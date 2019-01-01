More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Bruins beat Blackhawks in 2019 Winter Classic

By James O'BrienJan 1, 2019, 4:21 PM EST
3 Comments

Aside from a slipping mascot or two, everything came together just about perfectly heading into the 2019 Winter Classic. Luckily, the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins delivered some fantastic hockey after all of that pomp, circumstance, and pyro.

The Bruins ended up winning the 2019 Winter Classic 4-2 in one of the best-played outdoor games, kicking off 2019 in such a great way that even Blackhawks fans can remember it as a good time.

Although, we might also be getting to the point where someone may float some talk of an outdoor “curse” for the Blackhawks:

An empty-netter inflated the difference between the two teams, as this was a competitive contest, and if the conditions limited the skill on display in any way, the impact was subtle. The pace was fabulous, and the goalies had to be too, as the two teams combined for 74 shots on goal.

In some outdoor games, you’ll see some unlikely heroes, and the 2019 Winter Classic did not disappoint in that regard.

To start, Brendan Perlini began the scoring to give Chicago a 1-0 lead. Dominik Kahun also restored a Blackhawks lead to 2-1, but it was a lesser-known Bruin who made the difference, as Sean Kuraly batted home a loose puck with his backhand to extend his game-winning goal streak to two games.

As you’d expect from one of the best top lines in hockey, the Bruins enjoyed some strong work from their top guys, too.

David Pastrnak scored a goal and an assist, Brad Marchand nabbed that empty-netter, and Patrice Bergeron was, well, Patrice Bergeron. In one of the turning points of the game, Bergeron defused a David Kampf shorthanded breakaway chance, then scored on the power play:

There were plenty of “that’s why Bergeron owns the Selke”-type responses to that great two-way sequence, and those takes are pretty much undeniable.

While the Bruins’ power play connected on its first two power-play opportunities, the Blackhawks can take some solace in their penalty kill coming through during the third period. Boston received a hearty 5-on-3 opportunity and another power play soon after, yet they could not break the 2-2 tie.

Kuraly’s alert goal ended up being the difference, anyway, but at least Chicago could take something from this loss.

Both teams likely hope the veteran goalies might build some confidence. Tuukka Rask made 36 saves in the win, while Cam Ward enjoyed one of his better appearances since joining the Blackhawks, stopping 32 of 35 shots.

Overall, you can’t really ask for a much better NHL game considering the unpredictable nature of … nature. And yes, it’s OK to have the Notre Dame fight song in your head for the rest of the day.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Dallas to host 2020 Winter Classic as NHL announces 2019-20 events

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
2 Comments

During the second intermission of the 2019 Winter Classic, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced four events that will take place next season.

There will be three outdoor games on the 2019-20 NHL calendar with the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets meeting in the 2019 Heritage Classic on Oct. 26 at Mosaic Stadium (capacity: 33,350) in Regina, Sask. The 2020 Winter Classic will head to the Cotton Bowl (capacity: 92,100) as the Dallas Stars will play host on New Year’s Day. Finishing up the slate will be the 2020 Stadium Series game at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium (capacity: 46,692) on Feb. 15 featuring the Colorado Avalanche. 

Opponents for the Avalanche and Stars will be announced by the league at a later date.

This will be the second outdoor game for the Avalanche, Flames and Jets, and the first for the Stars. The Flames beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary in the 2011 Heritage Classic. The Jets were shutout 3-0 by the Edmonton Oilers during the 2016 Heritage Classic at Investors Group Field in Winnipeg. The Avalanche fell 5-3 to the Detroit Red Wings during the 2016 Stadium Series game at Coors Field in Denver.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place in St. Louis on Jan. 24-26. This will be the third time the Blues will host the event and first since 1988 when Mario Lemieux (three goals, six points) took home MVP honors as the Wales Conference edged the Campbell Conference 6-5.

Oct. 26, 2019
Flames vs. Jets
Heritage Classic
Mosaic Stadium – Regina, Sask.

Jan. 1, 2020
Dallas Stars vs. TBA
Winter Classic
Cotton Bowl Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Jan. 24-26, 2020
NHL All-Star Weekend
St. Louis

Feb. 15, 2020
Colorado Avalanche vs. TBA
Stadium Series
U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Blackhawks, Bruins enter Winter Classic to Notre Dame fight song

By James O'BrienJan 1, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
2 Comments

When you hear about Notre Dame Stadium hosting the 2019 Winter Classic, a lot of images come to mind. Hockey being played with “Touchdown Jesus” in the background. A leprechaun or two.

But, as much as anything else, it seems like it would be cool to see (and hear) the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins enter the stadium to the sound of Notre Dame’s iconic fight song.

It turns out that … yes, that ends up being an incredibly cool way to set the scene as we enter 2019. Check that moment in the video above this post’s headline, possibly with goosebumps.

[WATCH LIVE ON NBC]

That fight song moment was special, but it wasn’t the only treat heading into the contest. Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison’s booming voice really brings big games to another level, and he didn’t disappoint in the open air:

Also of note: Tim Brown dropped the ceremonial puck:

So, there were a lot of pitch-perfect moments heading into the 2019 Winter Classic, yet exposing yourself to the elements sometimes means opening the door for mishaps. Credit Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot for taking losing his stride in stride, then:

Ah, good times.

Speaking of leprechauns working through new moves, well, Jeremy Roenick trying his hand at Irish step dancing is quite something:

MORE:

Winter Classic Preview

By the Numbers

Reimagining Bruins, Blackhawks as football teams

Tuukka Rask’s thematic mask

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: 2019 Winter Classic – Blackhawks vs. Bruins

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2019, 12:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

NBC’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Both teams enter with momentum having each won 3-2 in OT on Saturday. The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win against the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blackhawks surrendered a 2-0 lead vs. the Colorado Avalanche before rebounding to win on Patrick Kane’s OT goal – his 50th point of the season.

The Blackhawks are one of five teams that have already fired their head coach this season, after the 2017-18 season saw zero coaches fired during the regular season. Jeremy Colliton has the worst record among the newly appointed coaches, though the team’s play has improved of late

It has been hard for Patrick Kane to replicate the chemistry he had with Artemi Panarin – a combination that led to the two most productive seasons of Kane’s career. Hawks fans are hoping he could be headed towards similar success with Dylan Strome, who was acquired from Arizona in late-November and has settled in on Kane’s line along with Artem Anisimov.

Kane enters this game coming off back-to-back three-point games (hat trick on Thursday, 2G-1A on Saturday), and he’s averaging 1.25 points/game this season. That’s the secnd-most productive rate of his career, behind his MVP-winning season in 2015-16 (1.29 ppg). Strome has 13 points in 17 games with Chicago, including three straight multi-point games entering the Winter Classic.

The Bruins have kept themselves afloat in the first half of the season despite a rash of injuries to top players. It appeared that the team would have a fully healthy lineup for the first time all year coming out of the Christmas break, but Charlie McAvoy suffered a lower-body injury in the final game before the break, and has missed both games since. Brad Marchand also missed Saturday’s game, but he will play Tuesday afternoon. McAvoy will not.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 1 P.M. ET – NBC]

What: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid Krejci – Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Danton HeinenSean KuralyChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromColby CaveNoel Acciari / Ryan Donato

Zdeno CharaBrandon Carlo
Torey KrugJohn Moore
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsDominik Kahun
Artem Anisimov – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDavid KampfDylan Sikura
John HaydenMarcus KrugerBrendan Perlini

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Gustav ForslingBrent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Cam Ward

Mike Tirico will host the network’s Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

Madden helps U.S. beat Finland 4-1 at World Junior Championship

AP Images
Associated PressJan 1, 2019, 8:12 AM EST
1 Comment

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Northeastern’s Tyler Madden scored twice and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist as the United States closed out the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship Monday night with a 4-1 win over Finland.

The Americans finished second in Group B behind unbeaten Sweden.

The U.S. will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal round. Russia plays Slovakia, Canada takes on Finland, and Sweden opposes Switzerland. Games resume Wednesday.

St. Cloud State’s Ryan Poehling also scored and Michigan’s Josh Norris had two assists as the Americans outshot Finland 39-28.

”I think as a team, collectively, we played great,” Poehling said. ”We for sure played a full 60, which was nice to see. It’s going to be good for us heading into the medal round with that kind of confidence.”

Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau earned his second win in net and has a 1.50 goals-against average in the tournament.

”It really helps that the guys stepped up and were blocking shots and keeping them to the outside,” Primeau said.

Jack Hughes, expected to be the first pick in the upcoming NHL draft, missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. He has not played since getting an assist in the opening 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Poehling thinks the American squad matches up well against the Czech Republic.

”We’ve got a lot of deep lines and they’re kind of front-heavy,” he said. ”So for us to just tighten up against those top guys and play four lines, it’s going to help us a lot.”

In another Group B game, Rasmus Sandin had two goals and an assist and Emil Bemstrom and Nils Lundkvist also scored as Sweden defeated Kazakhstan 4-1 and secured the top spot in the group.

In Vancouver, Pavel Shen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Russia defeated Canada 2-1 in a Group A game.

With the win, Russia claimed the top spot in the group. Canada finished second.

Shen, a Boston Bruins prospect, scored 11 minutes into the third period, skating around Canada’s Markus Phillips and tucking the puck behind goalie Michael DiPietro.

Florida Panthers prospect Grigori Denisenko scored Russia’s first goal.

Canada’s Cody Glass scored off an assist from Owen Tippett. DiPietro, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, stopped 29 shots for the Canadians.

Russia’s Pyotr Kochetkov had 30 saves.

In another Group A game, the Czech Republic scored two goals in the first period and went on to defeat Denmark 4-0.