the guy earned it. He had our entire row in stitches.”

This is heartwarming stuff, particularly in contrast to the lousy comments Max Comtois recently endured.

Maybe the lesson is that clever hecklers could get rewarded, while cruel ones should be ignored? There are worse things to strive for in 2019.

Crosby wasn’t the only Penguins player whose equipment was noteworthy in that game, as Evgeni Malkin‘s skates served as a tribute to his hometown:

Comtois' reps address 'cyberbullying' after tough world juniors

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
8 Comments

Social media can be a fantastic way for fans and players to make connections, but those interactions sometimes get really ugly when things go dark.

One can bet that Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxime Comtois was already gutted after the Canadian team he captained fell 2-1 in OT to Finland, keeping the perennial powerhouse from earning a medal at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship. Reactions in some corners went beyond criticizing mistakes and unlucky breaks, however.

Comtois drew heat for some especially tough moments, including a failed penalty shot attempt in overtime, and he was on the ice for Finland’s OT-winner. It’s safe to bet that passions boiled over, in part, because of Canada seeing its 1-0 lead erased in the final minute of the third period to a goal that clearly left Michael DiPietro in shock.

Check out those dramatic moments in this TSN clip:

Again, Comtois’ struggles brought out the worst in people, with some especially nasty comments on his Instagram account. You can see some of the milder versions below, while Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa captured some of the ugliest comments.

Quebec politician Pascal Berube to labeled those social media comments as “”anti-francophone racism,” as the Canadian Press notes.

It’s apparently reached the point where Comtois’ representatives felt the need to release a statement on the matter. As you can see below, “it was Maxime’s idea to use this as a learning moment for all of the youth of Canada, that cyberbullying is a real problem, and like all bullies, we need to stand up to them and call them out for what they are.”

Earlier in the tournament, critics also believed that Comtois was guilty of diving, so it’s been a tough week-or-so for the Ducks prospect.

It’s already been a memorable season for the 50th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, as he spent 10 games with the Ducks (scoring seven points as they dealt with a rash of injuries), four games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, and five with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs.

