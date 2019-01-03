The Buzzer: NHL All-Star selections run rampant on Wednesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three stars

1. Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Each player’s four-point night would have looked a lot prettier if the Sharks didn’t try their best to throw away a 4-1 lead their captain helped created.

Pavelski had a goal — his 24th — to open the game’s scoring, and then notched his 11th, 12th and 13th assists of the season. The last one, which set up Lukas Radil‘s fifth of the year, proved to be the most important is the goal wound up being the game winner.

Burns had the same stat line as Pavelski, producing a point on each of the Sharks’ first four goals. Burns had seven goals and 44 points in 42 games.

Both were named NHL All-Stars on Wednesday.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Fresh off his All-Star nod, the Finnish rookie notched two goals, including the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils.

The win meant Dallas, who have gone through a lot in the past week, moved into third place in the mighty Central Division. Tyler Seguin, whose play was compared to horse excrement recently, scored twice as well.

Jamie Benn, who also had his name dragged through the horse dung, scored the tying goal in the first period before he got drilled in the second and had to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

3. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of All-Star nods, Pettersson celebrated his with a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime as the Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

Pettersson, the rookie phenom, now has 22 goals on the season and 42 points in just 37 games and five goals in his past four games. He’s on pace for 45 goals. He’s 20.

He’s obviously very good at hockey and can almost assuredly be given the Calder Trophy right now. I mean, there’s no competition here.

Other notable performances:

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Often, like on Wednesday, McJesus can do it all himself. He scored twice, including the game-winner, and assisted on Edmonton’s other goal in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes. McDavid now has five straight multi-point games. The Oilers came into the game riding an awful six-game losing streak, so they needed McDavid in the worst way. They got him, and the win subsequently followed. McDavid is the Pacific Division captain at the ASG.

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames: Keeping with the one goal, three assists, four-point theme, Johnny Hockey had himself a night for the Flames, who earned a 5-3 win after going down 2-0 in the game. He's got back-to-back four-point games now and is on pace for 118 points. Gaudreau, of course, is going to the ASG.

Highlights of the night

Good lord, it’s so damn effortless:

Heiskanen:

Heiskanen:

First-career hat trick:

Money:

Factoids

Connor McDavid (23-38—61 in 39 appearances) recorded the fastest instance of an @EdmontonOilers player reaching the 60-point mark since Mark Messier in 1989-90. #NHLStats #EDMvsARI pic.twitter.com/NygzV7SiA6 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2019

Brent Burns (1-3—4) and Joe Pavelski (1-3—4) are the first @SanJoseSharks teammates to each record 4+ points since Oct. 27, 2010 vs. NJD, when Joe Thornton (3-2—5), Patrick Marleau (1-3—4) and Dany Heatley (1-3—4) all did so. #NHLStats #SJSvsCOL pic.twitter.com/BoD4qP9V2G — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2019

Most points among teenage defensemen in @DallasStars / North Stars franchise history: 9-10—19 – Miro Heiskanen

6-12—18 – Doug Hicks

8-4—12 – Derian Hatcher #NHLStats #NJDvsDAL pic.twitter.com/oPiI9h96yQ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2019

Pettersson became the seventh NHL rookie, since regular-season overtime was reintroduced in 1983-84, to score a hat trick that included an overtime goal. #NHLStats #VANvsOTT pic.twitter.com/fcd3zfj21Z — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 3, 2019

Scores

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Flames 5, Red Wings 3

Canucks 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Stars 5, Devils 4

Sharks 5, Avalanche 4

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

