More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
AP Images

Madden helps U.S. beat Finland 4-1 at World Junior Championship

Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 8:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Northeastern’s Tyler Madden scored twice and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist as the United States closed out the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship Monday night with a 4-1 win over Finland.

The Americans finished second in Group B behind unbeaten Sweden.

The U.S. will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal round. Russia plays Slovakia, Canada takes on Finland, and Sweden opposes Switzerland. Games resume Wednesday.

St. Cloud State’s Ryan Poehling also scored and Michigan’s Josh Norris had two assists as the Americans outshot Finland 39-28.

”I think as a team, collectively, we played great,” Poehling said. ”We for sure played a full 60, which was nice to see. It’s going to be good for us heading into the medal round with that kind of confidence.”

Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau earned his second win in net and has a 1.50 goals-against average in the tournament.

”It really helps that the guys stepped up and were blocking shots and keeping them to the outside,” Primeau said.

Jack Hughes, expected to be the first pick in the upcoming NHL draft, missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. He has not played since getting an assist in the opening 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Poehling thinks the American squad matches up well against the Czech Republic.

”We’ve got a lot of deep lines and they’re kind of front-heavy,” he said. ”So for us to just tighten up against those top guys and play four lines, it’s going to help us a lot.”

In another Group B game, Rasmus Sandin had two goals and an assist and Emil Bemstrom and Nils Lundkvist also scored as Sweden defeated Kazakhstan 4-1 and secured the top spot in the group.

In Vancouver, Pavel Shen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Russia defeated Canada 2-1 in a Group A game.

With the win, Russia claimed the top spot in the group. Canada finished second.

Shen, a Boston Bruins prospect, scored 11 minutes into the third period, skating around Canada’s Markus Phillips and tucking the puck behind goalie Michael DiPietro.

Florida Panthers prospect Grigori Denisenko scored Russia’s first goal.

Canada’s Cody Glass scored off an assist from Owen Tippett. DiPietro, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, stopped 29 shots for the Canadians.

Russia’s Pyotr Kochetkov had 30 saves.

In another Group A game, the Czech Republic scored two goals in the first period and went on to defeat Denmark 4-0.

NHL on NBC: Bruins, Blackhawks meet in 2019 Winter Classic

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2019, 7:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The last time Bruce Cassidy attended a Bruins Winter Classic he was up in the stands with his son when the team hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2015. The Bruins didn’t win that day — they fell 5-1 — so Cassidy, who was Boston’s AHL coach at the time, is hoping for a better result on Tuesday afternoon as they visit Notre Dame Stadium to face the Blackhawks.

Boston ended December going 7-7-0 and are hoping to start 2019 on a winning note under the unique conditions at the home of the Fighting Irish.

The Bruins currently hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and are two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for third in the Atlantic Division. They’ve stayed afloat despite numerous injuries hitting their roster over the first 39 games of the season.

Longtime partners Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy have not played together since Oct. 18.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET – NBC]

The Blackhawks come into the Winter Classic playing much better of late having won five of their last six games, including Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Helping their recent run has been Patrick Kane, who has seven goals and 12 points in his last six games. The veteran forward enters Tuesday coming off back-to-back three-point games, which includes a hat trick last Thursday vs. Minnesota. He’s averaging 1.25 points/game, the second-most productive rate of his career, behind his Hart Trophy-winning season in 2015-16 (1.29 ppg).

Not far off from Kane’s production is Dylan Strome, the No. 3 overall pick from 2015 who was dealt by the Arizona Coyotes last month. Through 17 games with the Blackhawks he’s recorded 13 points. He’s playing nearly four minutes a night more with Chicago and benefiting from playing alongside Kane.

Mike Tirico will host the network’s Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins: 2019 Winter Classic by the numbers

By Jake AbrahamsJan 1, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

0 – Total hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history. 

2 – Number of outdoor games that Brad Marchand has missed playing in due to various circumstances. He was in the AHL during the Bruins’ 2010 game at Fenway Park and he was suspended for the 2016 game at Gillette Stadium.

3 – The Bruins will take part in their third Winter Classic on Jan. 1. They previously participated in the event in 2010 (Fenway Park vs. Flyers) and 2016 (Gillette Stadium vs. Montreal Canadiens).

4 – Number of Winter Classics that have gone past regulation. Two of which (2008 – BUF-PIT and 2014 – TOR/DET) needed the shootout to determine a winner.

5Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook, and Duncan Keith are the only current Blackhawks who have played in all five of the franchise’s outdoor games. If they all hit the ice at Notre Dame Stadium they will be the only NHL players to play in six outdoor games.

6 – The Blackhawks are outdoor game veterans. They have played in six total outdoor games and the meeting with the Bruins will be their fourth Winter Classic. They are 0-3-0 in Winter Classics (2009 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 2015 vs. Washington Capitals, 2017 vs. St. Louis Blues) and 1-1-0 in Stadium Series games (2014 win vs. Penguins, 2016 loss to Minnesota Wild).

6 – All-time outdoor game points by Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, second to Henrik Zetterberg’s seven.

6 – The NHL returns to Indiana for its sixth regular-season game in the state and first since 1992. The Blackhawks have played in all five previous matchups, including a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 21, 1954 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Indianapolis.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET – NBC]

10 – Record for goals scored in a Winter Classic, set by the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings in 2009 (6-4 Detroit win). The Red Wings’ six goals is the most by one team in a Winter Classic.

11 – This will be the 11th NHL Winter Classic and the second to be held in a college football stadium (2014 – Toronto vs. Detroit at Michigan Stadium). Six others have been held in baseball stadiums and three in NFL stadiums.

13 – Degrees in Fahrenheit of the coldest recorded temperature at puck drop for a Winter Classic (2014, Ann Arbor, MI).

19 Average low temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 1, according to accuweather.com.

26 – This will be the 26th NHL outdoor game. The first outdoor game was the 2003 Heritage Classic in Edmonton between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens. Chicago vs. Boston is the first of two outdoor games this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) from Lincoln Financial Field.

32 – Average high temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 1, according to accuweather.com.

36 – Total number of games in Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy’s NHL career, all of which were played with the Blackhawks, who drafted him in the first-round in 1983.

50 – Degrees in Fahrenheit of the warmest recorded temperature at puck drop for a Winter Classic (Pittsburgh, 2011).

84 – Number of Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey players drafted to the NHL, including four Stanley Cup Champions; Bill Nyrop (1976, 1977, 1978 with Montreal), Don Jackson (1984, 1985 with Edmonton), Ian Cole (2016, 2017 with Pittsburgh) and Bryan Rust (2016, 2017 with Pittsburgh) according to University of Notre Dame Hockey.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Notre Dame Stadium white.

708 – Number of players and coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 25 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1995 – Year in which Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman graduated from Notre Dame University.

Mike Tirico will host the network’s Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

Winter Classic 2019: Reimagining Blackhawks, Bruins as football teams

By NBC SportsJan 1, 2019, 7:29 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins will play in the 11th NHL Winter Classic on Tuesday at Notre Dame Stadium. To add a little bit more football flavor to the event, NBC Sports teamed up with The Barn Creative to create these unique uniforms for both teams.

So what if the Blackhawks and Bruins were football teams? Here’s what they would look like and The Barn Creative explains how they came up with the designs:

The Barn Creative

The Blackhawks

“Anyone who knows sports design knows that when you say Chicago Blackhawks a couple key things come to mind. That killer primary logo, one of the coolest secondary logos in sports, and stripes. This Winter Classic the Hawks are going all monotone which out of the gate is a design challenge.

“The double striped yoke was a simple key. We know we needed to have that clean and upfront to be recognized as this years Winter Classic jersey. From there is where it got interesting. The striping pattern on the arms was too complex for football, so we brought them to the body. Stripes through the chest ala the jerseys from the 40’s – 50’s, but cutting it off inside an under arm panel made this a nice, clean, and modern touch. The secondary logo goes to the arm, because it it too cool not to have. In the pants we wanted to bring back the Chicago Flag Stars because it is such a nice touch for local fans. At The Barn we don’t think enough NHL teams are doing this properly. Nashville does it well, but that is almost it.

“For the helmet we wanted to show off one of the best logos in sports in an oversized look. Center stripe taken from the sock pattern makes this clean and intentional. The small pops of red in the brackets and gloves really bring this home for us as an overall look. Inside the gloves we have another touch to the Chicago Flag but with Blackhawks flare. Each cup win is inside the stars and the Madhouse line coming replacing the flag paneling.”

The Barn Creative

The Bruins

“Boston was a little more challenging in realms of not simply cloning the jersey. And as we dove deeper into the project it became clear that the side solution was that we were creating a replacement for those awful Steelers jerseys from a couple years back.

“The arm pattern on the Bruins Winter Classic jersey actually looks beautiful on a football uniform. Once we realized it didn’t make the whole thing look like a bumble bee we were off to the races. For the sake of this project we went with the Big Winter Classic logo on the chest again breaking the football norm, but it’s a fun project so lets have some fun. (Yes we did make an entirely different uniform based off the Bruins 1930’s uniform when they actually had a number on the chest and B on the arm, it looked good, but not challenging enough.) We added the small number in the left chest because without it the jersey seemed to plain. The tail striping was translated into a yellow belt to round it out.

“The Bruins have yet to release a full uniform shot so we got to take a couple more liberties with the rest of the design. Much like the Blackhawks a couple things come to mind when you think of the Bruins, and for us you have to have yellow socks. We took the bottom half of this uniform and did an homage to the history of the team. Big Bold white pant stripe from the classic Bobby Orr days, but with the Stanley Cup Shamrocks inlayed in it. Then a sock pattern inspired by the bolder stripes of the Ray Bourque era (we know there is a yellow space, but it didn’t look right without it)

“The helmet is an amalgamation of both the team history and the 2019 Winter Classic jersey. Center stripe pattern and large B for the 2019 outdoor game, but the modern angled design of the yellow paying tribute to those classic yellow socks. We always thought we would have a black Bruins helmet, anything else seemed weird until we saw it in white. That clean white with the yellow and brown make it look like a whole uniform and really clean classic “kit” from 1940’s college football.  We had some fun with the gloves. Big, Bold, “617”. We had silly designs with Chowder, Beantown, or Dirty Water references – but didn’t seem right for an original 6 team.

“Here is to the 2019 Winter Classic teams and ‘The Rink that Rockne Built.'”

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET – NBC]

Mike Tirico will host the network’s Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

Blackhawks GM Bowman looking forward to Caggiula’s addition

Associated PressDec 31, 2018, 7:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

By Jay Cohen, (AP Sports Writer)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been interested in Drake Caggiula for a while.

He finally got his man.

Chicago acquired Caggiula and defenseman Jason Garrison in a trade with Edmonton on Sunday for defensemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell. Caggiula will report to the Blackhawks once he resolves a visa issue, while Garrison is headed to the minors if he clears waivers.

The 24-year-old Caggiula played college hockey at North Dakota with former Blackhawks forward Nick Schmaltz and Luke Johnson, a minor leaguer with Chicago. Bowman said he tried to sign Caggiula before he opted for Edmonton instead.

”We didn’t get him then, but we followed his progress over the last couple years, and I love the way he plays,” Bowman said Monday in his first public comments on the deal. ”I think he’s going to complement our team. He’s another young forward that brings a lot of energy.”

Caggiula has seven goals and four assists in 29 games this season. He had a career-best 13 goals in 67 games last year.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET ON NEW YEAR’S DAY – NBC]

”He’s got that combination, he plays pretty intense – he’s a smaller guy, but you wouldn’t know it the way he plays,” Bowman said. ”Obviously he was a prolific scorer in college, so he’s got the ability to contribute offensively, he’s versatile, plays wing, plays center, so when we had an opportunity to make the deal, I thought we had to take advantage of it.”

The Blackhawks play the Boston Bruins in the Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on Tuesday. Bowman said they are hoping to have Caggiula’s visa issue resolved by the end of the week.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports