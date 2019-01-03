More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Sidney Crosby handled Rangers heckler in best way possible

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 2:51 PM EST
Usually, the prevailing wisdom is “not to feed the trolls,” but Sidney Crosby presents a different option: kill them with kindness?

In what’s become a delightful viral moment, Crosby showed appreciation for an especially creative heckler by making sure that the fan – identified by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski as Nick Lipeika – by getting a trainer to hand him an autographed stick as the Penguins bombarded the Rangers 7-2 on Wednesday.

The stick didn’t just feature Crosby’s signature, either, as the Penguins star wrote “Good chirps. Take it easy on me next time.”

This would already be great stuff, but it goes up a notch when you consider that Crosby is a) known for being competitive to the point of nastiness, and b) often blander than plain oatmeal during interviews.

Now, was he being nicer because the Penguins were blowing out the Rangers, as you can see from the highlights above this post’s main image? Sure, but this is great stuff either way.

Speaking of great stuff, Wyshynski compiled some of Lipeika’s barbs, including these gems:

“Hey Crosby, when Gatorade wanted a tough guy, Justin Bieber turned them down so they settled for you.”

“Hey Crosby, Malkin wants to know where your Calder Memorial Trophy is.”

Honestly, we’ve gotten to the point where it’s tough to really get a good burn in on Crosby, particularly if you don’t want to devolve to gross misogyny (don’t go the misogyny route). Crosby’s accomplished virtually everything you can imagine in hockey, so noting that Alex Ovechkin beat him in the 2006 Calder Trophy race is a quality deep cut.

(I mean, it won’t hurt, but it’s pretty solid.)

You could argue that Crosby’s made some low-key new fans with this gesture, even if they might not realize it fully just yet. Lipeika told Wyshynski that Crosby “moved up a few spots” for him, while nearby Rangers fan Michael Gross provided a similar thought to NHL.com’s Dan Rosen.

“The coolest part was getting to like a guy I’ve grown to hate as a Rangers fan,” Gross said. “He was having fun with us and shot back a few times. It was unreal to interact with one of the best players in the history of the game in such a cool and unique way. When the stick came over, it was a cool shock, but the guy earned it. He had our entire row in stitches.”

This is heartwarming stuff, particularly in contrast to the lousy comments Max Comtois recently endured.

Maybe the lesson is that clever hecklers could get rewarded, while cruel ones should be ignored? There are worse things to strive for in 2019.

Crosby wasn’t the only Penguins player whose equipment was noteworthy in that game, as Evgeni Malkin‘s skates served as a tribute to his hometown:

Comtois’ reps address ‘cyberbullying’ after tough world juniors

By James O'BrienJan 3, 2019, 2:04 PM EST
Social media can be a fantastic way for fans and players to make connections, but those interactions sometimes get really ugly when things go dark.

One can bet that Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxime Comtois was already gutted after the Canadian team he captained fell 2-1 in OT to Finland, keeping the perennial powerhouse from earning a medal at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship. Reactions in some corners went beyond criticizing mistakes and unlucky breaks, however.

Comtois drew heat for some especially tough moments, including a failed penalty shot attempt in overtime, and he was on the ice for Finland’s OT-winner. It’s safe to bet that passions boiled over, in part, because of Canada seeing its 1-0 lead erased in the final minute of the third period to a goal that clearly left Michael DiPietro in shock.

Check out those dramatic moments in this TSN clip:

Again, Comtois’ struggles brought out the worst in people, with some especially nasty comments on his Instagram account. You can see some of the milder versions below, while Sportsnet’s Faizal Khamisa captured some of the ugliest comments.

Quebec politician Pascal Berube to labeled those social media comments as “”anti-francophone racism,” as the Canadian Press notes.

It’s apparently reached the point where Comtois’ representatives felt the need to release a statement on the matter. As you can see below, “it was Maxime’s idea to use this as a learning moment for all of the youth of Canada, that cyberbullying is a real problem, and like all bullies, we need to stand up to them and call them out for what they are.”

Earlier in the tournament, critics also believed that Comtois was guilty of diving, so it’s been a tough week-or-so for the Ducks prospect.

It’s already been a memorable season for the 50th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, as he spent 10 games with the Ducks (scoring seven points as they dealt with a rash of injuries), four games with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, and five with the QMJHL’s Drummondville Voltigeurs.

Devils reward John Hynes with multi-year extension

By Joey AlfieriJan 3, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The New Jersey Devils took care of some business on Thursday morning, as they handed head coach John Hynes a multi-year extension.

Hynes and general manager Ray Shero have done a remarkable job of resurrecting the Devils from the dead in just a short amount of time. When they took over in their respective roles in 2015, the state of the Devils franchise wasn’t great. They had just come off a 13th place finish in the East and there wasn’t much youth coming through the pipeline.

The Devils missed the playoffs in their first two seasons on the job (they finished last in the East in 2016-17), but things began changing around the organization at that point. The two biggest moves were trading for Taylor Hall and drafting Nico Hischier first overall. Those two acquisitions allowed the Devils to be one of the biggest surprises in the league last season. No one expected them to make the playoffs, but that’s exactly what they did. They pushed the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, but eventually fell in five games. Still, the future seemed bright.

This season, they’ve come back down to earth. Even though they’re 13th in the East right now, it’s hard to be down on a team that showed flashes just last season. They may have overachieved a little bit in 2017-18, but there’s no denying that Hynes has pushed a lot of the right buttons since taking over behind the bench.

“John’s leadership has been instrumental in building both culture and systems that are focused on the development of our players,” Shero said in a release. “He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience. John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success.”

In less than four years on the job, Hynes has already become the second-winningest head coach in franchise history. And based on the organization’s commitment to him, he’ll have the chance to close the gap between himself (125 victories) and Jacques Lemaire (276).

NHL on NBCSN: Streaking Islanders look to take down Blackhawks

By Joey AlfieriJan 3, 2019, 10:13 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. After losing John Tavares to the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, expectations around the Isles were fairly low. But through 38 games, New York is only one point out of a Wild Card spot (they have two games in hand on Montreal) and three points behind Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Not bad, not bad at all.

They’re coming into this game red-hot, as they’ve won four games in a row and seven of their last eight. So, how have they done this? There’s a few reasons, but it’s tough to ignore the job that new head coach Barry Trotz has done this season. Trotz is coming off his first Stanley Cup Championship with the Washington Capitals, but he decided to jump ship for the Isles. He was able to pass legendary Islanders coach Al Arbour for career wins (783) in his team’s latest victory.

“You get into coaching, you talk about certain names that you have respect for,” said Trotz. “When you hear someone say, ‘Hey, you and Al Arbour,’ I feel a little out of place. It’s a total honor to be even mentioned.”

Another newcomer, Robin Lehner, has been a huge difference-maker, as well. The 27-year-old has a 9-6-3 record with a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. Lehner’s battle with addictions has been well-documented, so everyone in the hockey world is happy to see him succeed.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

“I’ve had some players who have had situations where they were in a bad place and [now] they’ve got their life around them,” said Trotz. “I know how difficult it is for players who have to make life changes and if they don’t they die. It ruins their life [if they don’t] … to me, when you get the player in a good place, the player can have success, but more importantly a real productive life and that’s why I’m real proud of Robin. From the situation he was in to where he is now is a game changer, not only for him, but for us.”

As for the ‘Hawks, they’re coming off a loss to the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic. It’s been a disappointing year for an aging Chicago team. They have just 36 points through 42 games, which puts them in 13th in the Western Conference. They’re nine points out of the final Wild Card spot and 10 points away from third in the Central Division.

“We have our compass set right, as far as what works for us and what our team game’s supposed to look like, and we’re building on that consistency,” captain Jonathan Toews said after the Winter-Classic loss. “That’s huge for us. And some nights, pucks aren’t going to go in, or you’re not going to get the two points or the results you want. But if we keep doing things right, we just keep upping the odds of (winning) every night.”

24-year-old netminder Collin Delia has been one of the bright spots for Chicago of late. He’s won each of his three starts this season and he’s given up two goals or fewer in those outings.

And here’s a fun fact for you: Nobody enjoys playing the Islanders more than Patrick Kane. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 10 assists in 14 career games against the Islanders.

