NHL on NBCSN: Streaking Islanders look to take down Blackhawks

By Joey AlfieriJan 3, 2019, 10:13 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Islanders have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season. After losing John Tavares to the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency, expectations around the Isles were fairly low. But through 38 games, New York is only one point out of a Wild Card spot (they have two games in hand on Montreal) and three points behind Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division. Not bad, not bad at all.

They’re coming into this game red-hot, as they’ve won four games in a row and seven of their last eight. So, how have they done this? There’s a few reasons, but it’s tough to ignore the job that new head coach Barry Trotz has done this season. Trotz is coming off his first Stanley Cup Championship with the Washington Capitals, but he decided to jump ship for the Isles. He was able to pass legendary Islanders coach Al Arbour for career wins (783) in his team’s latest victory.

“You get into coaching, you talk about certain names that you have respect for,” said Trotz. “When you hear someone say, ‘Hey, you and Al Arbour,’ I feel a little out of place. It’s a total honor to be even mentioned.”

Another newcomer, Robin Lehner, has been a huge difference-maker, as well. The 27-year-old has a 9-6-3 record with a 2.14 goals-against-average and a .930 save percentage this season. Lehner’s battle with addictions has been well-documented, so everyone in the hockey world is happy to see him succeed.

“I’ve had some players who have had situations where they were in a bad place and [now] they’ve got their life around them,” said Trotz. “I know how difficult it is for players who have to make life changes and if they don’t they die. It ruins their life [if they don’t] … to me, when you get the player in a good place, the player can have success, but more importantly a real productive life and that’s why I’m real proud of Robin. From the situation he was in to where he is now is a game changer, not only for him, but for us.”

As for the ‘Hawks, they’re coming off a loss to the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic. It’s been a disappointing year for an aging Chicago team. They have just 36 points through 42 games, which puts them in 13th in the Western Conference. They’re nine points out of the final Wild Card spot and 10 points away from third in the Central Division.

“We have our compass set right, as far as what works for us and what our team game’s supposed to look like, and we’re building on that consistency,” captain Jonathan Toews said after the Winter-Classic loss. “That’s huge for us. And some nights, pucks aren’t going to go in, or you’re not going to get the two points or the results you want. But if we keep doing things right, we just keep upping the odds of (winning) every night.”

24-year-old netminder Collin Delia has been one of the bright spots for Chicago of late. He’s won each of his three starts this season and he’s given up two goals or fewer in those outings.

And here’s a fun fact for you: Nobody enjoys playing the Islanders more than Patrick Kane. The 30-year-old has 10 goals and 10 assists in 14 career games against the Islanders.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Devils reward John Hynes with multi-year extension

By Joey AlfieriJan 3, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
The New Jersey Devils took care of some business on Thursday morning, as they handed head coach John Hynes a multi-year extension.

Hynes and general manager Ray Shero have done a remarkable job of resurrecting the Devils from the dead in just a short amount of time. When they took over in their respective roles in 2015, the state of the Devils franchise wasn’t great. They had just come off a 13th place finish in the East and there wasn’t much youth coming through the pipeline.

The Devils missed the playoffs in their first two seasons on the job (they finished last in the East in 2016-17), but things began changing around the organization at that point. The two biggest moves were trading for Taylor Hall and drafting Nico Hischier first overall. Those two acquisitions allowed the Devils to be one of the biggest surprises in the league last season. No one expected them to make the playoffs, but that’s exactly what they did. They pushed the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round, but eventually fell in five games. Still, the future seemed bright.

This season, they’ve come back down to earth. Even though they’re 13th in the East right now, it’s hard to be down on a team that showed flashes just last season. They may have overachieved a little bit in 2017-18, but there’s no denying that Hynes has pushed a lot of the right buttons since taking over behind the bench.

“John’s leadership has been instrumental in building both culture and systems that are focused on the development of our players,” Shero said in a release. “He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience. John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success.”

In less than four years on the job, Hynes has already become the second-winningest head coach in franchise history. And based on the organization’s commitment to him, he’ll have the chance to close the gap between himself (125 victories) and Jacques Lemaire (276).

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Coping without Dustin Byfuglien; Pastrnak’s personality

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The situation revolving around Artemi Panarin‘s contract status makes the Columbus Blue Jackets the most interesting second-half team. (The Hockey News)

• The hype train carrying Jack Hughes has caught the attention of the NHL. (Sporting News)

• Assessing Jim Montgomery’s shortcomings thus far in Dallas. (Defending Big D)

• How to cope without Dustin Byfuglien. (Jets Nation)

• If you think the San Jose Sharks are struggling, try watching them play. (Yahoo)

• PHT’s Adam Gretz assesses the first half of the Pittsburgh Penguins season and then looks ahead. (Pensburgh)

David Pastrnak has all sorts of personality, as the Winter Classic showed. (ESPN)

• Bruins display their own version of the Four Horsemen at the Winter Classic. (Boston.com)

Paul Stastny has arrived in Vegas. Better late than never, as they say. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Superstitions are the bane of sports. The Washington Capitals still love them, however. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Guess that the biggest moment for the New York Islanders was in 2018. (The Sports Daily)

• Like the legal stuff? Here’s a breakdown of the possible effects surrounding the Stanley Cup beer mug lawsuit. (Sports Illustrated)

• They were playing each other, so the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators decided to make a deal. (Canucks Army)

• A look at the possible goalies that the expansion draft could net Seattle. (Sonics Rising)

Jeff Petry has exceeded expectations in Montreal (adding another blow to the Edmonton Oilers). (FanSided)

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: NHL All-Star selections run rampant on Wednesday

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2019, 1:27 AM EST
Three stars

1. Joe Pavelski and Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Each player’s four-point night would have looked a lot prettier if the Sharks didn’t try their best to throw away a 4-1 lead their captain helped created.

Pavelski had a goal — his 24th — to open the game’s scoring, and then notched his 11th, 12th and 13th assists of the season. The last one, which set up Lukas Radil‘s fifth of the year, proved to be the most important is the goal wound up being the game winner.

Burns had the same stat line as Pavelski, producing a point on each of the Sharks’ first four goals. Burns had seven goals and 44 points in 42 games.

Both were named NHL All-Stars on Wednesday.

2. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars

Fresh off his All-Star nod, the Finnish rookie notched two goals, including the game-winner in a 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils.

The win meant Dallas, who have gone through a lot in the past week, moved into third place in the mighty Central Division. Tyler Seguin, whose play was compared to horse excrement recently, scored twice as well.

Jamie Benn, who also had his name dragged through the horse dung, scored the tying goal in the first period before he got drilled in the second and had to leave the game with an upper-body injury.

3. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Speaking of All-Star nods, Pettersson celebrated his with a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime as the Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4.

Pettersson, the rookie phenom, now has 22 goals on the season and 42 points in just 37 games and five goals in his past four games. He’s on pace for 45 goals. He’s 20.

He’s obviously very good at hockey and can almost assuredly be given the Calder Trophy right now. I mean, there’s no competition here.

Other notable performances:

  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Often, like on Wednesday, McJesus can do it all himself. He scored twice, including the game-winner, and assisted on Edmonton’s other goal in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes. McDavid now has five straight multi-point games.  The Oilers came into the game riding an awful six-game losing streak, so they needed McDavid in the worst way. They got him, and the win subsequently followed. McDavid is the Pacific Division captain at the ASG.
  • Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames: Keeping with the one goal, three assists, four-point theme, Johnny Hockey had himself a night for the Flames, who earned a 5-3 win after going down 2-0 in the game. He’s got back-to-back four-point games now and is on pace for 118 points. Gaudreau, of course, is going to the ASG.

Highlights of the night

Good lord, it’s so damn effortless:

Heiskanen:

First-career hat trick:

Money:

Factoids

Scores

Penguins 7, Rangers 2

Flames 5, Red Wings 3

Canucks 4, Senators 3 (OT)

Stars 5, Devils 4

Sharks 5, Avalanche 4

Oilers 3, Coyotes 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sharks survive third-period Avalanche, hold on in 5-4 win

By Scott BilleckJan 3, 2019, 12:43 AM EST
Spotting yourself a 4-1 lead should be easier than that, right?

The San Jose Sharks certainly made things interesting for themselves, and downright hairy nearing the end of their 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey.

The Sharks were rolling up to the 16:33 mark of the second period. After Avs forward Matt Calvert tied the game 1-1 in the first, the Sharks rattled off three unanswered as Colorado when into full-blown implode mode.

Something like this:

The Sharks were beneficiaries of some suspect goaltending from Philip Grubauer, who gave up four goals on 14 shots and was pulled after Joonas Donskoi‘s goal made it 4-1. That meant rookie Pavel Francouz was sent to the wolves.

Instead, the Czech netminder steadied the ship (after allowing Lukas Radil‘s fifth of the season, of course), making 12 of 13 saves to give the Avalanche a shot at a comeback.

And they tried their darndest to end their five-gaming losing streak, which instead extended to six games in the loss.

Tyson Jost scored his first of two goals in the game while the other Tyson, Tyson Barrie, notched one of his own to put the Avalanche to within one.

The game came down to the last second, literally.

Nathan MacKinnon, announced as an NHL All-Star along with fellow forward Mikko Rantanen earlier on Wednesday, had the tying goal on his stick when Martin Jones, who couldn’t make a save to save his life in the third period, made the only one that mattered in the end, shutting the door from point-blank range to preserve the lead.

Colorado’s near-comeback took a bit of the shine away from both Joe Pavelski‘s and Brent Burns‘ four-point effort. Pavelski’s goal and three assists were paramount for the Sharks, including his third apple on Lukas Radil’s eventual game-winner (which came off a broken play that turned out good in the end).

Burns, meanwhile, had the same stat line, contributing on the first four Sharks goals.

The loss meant a demotion to a wild card spot for the Avalanche, who were overtaken by the victorious Dallas Stars.

San Jose, meanwhile, moved within three points of the Pacific Division summit with the win.

Here’s what Pavelski had to say after this one:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.