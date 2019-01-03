PHT Morning Skate: Coping without Dustin Byfuglien; Pastrnak’s personality

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

• The situation revolving around Artemi Panarin‘s contract status makes the Columbus Blue Jackets the most interesting second-half team. (The Hockey News)

• The hype train carrying Jack Hughes has caught the attention of the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Assessing Jim Montgomery’s shortcomings thus far in Dallas. (Defending Big D)

• How to cope without Dustin Byfuglien. (Jets Nation)

• If you think the San Jose Sharks are struggling, try watching them play. (Yahoo)

• PHT’s Adam Gretz assesses the first half of the Pittsburgh Penguins season and then looks ahead. (Pensburgh)

• David Pastrnak has all sorts of personality, as the Winter Classic showed. (ESPN)

• Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic. (Boston.com)

• Paul Stastny has arrived in Vegas. Better late than never, as they say. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Superstitions are the bane of sports. The Washington Capitals still love them, however. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Guess that the biggest moment for the New York Islanders was in 2018. (The Sports Daily)

• Like the legal stuff? Here’s a breakdown of the possible effects surrounding the Stanley Cup beer mug lawsuit. (Sports Illustrated)

• They were playing each other, so the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators decided to make a deal. (Canucks Army)

• A look at the possible goalies that the expansion draft could net Seattle. (Sonics Rising)

• Jeff Petry has exceeded expectations in Montreal (adding another blow to the Edmonton Oilers). (FanSided)

