The Buzzer: NHL All-Star selections run rampant on Wednesday

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2019, 1:27 AM EST
Three stars

1. Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Each player’s four-point night would have looked a lot prettier if the Sharks didn’t try their best to throw away a 4-1 lead their captain helped created.

Pavelski had a goal — his 24th — to open the game’s scoring, and then notched his 11th, 12th and 13th assists of the season. The last one, which set up Lukas Radil‘s fifth of the year, proved to be the most important is the goal wound up being the game winner.

Burns had the same stat line as Pavelski, producing a point on each of the Sharks’ first four goals. Burns had seven goals and 44 points in 42 games.

Both were named NHL All-Stars on Wednesday.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Fresh off his All-Star nod, the Finnish rookie notched two goals, including the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils.

The win meant Dallas, who have gone through a lot in the past week, moved into third place in the mighty Central Division. Tyler Seguin, whose play was compared to horse excrement recently, scored twice as well.

Jamie Benn, who also had his name dragged through the horse dung, scored the tying goal in the first period before he got drilled in the second and had to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

3. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of All-Star nods, Pettersson celebrated his with a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime as the Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

Pettersson, the rookie phenom, now has 22 goals on the season and 42 points in just 37 games and five goals in his past four games. He’s on pace for 45 goals. He’s 20.

He’s obviously very good at hockey and can almost assuredly be given the Calder Trophy right now. I mean, there’s no competition here.

Other notable performances:

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Often, like on Wednesday, McJesus can do it all himself. He scored twice, including the game-winner, and assisted on Edmonton’s other goal in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes. McDavid now has five straight multi-point games.  The Oilers came into the game riding an awful six-game losing streak, so they needed McDavid in the worst way. They got him, and the win subsequently followed. McDavid is the Pacific Division captain at the ASG.
  • Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames: Keeping with the one goal, three assists, four-point theme, Johnny Hockey had himself a night for the Flames, who earned a 5-3 win after going down 2-0 in the game. He’s got back-to-back four-point games now and is on pace for 118 points. Gaudreau, of course, is going to the ASG.

Highlights of the night

Good lord, it’s so damn effortless:

Heiskanen:

First-career hat trick:

Money:

Factoids

Scores

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Flames 5, Red Wings 3

Canucks 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Stars 5, Devils 4

Sharks 5, Avalanche 4

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Sharks survive third-period Avalanche, hold on in 5-4 win

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2019, 12:43 AM EST
Spotting yourself a 4-1 lead should be easier than that, right?

The San Jose Sharks certainly made things interesting for themselves, and downright hairy nearing the end of their 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Sharks were rolling up to the 16:33 mark of the second period. After Avs forward Matt Calvert tied the game 1-1 in the first, the Sharks rattled off three unanswered as Colorado when into full-blown implode mode.

Something like this:

The Sharks were beneficiaries of some suspect goaltending from Philip Grubauer, who gave up four goals on 14 shots and was pulled after Joonas Donskoi‘s goal made it 4-1. That meant rookie Pavel Francouz was sent to the wolves.

Instead, the Czech netminder steadied the ship (after allowing Lukas Radil‘s fifth of the season, of course), making 12 of 13 saves to give the Avalanche a shot at a comeback.

And they tried their darndest to end their five-gaming losing streak, which instead extended to six games in the loss.

Tyson Jost scored his first of two goals in the game while the other Tyson, Tyson Barrie, notched one of his own to put the Avalanche to within one.

The game came down to the last second, literally.

Nathan MacKinnon, announced as an NHL All-Star along with fellow forward Mikko Rantanen earlier on Wednesday, had the tying goal on his stick when Martin Jones, who couldn’t make a save to save his life in the third period, made the only one that mattered in the end, shutting the door from point-blank range to preserve the lead.

Colorado’s near-comeback took a bit of the shine away from both Joe Pavelski‘s and Brent Burns‘ four-point effort. Pavelski’s goal and three assists were paramount for the Sharks, including his third apple on Lukas Radil’s eventual game-winner (which came off a broken play that turned out good in the end).

Burns, meanwhile, had the same stat line, contributing on the first four Sharks goals.

The loss meant a demotion to a wild card spot for the Avalanche, who were overtaken by the victorious Dallas Stars.

San Jose, meanwhile, moved within three points of the Pacific Division summit with the win.

Here’s what Pavelski had to say after this one:

U.S. edges Czech Republic, moves on to World Junior Championship semis

Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 11:58 PM EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canada and Sweden tumbled out of the world junior hockey title chase in stunning quarterfinal collapses, while the United States advanced to the semifinals Wednesday night.

The Americans beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in Victoria to set up a semifinal against the winner of the late quarterfinal between Group A winner Russia and Slovakia.

Josh Norris, Noah Cates and Alexander Chmelevski scored for the United States, and Cayden Primeau made 18 saves. U.S. star Jack Hughes had an assist in his return after missed three straight round-robin games with an undisclosed injury. Martin Kaut scored for the Czech Republic.

The U.S. are looking to medal for the fourth straight tournament and are two wins away from their fifth gold medal.

Finland will face Switzerland in an unexpected matchup in the other semifinal Friday.

Stars’ Benn forced from game after questionable hit

By Scott BilleckJan 2, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn was forced out of Wednesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils after taking what appeared to be a late hit from New Jersey forward Miles Wood in the second period.

Benn had tried to dump a pass off the boards to Tyler Seguin moments before he was crushed. Woods lined up Benn, who had his head turned, and drilled him.

Isolated, the hit itself appeared to be of the clean, shoulder-to-sternum variety. But add in the fact that Benn had already passed the puck away and the hit becomes questionable at best.

Here it is:

Wood was assessed a five-minute major for interference on the play.

The hit also sparked a melee between several players. Esa Lindell of the Stars and New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen each got roughing minors for extracurriculars. John Klingberg was also given a cross-checking penalty for going after Wood.

The Stars announced later in the period that Benn would not return because of an upper-body injury.

Bad luck sends Finland to semis, Canada out at WJC

By Scott BilleckJan 2, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
Oh, Canada.

No, not the country’s national anthem, but rather their rotten luck in overtime of their quarterfinal game against Finland at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Both teams fought to a hard 1-1 draw through the first 60 minutes of the game, forcing a sudden-death overtime frame.

Canada has never come up empty-handed at a WJC when played on home soil, but all good things must come to end eventually. But maybe a country could have been let down a little easier?

Canada was given a golden opportunity to end the game when they were awarded a penalty shot just after the one-minute mark of the extra frame. Step up Maxime Comtois, Canada’s captain:

OK, back to the drawing board.

Their second golden opportunity to send themselves to the semis came shortly after.

Noah Dobson of Canada had the game on his stick after a beautiful cross-ice pass Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was nowhere to be found in the Finnish crease. All Dobson had to do was get good wood on it and Canada was moving on.

Instead, this happened:

How much are those sticks worth again?

Utunen’s shot went off the stick of Glass, past Vancouver Canucks prospect goaltender Michael DiPietro, sending Finland into a frenzy and Canada into the can.

Ouch.

Finland moves onto the semifinals against Switzerland, who provided the first big upset of the day by defeating Sweden 2-0 in the other quarterfinal.

The United States was up 2-0 in the third period against the Czech Republic in the third quarterfinal game of the day.

Russia, meanwhile, will face Slovakia later on Wednesday.

