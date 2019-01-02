Ovechkin chooses rest over 2019 All-Star Game, will have to sit one game

The Metropolitan Division will need a new captain for the NHL All-Star Game later this month in San Jose. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has announced that he will not be participating in the fesitivities the weekend of Jan. 25-26 and intends to stay home and rest for the second half of the season.
Because Ovechkin is pulling out of All-Star Weekend, he will be suspended for one game, which will either be for Washington’s final game before the break or their first one back, which will take place following their bye week. That would be a good week and a a half for the 33-year-old forward to rest up for what he hopes is another deep playoff run.
This is the second time Ovechkin’s received a one-game ban for pulling out of the All-Star Game. In 2016 he was named Metro Division captain and couldn’t play due to a lower-body injury. Back in 2012 he skipped the Game because he was in the middle of serving a three-game suspension for a hit on Zbynek Michalek. “My heart is not there. I [got] suspended, so why I have to go there?” he said at the time, despite still being eligible to participate in the event.
What will this mean for the All-Star Game going forward? If a player of Ovechkin’s stature is fine with sitting one game to rest up, will we see other veteran players do the same? He isn’t the first player to pull out of the game and take a suspension. Will more follow suit in the future?
So who replaces Ovechkin? He was likely going to get selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operation department anyway, but it sure looks like it could be Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who leads all Metro Division players with 18 goals and 48 points.
The full 2019 All-Star Game rosters will be revealed Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN (stream here).
Give us two bold predictions for the second half of the season.
SEAN: Joel Quenneville sits out the 2018-19 NHL season and picks his spot in the summer… and that spot will be Florida.
It’s look like a third straight season without the playoffs for the Panthers and that won’t sit well with owner Vinnie Viola. With a name like Quenneville (among others) on the market, will he lose patience with Bob Boughner in hopes of a quick fix? The Chicago Blackhawks will be happy to get Q’s $6M off their books and would certainly prefer if he goes somewhere outside of the Central Division.
Panthers GM Dale Tallon hired Quenneville in Chicago as a scout in 2008 before naming him as Denis Savard’s replacement at head coach.
It doesn’t look promising that he’ll re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets. But given how good the team’s been this season, GM Jarmo Kekalainen can’t deal him (and Sergei Bobrvosky) by the NHL trade deadline next month. He might as well load up and try to help his team make a deep playoff run.
When the free agent market opens up, Panarin will return to where his NHL career started and help the Blackhawks attempt a turnaround. The financials will require Chicago GM Stan Bowman to get a little creative with the salary cap, but he’s done it before. It will just be interesting to see what the cost on his end will end up being.
Sometimes voters for sports awards – hockey and otherwise – decide to hand something of a “lifetime achievement” award to a player who’s never won the big one, particularly if there isn’t that no-brainer choice in a given year. Why, yes, I am gesturing wildly toward “The Departed,” why do you ask?
We’re at the point where Giordano’s felt like a dark horse Norris candidate since the political term was first hatched. The Flames look like they’ll comfortably grab a playoff spot, and Giordano continues to be an elite defenseman, currently ranked fifth among D scorers. I get the impression that voters aren’t totally sold on runaway scoring machine Morgan Rielly, and no one else is far ahead of Gio & Co., so this could be a year without an Erik Karlsson or Brent Burns leaving everyone else in the dust.
At 35, this could be Giordano’s last great shot. Such a narrative could resonate with voters who need a “tiebreaker.”
Those factors would already inspire some aggressiveness, but consider that the Maple Leafs are slated to have an absolute ton of cap space around trade deadline time. It wouldn’t be one bit surprising if Toronto lands an Alex Pietrangelo-type big fish during that shopping spree, potentially changing the complexion of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the process.
ADAM: The San Jose Sharks get it together and go on a deep playoff run.
Maybe even back to the Stanley Cup Final. I know they have not played up to expectations so far this season, but the fact they are still within striking distance of the top spot in the Pacific Division is a pretty good indication of the talent level they still have and how vulnerable the division is. The Pacific is wide open for the taking and I could see them beating any of the two teams they might have to play in that portion of the playoffs. They also have three of the NHL’s elite defensemen on their roster and that is going to be a huge advantage come playoff time. They also still have a little bit of salary cap space and can probably figure out a way to squeeze in one more addition to load up for one more big run in the Joe Thornton era.
The Oilers will trade a core player.
Not sure when (Trade deadline? At the draft? Early in the free agent signing period?) but I can see it happening. It will not be Connor McDavid, obviously, so that leaves Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. This team is once again going nowhere, they have nobody else outside of the aforementioned two core players to trade that would bring a significant piece in return, they are going to be up against the salary cap once again, and GM Peter Chiarelli keeps talking about how he would love to have another puck-moving defensemen and how hard they are to find and acquire. At some point something has to give and you have to think he might try to do something to find one, and that is probably the only ticket. The problem, of course, is the previous time they tried to do this it backfired fantastically and is one of the big reasons the team is in its current situation. There is also the fact that Peter Chiarelli has a terrible record when it comes to trading impact players. One of Draisaitl or Nugent-Hopkins will be playing for somebody else before the end of next year.
JOEY: The Buffalo Sabres are going to fall out of the playoff picture. I know they were everyone’s sexy surprise pick at the beginning of the season, but I think they’ll come back down to earth. Jack Eichel will continue to be great, but I just don’t know if Jeff Skinner will keep scoring at this rate and I think Carter Hutton will go back to being a backup goalie. Sorry, Buffalo!
The team that will replace the Sabres in the playoffs is the Panthers. I think the pressure is on in Florida, so they’ll make some kind of blockbuster move to improve their team. The Panthers are seven points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final Wild Card spot in the East as of right now. By game 82, they’ll be in that final Wild Card spot. They went on a run last year, and they came up just short. That won’t happen this time around. Getting a goalie or keeping Roberto Luongo healthy is a must for this to happen.
Whether he’s leading the rush five-on-five or making one of the nicest cross-seam passes in the NHL on the power play, the Winnipeg Jets depend on Wheeler and they’d have a tough time without him.
Wheeler is one of the assist lead and is on pace for 100-plus points. He won’t benefit from east-coast bias, but he could benefit from a vote split between the two Colorado stars, especially if he hits that 100-point plateau.
The Vegas Golden Knights go deep again … and maybe this time win the Stanley Cup.
This looked very far-fetched earlier this season. The Golden Knights were eating every bit of regression that was being fed to them by all the pundits. But they’ve settled into the team they were last season and Marc-Andre Fleury is playing like his old self again.
That’s a scary prospect for the rest of the Western Conference. Fleury, in particular, was so good in the first three rounds that other good teams couldn’t get a sniff of the back of the net. Couple that with the experience the Golden Knights gained last year from their long run and from losing the Cup, there’s a good mix that could turn into something special once again.
They even have some money to play with around the trade deadline and could be a tempting suitor for other sellers around the league.
SEAN: Lambeau Field would be neat. Ohio Stadium would be fun. But let’s wait a few years and get one in Vegas at the new NFL stadium. The franchise has done everything right since entering the NHL and when you consider how well-versed that city is in the entertainment field, having the spectacle (if they don’t get an All-Star Game first) of an outdoor game there would be really cool.
It’s a market that loves hockey and a market that tunes in to any hockey if you check the national ratings. (NBC thanks you, Vegas). Get the Golden Knights some sweet alternate jerseys and put them on the ice against a hopefully improved Los Angeles Kings or, if Marc-Andre Fleury is still tending goal, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
JAMES: An NHL outdoor game at Lambeau Field
The NHL has covered Notre Dame Stadium, and already crossed Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Fenway Park off the list. Novelty is a big bonus with outdoor games, so how perfect would it be to host one of those events at the NFL field famous for “frozen tundra?”
The teams involved could be negotiable, honestly, but I’d lean toward the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, as they haven’t been in as many outdoor contests as two other stronger options in the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.
It’s really all about that frozen tundra, though.
Actually, maybe we should get the Carolina Hurricanes involved in case they could deploy their version of “The Lambeau Leap?” That would add some tension to the game, for sure.
ADAM: When it comes to the outdoor games we have covered almost everything there is to cover. Classic baseball stadiums. NFL stadiums. Big college football stadiums. The service academies. All of them have been done.
There are still a few big college football stadiums you could go to. The much-talked about Penguins-Flyers game at Beaver Stadium would still be intriguing to see, but that would be three Penguins vs. Flyers outdoor games in four years (the one at Heinz Field two years ago and the one at Lincoln Financial Field this season) and I just can not see that happening. Plus, Penn State does not seem all that interested in it.
The Horseshoe in Columbus would be intriguing and get the Blue Jackets involved in an outdoor game. There is also the one type of venue that the NHL has not yet explored — A race track. Bristol Motor Speedway is (*looks at Google maps*) about four hours from both Nashville and Raleigh and has already hosted a college football game. Why not a hockey game? Still, though, that’s a ton of seats to fill and I have not seen any indication that is something that is even on the radar as far as a discussion goes. So with that said, I think I will stick with something more realistic and go with the Blue Jackets vs. the Washington Capitals at Ohio Stadium.
JOEY: I’d like to see an outdoor game be played in Montreal between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs at Percival Molson Stadium. It’s not an overly large venue (it holds just over 20,000 spectators), but it’s a beautiful location at the base of Mount Royal and it would feature two rivals that haven’t gone head-to-head in an outdoor game yet. I think that would generate quite a bit of buzz around the NHL.
SCOTT: Call me crazy, but what about an outdoor game at Wembley Stadium?
Take Washington and Pittsburgh, with two of the games biggest global stars in Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, and send them to England, where you could tap into the European hockey markets, and play in front of 90,000 fans.
The NHL has been all about expanding its global market. They’ve been to China, Finland and others this season alone. Maybe the next step is hosting an outdoor game outside of North America.
Wednesday Night Hockey: Avs look to snap ‘unacceptable’ skid vs Sharks
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
The Avalanche have split up their top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, but that hasn’t helped them much of late. Unfortunately for the Avs, splitting those three players hasn’t prevented them from going on a five-game losing skid. One of the things that jumps off the page regarding this skid, is that four of the five losses have come against teams that aren’t anywhere near a playoff spot (Chicago (twice), Arizona and Los Angeles).
“You know, it hasn’t been good enough in overtime and it hasn’t been good enough as of late,” Avs defender Erik Johnson said. “You’ve got to find a way to get two points and right now; it’s unacceptable. We have to find a way to change it.”
The good news for Colorado, is that they’ve managed to hang on to a playoff spot despite their poor play. Heading into tonight’s game, the Avs find themselves in third place in the Central Division. They’re still just four points behind Nashville, who is in second place, and six points behind Winnipeg, who is in top spot.
MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen have combined to score 11 points in five games, which is far from terrible, but it’s clear that this team needs more from them if they’re going to compete. Of course, getting some more help from the supporting cast would help, too. Maybe head coach Jared Bednar will opt to put them back together, again, soon.
Like the Avs, the Sharks also find themselves in third place in their division. San Jose three points behind Calgary and Vegas, who are currently first and second in the Pacific.
San Jose finished 2018 on an ugly note, as they dropped an 8-5 decision to the Flames on New Year’s Eve, but they had a pretty strong month of December, overall. The Sharks managed to pick up an impressive 20 points throughout the month. Only the Lightning (27), Penguins (23), Jets (22) and Golden Knights (21) had more points in December than San Jose.
Brent Burns, who finished Monday’s game with a goal, an assist and a minus-4 rating, currently leads the Sharks in points, with 40 in 41 games.
Fellow defender Erik Karlsson got off to a slow start this season, but he’s quietly getting himself back on track. The 28-year-old has six points in his two games since serving his two-game suspension. Karlsson has picked up at least one point in each of his last 10 games. He’s up to three goals and 32 points in 39 games with his new team. Whether or not Karlsson is one-and-done in San Jose remains to be seen, but that’s a story for another day.
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
Oh, how things have changed for the Penguins over the last few weeks. Not only have they rattled off six consecutive victories, they’ve also won eight of their last nine contests. Pittsburgh’s gone from being outside of the playoffs to third in the Metropolitan Division in no time. Only the Tampa Bay Lightning (27) picked up more points than the Penguins (23) in the month of the December. So, you get the point. The Penguins have been unbelievable over the last month.
One of the big reasons they’ve been able to go on this run, is because of goalies Matt Murray and Casey DeSmith. Since returning to the lineup from an injury, Murray has gone 5-0-0. He’s also put up a 1.38 goals-against-average and a .959 save percentage during that span. Let’s compare those numbers to what he did earlier on during the season. From Oct. 4 to Nov. 17 (11 games), Murray had a 4-5-1 record with a 4.08 goals-against-average and a .877 save percentage. He’s been a lot better.
As for DeSmith, he was between the pipes for Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. He has a 12-6-4 record with a 2.40 goals-against-average and a .926 save percentage.
“I think they’ve got a nice, healthy competition amongst themselves right now,” Pens head coach Mike Sullivan said of his two goalies. “They’re both at their very best. They’re making timely saves for us. They’re making saves at key times in the game that give us a chance to either maintain a lead or get momentum back, whatever it may be.”
Of course, having Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel will help any netminder. As you probably figured out, those three lead the team in scoring this season. Crosby has 48 points, Kessel as 46 and Malkin has 40.
This won’t be an easy matchup for a Rangers team that has won back-to-back games on the road against Nashville and St. Louis.
Unlike the Penguins though, the Rangers aren’t in the Eastern Conference playoff picture right now, as they find themselves six points behind Montreal for the final Wild Card spot and seven points behind Pittsburgh for third in the Metro. That’s not too bad considering many expected the Rangers to be much lower in the standings.
Chris Kreider is one of the big reasons why the Rangers have been competitive this year. After missing 24 games with a blood clot last season, The 27-year-old has put up 20 goals and 31 points in 38 games this year (he’s on pace to surpass the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career). He’s riding a five-game point streak and he’s picked up six points in his last three contests.
Veteran goalie Henrik Lundqvist has had an up and down year, but he’s coming off an impressive 39-save performance against the Blues on Monday night. The 36-year-old has seen his numbers dip over the last few years. His individual stats are slightly better this year than they were last year though, as he has a 2.81 goals-against-average and a .916 save percentage. If they’re going to make a push for a playoff spot, they’re going to need King Henrik to play like he did Monday.
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• The quarter-finals are set at the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship. Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, Finland, USA, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia are all through to the elimination round. (IIHF.com)