Avalanche search for answers during slump

By James O'BrienJan 2, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the Wednesday Night Hockey matchup between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche. Coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Asking just a few top players to carry you through an 82-game season might make sense to, say, the CEO of the Dallas Stars, but such a strategy rarely works out over the long haul in the NHL.

Even so, for much of 2018-19, the trio of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Gabriel Landeskog seemed like they might just carry the Colorado Avalanche to greatness, or some place close to that.

At one point, the Avs were hot enough to be in the running for the Central Division crown, firing off to a 15-6-4 start by late November. Heading into Wednesday’s game against the Sharks, they’re now in a soul-searching period, as a five-game losing streak pushed them to 19-13-8, good for third in the Central.

Let’s ponder some of the questions Colorado is facing as they get ready to host the Sharks on Wednesday.

[Sharks – Avs preview]

Loading up versus finding balance

Amid these struggles, the Avalanche have chosen to break up that vaunted top line, at least briefly.

Tyson Jost now finds himself with MacKinnon and Rantanen, while Landeskog slides to the second line with Alexander Kerfoot and J.T. Compher.

The ideal scenario would be that such splendid linemates might unlock Jost’s potential as the 10th pick of the 2016 NHL Draft, while Landeskog could conceivably give a so-so second-line a big boost of skill and snarl.

Most realistically, this tweak provides another test run in the debate about loading up a top line versus spreading the wealth.

Speaking of wealth, it actually brings some alternate experimentation to mind: would the Avalanche be wiser to see how Rantanen and MacKinnon might operate running their own lines?

Beyond potentially giving Colorado greater balance, they’d maybe get a better idea of Rantanen’s true value. The 22-year-old will see his rookie contract expire after this season, and while a big payday is basically inevitable, the Avs might want to know a little bit more about what Rantanen can accomplish on his own.

Consider that, since his breakthrough 2017-18 season, Rantanen’s lined up for more than 1,500 even-strength minutes with MacKinnon, and only about 150 without him, via Natural Stat Trick. His ice time is nearly the same with Landeskog, and those trends carry over to the power play, too.

None of this is to say that Rantanen owes his production to MacKinnon. It’s most likely akin to Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin: two dangerous scorers who become even more dangerous together.

It behooves the Avalanche to get a better idea of their optimal lineup options. Would Landeskog work better with Rantanen or MacKinnon, or totally separate? Is it better just to load up? Would having the last change make a difference in home versus away situations?

A bad cold streak is tough to spin, yet if they gather some useful intel, there could be quite the upside. Especially if they get an impact player from the 2019 NHL Draft thanks to Ottawa’s pick, thus opening the door for even greater things.

(Sorry, Senators fans.)

Questions in net

Heading into 2018-19, signs pointed to (traded for and extended) goalie Philipp Grubauer transitioning to a starting job, while Semyon Varlamov and his expiring deal being phased out. Instead, Grubauer has struggled, while Varlamov’s snared a greater share of the starts (25 to 15).

Varlamov is injured, so Grubauer gets a chance to get back on track against the Sharks on Wednesday.

There are worse goalie situations around the NHL, but Colorado’s remains hazy.

Somewhere in between

It’s possible that the Avalanche were playing over their heads, and gravity is starting to take over.

By many measures, they’ve been a bottom-third team from a possession standpoint, but they haven’t really been under water to a totally disastrous level. In a way, it’s fitting that their PDO is an even 1.00, basically the indicator of flat-average luck. At the moment, they might simply fall into the middle of the pack, and finding better balance really could be crucial.

Beyond all that, this is a young team, with its best players in their prime years. Those fresh legs could pay off, particularly at high elevation, and those young players could pay greater dividends as they learn the ropes and become more confident.

Getting things going early in 2019 could be a great help, by the way. After two home games including Wednesday’s match with the Sharks, the Avalanche will face a five-game road trip.

While failing to get back on track could make for a damaging stretch, the Avalanche could learn a lot about themselves as they try to earn a second straight playoff berth.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bad luck sends Finland to semis, Canada out at WJC

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckJan 2, 2019, 9:55 PM EST
Oh, Canada.

No, not the country’s national anthem, but rather their rotten luck in overtime of their quarterfinal game against Finland at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Vancouver on Wednesday night.

Both teams fought to a hard 1-1 draw through the first 60 minutes of the game, forcing a sudden-death overtime frame.

Canada has never come up empty-handed at a WJC when played on home soil, but all good things must come to end eventually. But maybe a country could have been let down a little easier?

Canada was given a golden opportunity to end the game when they were awarded a penalty shot just after the 11-minute mark of the extra frame. Step up Maxime Comtois, Canada’s captain:

OK, back to the drawing board.

Their second golden opportunity to send themselves to the semis came shortly after.

Noah Dobson of Canada had the game on his stick after a beautiful cross-ice pass Vegas Golden Knights prospect Cody Glass. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was nowhere to be found in the Finnish crease. All Dobson had to do was get good wood on it and Canada was moving on.

Instead, this happened:

How much are those sticks worth again?

Utunen’s shot went off the stick of Glass, past Vancouver Canucks prospect goaltender Michael DiPietro, sending Finland into a frenzy and Canada into the can.

Ouch.

Finland moves onto the semifinals against Switzerland, who provided the first big upset of the day by defeating Sweden 2-0 in the other quarterfinal.

The United States was up 2-0 in the third period against the Czech Republic in the third quarterfinal game of the day.

Russia, meanwhile, will face Slovakia later on Wednesday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins crush Rangers, extend winning streak to seven games

Associated Press
By Scott BilleckJan 2, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
When you’re hot, you hot.

And the Pittsburgh Penguins are pipping, just pulled from the oven, hot at the moment.

Really, the Penguins are just following the script they’ve laid out in years past: trick everyone into thinking they’re finally donzo only to rise from the proverbial dead at some point during the season and slide into the playoffs like a well-timed direct message.

Wednesday’s 7-2 win against the New York Rangers on Wednesday Night Hockey was just another line that needed to be read in the play.

The Pens have rattled off seven straight wins and 12 of their past 15, with points in 13 of those. Math is hard, but this is a pretty easy equation to work out. The Penguins have been good — really good — as of late.

Of course, this has come courtesy of some stellar play by individuals on the team.

Sidney Crosby had two more points, pushing his total to 21 in his past 15 games.

Jake Guentzel scored again and added an assist, giving him 14 points during that span. Kris Letang also had a goal and an apple, and he has 15 points in his past 14 games.

And then there’s Matt Murray, whose personal resurrection has given him six wins now on the trot, with his save percentage in those six games not dropping below a .927.

The switcheroo Murray has pulled off is staggering.

In the first 11 games prior to his injury troubles, he was 4-5-1 with an abysmal 4.08 goals-against average and a .877 save percentage. Since returning — entering Wednesday — he was 5-0-0 with a 1.38 goals-against average and a .959 save percentage.

It’s quite ridiculous (and likely unsustainable). Murray stopped 28 shots in the game for another solid outing.

The loss for the Rangers comes after putting together back-to-back wins.

New York’s success largely runs through Henrik Lundqvist and his performance on any given night. ‘The King’ allowed six goals on 18 shots for an ugly .667 save percentage before getting the mercy pull in favor Alexandar Georgiev, with Tanner Pearson‘s fifth in Pittsburgh threads providing the final dagger on Lundqvist’s night.

The Rangers are still within reach of a Stanley Cup Playoff spot, sitting six points behind the idle Montreal Canadiens. They’re going to need more scoring and better goaltending if they’re to make a second-half run here.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks visit Avalanche on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyJan 2, 2019, 9:30 PM EST
The Sharks and Avalanche meet for the first time this season in a matchup of teams that would each be in the playoffs if the season ended today but enter the new year on very different paths. San Jose won nine of 15 games in December (9-4-2) including a 7-2-2 stretch in its last 11. Colorado, on the other hand, is mired in a five-game losing streak (0-3-2) and has lost nine of its last 11 games (2-6-3).

San Jose has been streaky over the last five weeks or so, losing four straight at the end of November into December followed by winning seven of eight and then losing three straight prior to Christmas before winning two in-a-row ahead of Monday’s loss.

Sharks captain Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 23 goals. The 34-year-old finished with 22 goals last season in a full 82 games. Pavelski picked a good time to be on a career pace (on track for 46 goals – career high is 41 from 2013-14), since he will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end.

The Avs are led by their trio – what was known as the MGM line – of Landeskog, last year’s Hart Trophy runner-up in MacKinnon and rising star Rantanen. Like the team, the three of them have come a long way since Colorado’s disastrous 2016-17 season when they finished last in the NHL.

Rantanen ranks second in the NHL in points and MacKinnon sits third. Not since Evgeni Malkin (1st) and Sidney Crosby (3rd) in 2008-09 has a pair of teammates finished in the top three in scoring in the same season.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS 9:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: San Jose Sharks at Colorado Avalanche
Where: Pepsi Center
When: Wednesday, Jan. 2, 9:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
TV: NBCSN

PROJECTED LINEUPS

SHARKS
Lukas RadilLogan CoutureTimo Meier
Marcus SorensenJoe Thornton – Joe Pavelski
Evander KaneTomas HertlJoonas Donskoi
Kevin LabancBarclay GoodrowMelker Karlsson

Marc-Edouard VlasicJustin Braun
Joakim RyanBrent Burns
Brenden DillonErik Karlsson

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

AVALANCHE
Tyson JostNathan MacKinnonMikko Rantanen
Gabriel LandeskogAlex KerfootJ.T. Compher
Matt NietoCarl SoderbergMatt Calvert
Gabriel Bourque – Sheldon Dries – Logan O’Connor

Sam GirardErik Johnson
Ian ColeTyson Barrie
Patrik Nemeth – Ryan Graves

Starting goaliePhilipp Grubauer

John Forslund (play-by-play) and Pierre McGuire (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will call Sharks-Avalanche from Pepsi Center.

Switzerland stuns Sweden 2-0 to reach world junior semis

AP Images
Associated PressJan 2, 2019, 8:01 PM EST
1 Comment

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Luca Hollenstein made 41 saves and Switzerland stunned Sweden 2-0 on Wednesday to advance to the world junior hockey semifinals.

Yannick Bruschweiler scored in the first period and Luca Wyss connected in the second in the final second of a power play.

”To us, it’s very big,” Wyss said. ”Everyone around talked that Sweden is going to beat us. We as a team had in our heads we can play against Sweden.”

Sweden lost after winning all four of its Group B games to run its round-robin winning streak to 48 games.

”It’s hockey,” Swedish coach Tomas Monten said. ”They played a really good game. We lost our tempo with the puck.”

Switzerland finished fourth in Group A, beating only overmatched Denmark.

”The confidence is huge,” Swiss coach Christian Wohlwend said. ”The team belief is huge. We’re just riding on the wave now.”

In the other quarterfinals Wednesday night, the United States faced the Czech Republic, defending champion Canada played Finland, and Group A winner Russia met Slovakia.

In relegation play in Vancouver, Kazakhstan beat Denmark 4-3 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

Oleg Boiko, Yemar Musabayev, Sayan Daniyar and Artur Gatiyatov scored for Kazakhstan, and Demid Yeremeyev made 40 saves. Jonas Rondbjerg, Andreas Grundtvig and Malte Setkov countered for Denmark, its first goals of the tournament after being outscored 26-0 in four round-robin games.

The series loser will drop to Division I. Germany advanced from Division I for 2020.