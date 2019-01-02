Call it a comeback: No lead safe as late rallies on the rise

DENVER (AP) — Don’t be fooled: That third-period lead isn’t so safe.
Not this season, anyway. There’s been quite a comeback for the comeback.
The NHL has seen 110 third-period comeback wins spanning 611 games through New Year’s Eve. That’s third-most in league history and not far off the 114 rallies in 2014-15 and 113 in ’13-14, according to research by the NHL stats and information department.
Going into the new year, the only teams without a third-period comeback for a win in regulation were Carolina (0-13-2 when trailing after two) and Los Angeles (0-17-1). And the only team not to lose with a final-period lead remains Toronto, which is 19-0-0.
Translation: Don’t leave early, because anything can and often does happen in the final period.
”Fans are getting what they want,” joked Montreal forward Tomas Tatar said. ”It’s got to be pretty intense for them.”
These days and in this speedy version of the game, no lead seems out of reach. Take Tampa Bay on Saturday: Down a goal in the third against Montreal, Adam Erne tied it up and then scored the game-winner with 1:02 remaining.
”There’s no more of sitting back and closing and trying to suffocate the other team,” Montreal coach Claude Julien said when his team was in Denver on Dec. 19. ”It’s a skating game now. With the skating game that’s being allowed right now, there’s more offense being showcased.”
”The league is just getting faster and faster, young guys are coming through the league and they’re really, really good skaters,” Tatar said. ”It’s just a fast game. It’s faster than ever.”
Not only that, but these youngsters don’t view things as erasing a deficit so much as an opportunity to crank up the intensity.
”Everybody is good throughout the lineup,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. ”That makes it that much harder to put teams away. It goes to show how many good players there are in the league and how many game-changers there are, that can turn things around.”
And no slashing. Or holding. Or hooking. Defensemen need to be on their best behavior.
”Defensively speaking, when you can’t clutch and you can’t grab – it’s been that way for 10 years now – that really opens up the ice and allows guys to score,” Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole said. ”The guys are as skilled as they’ve ever been. Every year, they’re more skilled and scoring more and more ridiculous highlight-reel goals. Guys are shooting from the goal-line and it’s going off the side of the goalie’s mask and in. Guys are doing stuff now that they haven’t done before – or doing it more often.
”The skill level is as high as it’s ever been in the league.”
Hence, the volume of comebacks. This also helps when down: A positive attitude.
”You always have to believe. You can’t give up,” Tatar said. ”And you don’t have to. There’s a big chance you score one or two goals and you’re back in the game.”
That was the case on Dec. 15 for Dallas, which fell behind the Avs 3-0 after one period and 4-2 after two. The Stars tied it up late in the final period before Colorado scored twice to earn the win.
Nothing is easy.
”I don’t feel comfortable with any lead until the buzzer sounds,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. ”It’s a tribute to the talent around the league. When teams start feeling it, they start coming at you in waves, and it’s tough to defend.”
That’s why the best defense is sometimes to remain on the offensive. Don’t sit back – keep striking.
”We’re trying to stay aggressive,” Landeskog said. ”The O-zone is the best place to play defense. At least, that’s the way we think about it. That’s easier said than done. The team that’s behind is always going to push.”
THREE AMIGOS
Mikko Rantanen (17 goals, 45 assists) and MacKinnon (24 goals, 35 assists) get the lion’s share of the credit on the high-scoring top line for Colorado.
Chalk up another assist for Rantanen, though, because he wanted to make sure Landeskog received full credit, too. Landeskog’s tied for the team lead with 24 goals.
”He flies under the radar,” Rantanen said. ”The way he plays the game is the right way always. That’s real fun to watch.”
WINTER CLASSIC
The 2020 Winter Classic will be held at the Cotton Bowl in Texas. Dallas will host the 12th edition of the NHL’s annual outdoor game on New Year’s Day against an opponent yet to be determined. Commissioner Gary Bettman also said the Heritage Classic will return on Oct. 26 when Winnipeg plays Calgary at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. In addition, the NHL will bring an outdoor game to the Air Force Academy on Feb. 15, 2020, as part of the Stadium Series. Colorado will play a team not yet announced.
LEADERS (through Monday)
Points: Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay), 65; Goals: Alex Ovechkin (Washington), 29; Assists: Kucherov, 46; Game-winning goals: Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado), 7; Rookie goals: Elias Pettersson (Vancouver), 19; Goals-against average: Robin Lehner (New York Islanders), 2.14; Shutouts: Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas), 5; Wins: Fleury, 22; Save percentage: Lehner, .930.
GAME OF THE WEEK
John Tavares leads Toronto against Minnesota on Thursday. Tavares is two goals shy of 300 for his career. He was the first overall pick by the New York Islanders in 2009.
If you’ve spent some time around Hockey Twitter lately, you’ve likely noticed that Edmonton Oilers fans are especially dour these days.
Can you really blame them? As splendid as it must be to watch Connor McDavid be some next-level hockey superhuman, someone with his alien-like talents can only overcome so much. The Oilers ended 2018 with a deafening thud, and the hits could keep coming in this new year.
Even the Oilers’ six-game losing streak is uglier than most.
In an NHL where “three-point games” run rampant, the Oilers remarkably failed to generate a single “charity point” from their current skid, losing all six contests in regulation. To rub a shaker full of salt in their wounds, only one of those losses came on the road, as they flubbed a five-game homestand to end 2018.
Now they begin the year with a four-game road trip, so a team that currently sits five points out of a playoff spot might only dig that hole deeper. Woof.
Chiarelli’s blunders continue
In all honesty, it’s still surprising that Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli kept his job through the disappointing 2017-18 season, when one of his few successful trades ended up looking less successful (Cam Talbot), while one of his most embarrassing moves was highlighted by Taylor Hall winning the Hart Trophy. It’s truly difficult to imagine a team flushing a winning lottery ticket down the toilet like Edmonton has mostly done with McDavid.
It’s painful to ponder the notion that, while Chiarelli’s big trades are lampooned to the point of becoming memes, his smaller moves also draw plenty of criticism.
McDavid said all the right things about Manning, but there’s no getting around their past:
At best, McDavid and Manning can keep things professional. Then you remember that Caggiula isn’t just a rare depth Oilers scorer who can help; he’s also close with McDavid.
“I’m going to miss him a lot. I’ve known Drake a long time … he’s a good player, a guy I really like,” McDavid said, via the Edmonton Sun. “We trained together in the summers but it’s part of the business and it’s happened enough to know that these things happen.”
So, the Oilers traded McDavid’s valuable, cheap friend for a (former?) foe, with the end result most likely making Edmonton worse. It’s all very on-brand for Chiarelli, who’s developed a reputation as the opposite of a trading maestro.
And the scary part is that Chiarelli might not be done yet.
Ominous music plays
Even a soggy, inertia-laden franchise like the Oilers must acknowledge that another failed season is unacceptable, and this team is in a very tough spot to make a playoff push.
It’s foolish to count out any team with McDavid, but the point is that Chiarelli likely knows that they need to beat the odds. Even a GM with a history of genius trades would be vulnerable to foolish maneuvers in a situation like this, so there are very real worries that Chiarelli’s last stand will be a Quixotic disaster.
Look, it’s quite reasonable to wonder if Puljujarvi needs a change of scenery, yet would anyone wager that Chiarelli’s the person to get the most out of such a trade?
Botching a Puljujarvi trade could tie a fitting bow on the Chiarelli era of errors, but such a neat narrative would likely only deepen the suffering for Edmonton’s fans. And it’s far from the only scary scenario for the Oilers. Would Chiarelli throw away prospects or picks in the hopes of chasing a short-term fix? Would he misidentify the wrong type of player as an upgrade, only to lose another move? After dying down in recent years, would a terrible Nugent-Hopkins trade dig the knife deeper?
With the Ken Hitchcock honeymoon phaseover, and the threat of more mistakes looming, the situation seems pretty grim for Edmonton. You can make a very real argument that, in the big picture, it would be better if the Oilers did very little during the trade deadline, missed the playoffs, and then moved on to a totally new outlook in the front office.
Of all the scenarios that could play out, it’s uncomfortable to admit that Chiarelli might once again repeat his history of lousy trades. The NHL’s other 30 teams might be licking their chops, but it’s a scary situation for the Oilers and their fans.
Give us two bold predictions for the second half of the season.
SEAN: Joel Quenneville sits out the 2018-19 NHL season and picks his spot in the summer… and that spot will be Florida.
It’s look like a third straight season without the playoffs for the Panthers and that won’t sit well with owner Vinnie Viola. With a name like Quenneville (among others) on the market, will he lose patience with Bob Boughner in hopes of a quick fix? The Chicago Blackhawks will be happy to get Q’s $6M off their books and would certainly prefer if he goes somewhere outside of the Central Division.
Panthers GM Dale Tallon hired Quenneville in Chicago as a scout in 2008 before naming him as Denis Savard’s replacement at head coach.
It doesn’t look promising that he’ll re-sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets. But given how good the team’s been this season, GM Jarmo Kekalainen can’t deal him (and Sergei Bobrvosky) by the NHL trade deadline next month. He might as well load up and try to help his team make a deep playoff run.
When the free agent market opens up, Panarin will return to where his NHL career started and help the Blackhawks attempt a turnaround. The financials will require Chicago GM Stan Bowman to get a little creative with the salary cap, but he’s done it before. It will just be interesting to see what the cost on his end will end up being.
Sometimes voters for sports awards – hockey and otherwise – decide to hand something of a “lifetime achievement” award to a player who’s never won the big one, particularly if there isn’t that no-brainer choice in a given year. Why, yes, I am gesturing wildly toward “The Departed,” why do you ask?
We’re at the point where Giordano’s felt like a dark horse Norris candidate since the political term was first hatched. The Flames look like they’ll comfortably grab a playoff spot, and Giordano continues to be an elite defenseman, currently ranked fifth among D scorers. I get the impression that voters aren’t totally sold on runaway scoring machine Morgan Rielly, and no one else is far ahead of Gio & Co., so this could be a year without an Erik Karlsson or Brent Burns leaving everyone else in the dust.
At 35, this could be Giordano’s last great shot. Such a narrative could resonate with voters who need a “tiebreaker.”
Those factors would already inspire some aggressiveness, but consider that the Maple Leafs are slated to have an absolute ton of cap space around trade deadline time. It wouldn’t be one bit surprising if Toronto lands an Alex Pietrangelo-type big fish during that shopping spree, potentially changing the complexion of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the process.
ADAM: The San Jose Sharks get it together and go on a deep playoff run.
Maybe even back to the Stanley Cup Final. I know they have not played up to expectations so far this season, but the fact they are still within striking distance of the top spot in the Pacific Division is a pretty good indication of the talent level they still have and how vulnerable the division is. The Pacific is wide open for the taking and I could see them beating any of the two teams they might have to play in that portion of the playoffs. They also have three of the NHL’s elite defensemen on their roster and that is going to be a huge advantage come playoff time. They also still have a little bit of salary cap space and can probably figure out a way to squeeze in one more addition to load up for one more big run in the Joe Thornton era.
The Oilers will trade a core player.
Not sure when (Trade deadline? At the draft? Early in the free agent signing period?) but I can see it happening. It will not be Connor McDavid, obviously, so that leaves Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. This team is once again going nowhere, they have nobody else outside of the aforementioned two core players to trade that would bring a significant piece in return, they are going to be up against the salary cap once again, and GM Peter Chiarelli keeps talking about how he would love to have another puck-moving defensemen and how hard they are to find and acquire. At some point something has to give and you have to think he might try to do something to find one, and that is probably the only ticket. The problem, of course, is the previous time they tried to do this it backfired fantastically and is one of the big reasons the team is in its current situation. There is also the fact that Peter Chiarelli has a terrible record when it comes to trading impact players. One of Draisaitl or Nugent-Hopkins will be playing for somebody else before the end of next year.
JOEY: The Buffalo Sabres are going to fall out of the playoff picture. I know they were everyone’s sexy surprise pick at the beginning of the season, but I think they’ll come back down to earth. Jack Eichel will continue to be great, but I just don’t know if Jeff Skinner will keep scoring at this rate and I think Carter Hutton will go back to being a backup goalie. Sorry, Buffalo!
The team that will replace the Sabres in the playoffs is the Panthers. I think the pressure is on in Florida, so they’ll make some kind of blockbuster move to improve their team. The Panthers are seven points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final Wild Card spot in the East as of right now. By game 82, they’ll be in that final Wild Card spot. They went on a run last year, and they came up just short. That won’t happen this time around. Getting a goalie or keeping Roberto Luongo healthy is a must for this to happen.
Whether he’s leading the rush five-on-five or making one of the nicest cross-seam passes in the NHL on the power play, the Winnipeg Jets depend on Wheeler and they’d have a tough time without him.
Wheeler is one of the assist lead and is on pace for 100-plus points. He won’t benefit from east-coast bias, but he could benefit from a vote split between the two Colorado stars, especially if he hits that 100-point plateau.
The Vegas Golden Knights go deep again … and maybe this time win the Stanley Cup.
This looked very far-fetched earlier this season. The Golden Knights were eating every bit of regression that was being fed to them by all the pundits. But they’ve settled into the team they were last season and Marc-Andre Fleury is playing like his old self again.
That’s a scary prospect for the rest of the Western Conference. Fleury, in particular, was so good in the first three rounds that other good teams couldn’t get a sniff of the back of the net. Couple that with the experience the Golden Knights gained last year from their long run and from losing the Cup, there’s a good mix that could turn into something special once again.
They even have some money to play with around the trade deadline and could be a tempting suitor for other sellers around the league.
SEAN: Lambeau Field would be neat. Ohio Stadium would be fun. But let’s wait a few years and get one in Vegas at the new NFL stadium. The franchise has done everything right since entering the NHL and when you consider how well-versed that city is in the entertainment field, having the spectacle (if they don’t get an All-Star Game first) of an outdoor game there would be really cool.
It’s a market that loves hockey and a market that tunes in to any hockey if you check the national ratings. (NBC thanks you, Vegas). Get the Golden Knights some sweet alternate jerseys and put them on the ice against a hopefully improved Los Angeles Kings or, if Marc-Andre Fleury is still tending goal, the Pittsburgh Penguins.
JAMES: An NHL outdoor game at Lambeau Field
The NHL has covered Notre Dame Stadium, and already crossed Yankee Stadium, Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, and Fenway Park off the list. Novelty is a big bonus with outdoor games, so how perfect would it be to host one of those events at the NFL field famous for “frozen tundra?”
The teams involved could be negotiable, honestly, but I’d lean toward the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, as they haven’t been in as many outdoor contests as two other stronger options in the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks.
It’s really all about that frozen tundra, though.
Actually, maybe we should get the Carolina Hurricanes involved in case they could deploy their version of “The Lambeau Leap?” That would add some tension to the game, for sure.
ADAM: When it comes to the outdoor games we have covered almost everything there is to cover. Classic baseball stadiums. NFL stadiums. Big college football stadiums. The service academies. All of them have been done.
There are still a few big college football stadiums you could go to. The much-talked about Penguins-Flyers game at Beaver Stadium would still be intriguing to see, but that would be three Penguins vs. Flyers outdoor games in four years (the one at Heinz Field two years ago and the one at Lincoln Financial Field this season) and I just can not see that happening. Plus, Penn State does not seem all that interested in it.
The Horseshoe in Columbus would be intriguing and get the Blue Jackets involved in an outdoor game. There is also the one type of venue that the NHL has not yet explored — A race track. Bristol Motor Speedway is (*looks at Google maps*) about four hours from both Nashville and Raleigh and has already hosted a college football game. Why not a hockey game? Still, though, that’s a ton of seats to fill and I have not seen any indication that is something that is even on the radar as far as a discussion goes. So with that said, I think I will stick with something more realistic and go with the Blue Jackets vs. the Washington Capitals at Ohio Stadium.
JOEY: I’d like to see an outdoor game be played in Montreal between the Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs at Percival Molson Stadium. It’s not an overly large venue (it holds just over 20,000 spectators), but it’s a beautiful location at the base of Mount Royal and it would feature two rivals that haven’t gone head-to-head in an outdoor game yet. I think that would generate quite a bit of buzz around the NHL.
SCOTT: Call me crazy, but what about an outdoor game at Wembley Stadium?
Take Washington and Pittsburgh, with two of the games biggest global stars in Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby, and send them to England, where you could tap into the European hockey markets, and play in front of 90,000 fans.
The NHL has been all about expanding its global market. They’ve been to China, Finland and others this season alone. Maybe the next step is hosting an outdoor game outside of North America.
Ovechkin chooses rest over 2019 All-Star Game, will have to sit one game
The Metropolitan Division will need a new captain for the NHL All-Star Game later this month in San Jose. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin has announced that he will not be participating in the fesitivities the weekend of Jan. 25-26 and intends to stay home and rest for the second half of the season.
Because Ovechkin is pulling out of All-Star Weekend, he will be suspended for one game, which will either be for Washington’s final game before the break or their first one back, which will take place following their bye week. That would be a good week and a a half for the 33-year-old forward to rest up for what he hopes is another deep playoff run.
This is the second time Ovechkin’s received a one-game ban for pulling out of the All-Star Game. In 2016 he was named Metro Division captain and couldn’t play due to a lower-body injury. Back in 2012 he skipped the Game because he was in the middle of serving a three-game suspension for a hit on Zbynek Michalek. “My heart is not there. I [got] suspended, so why I have to go there?” he said at the time, despite still being eligible to participate in the event.
What will this mean for the All-Star Game going forward? If a player of Ovechkin’s stature is fine with sitting one game to rest up, will we see other veteran players do the same? He isn’t the first player to pull out of the game and take a suspension. Will more follow suit in the future?
So who replaces Ovechkin? He was likely going to get selected by the NHL’s Hockey Operation department anyway, but it sure looks like it could be Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who leads all Metro Division players with 18 goals and 48 points.
The 2019 NHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place on Friday, Jan. 25 (9 p.m. ET, NBCSN) and the 2019 NHL All-Star Game will be on Saturday, Jan. 26 (8 p.m. ET, NBC).
The Avalanche have split up their top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, but that hasn’t helped them much of late. Unfortunately for the Avs, splitting those three players hasn’t prevented them from going on a five-game losing skid. One of the things that jumps off the page regarding this skid, is that four of the five losses have come against teams that aren’t anywhere near a playoff spot (Chicago (twice), Arizona and Los Angeles).
“You know, it hasn’t been good enough in overtime and it hasn’t been good enough as of late,” Avs defender Erik Johnson said. “You’ve got to find a way to get two points and right now; it’s unacceptable. We have to find a way to change it.”
The good news for Colorado, is that they’ve managed to hang on to a playoff spot despite their poor play. Heading into tonight’s game, the Avs find themselves in third place in the Central Division. They’re still just four points behind Nashville, who is in second place, and six points behind Winnipeg, who is in top spot.
MacKinnon, Landeskog and Rantanen have combined to score 11 points in five games, which is far from terrible, but it’s clear that this team needs more from them if they’re going to compete. Of course, getting some more help from the supporting cast would help, too. Maybe head coach Jared Bednar will opt to put them back together, again, soon.
Like the Avs, the Sharks also find themselves in third place in their division. San Jose three points behind Calgary and Vegas, who are currently first and second in the Pacific.
San Jose finished 2018 on an ugly note, as they dropped an 8-5 decision to the Flames on New Year’s Eve, but they had a pretty strong month of December, overall. The Sharks managed to pick up an impressive 20 points throughout the month. Only the Lightning (27), Penguins (23), Jets (22) and Golden Knights (21) had more points in December than San Jose.
Brent Burns, who finished Monday’s game with a goal, an assist and a minus-4 rating, currently leads the Sharks in points, with 40 in 41 games.
Fellow defender Erik Karlsson got off to a slow start this season, but he’s quietly getting himself back on track. The 28-year-old has six points in his two games since serving his two-game suspension. Karlsson has picked up at least one point in each of his last 10 games. He’s up to three goals and 32 points in 39 games with his new team. Whether or not Karlsson is one-and-done in San Jose remains to be seen, but that’s a story for another day.