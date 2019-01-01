More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Blackhawks, Bruins enter Winter Classic to Notre Dame fight song

By James O'BrienJan 1, 2019, 2:20 PM EST
When you hear about Notre Dame Stadium hosting the 2019 Winter Classic, a lot of images come to mind. Hockey being played with “Touchdown Jesus” in the background. A leprechaun or two.

But, as much as anything else, it seems like it would be cool to see (and hear) the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins enter the stadium to the sound of Notre Dame’s iconic fight song.

It turns out that … yes, that ends up being an incredibly cool way to set the scene as we enter 2019. Check that moment in the video above this post’s headline, possibly with goosebumps.

That fight song moment was special, but it wasn’t the only treat heading into the contest. Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison’s booming voice really brings big games to another level, and he didn’t disappoint in the open air:

Also of note: Tim Brown dropped the ceremonial puck:

So, there were a lot of pitch-perfect moments heading into the 2019 Winter Classic, yet exposing yourself to the elements sometimes means opening the door for mishaps. Credit Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot for taking losing his stride in stride, then:

Ah, good times.

Speaking of leprechauns working through new moves, well, Jeremy Roenick trying his hand at Irish step dancing is quite something:

NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

Both teams enter with momentum having each won 3-2 in OT on Saturday. The Bruins snapped a two-game losing streak with a come-from-behind win against the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blackhawks surrendered a 2-0 lead vs. the Colorado Avalanche before rebounding to win on Patrick Kane’s OT goal – his 50th point of the season.

The Blackhawks are one of five teams that have already fired their head coach this season, after the 2017-18 season saw zero coaches fired during the regular season. Jeremy Colliton has the worst record among the newly appointed coaches, though the team’s play has improved of late

It has been hard for Patrick Kane to replicate the chemistry he had with Artemi Panarin – a combination that led to the two most productive seasons of Kane’s career. Hawks fans are hoping he could be headed towards similar success with Dylan Strome, who was acquired from Arizona in late-November and has settled in on Kane’s line along with Artem Anisimov.

Kane enters this game coming off back-to-back three-point games (hat trick on Thursday, 2G-1A on Saturday), and he’s averaging 1.25 points/game this season. That’s the secnd-most productive rate of his career, behind his MVP-winning season in 2015-16 (1.29 ppg). Strome has 13 points in 17 games with Chicago, including three straight multi-point games entering the Winter Classic.

The Bruins have kept themselves afloat in the first half of the season despite a rash of injuries to top players. It appeared that the team would have a fully healthy lineup for the first time all year coming out of the Christmas break, but Charlie McAvoy suffered a lower-body injury in the final game before the break, and has missed both games since. Brad Marchand also missed Saturday’s game, but he will play Tuesday afternoon. McAvoy will not.

What: Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks
Where: Notre Dame Stadium
When: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live stream: You can watch the Blackhawks-Bruins stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

BRUINS
Brad Marchand – Patrice BergeronDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid Krejci – Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Danton HeinenSean KuralyChris Wagner
Joakim NordstromColby CaveNoel Acciari / Ryan Donato

Zdeno CharaBrandon Carlo
Torey KrugJohn Moore
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Tuukka Rask

BLACKHAWKS
Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsDominik Kahun
Artem Anisimov – Dylan Strome – Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincatDavid KampfDylan Sikura
John HaydenMarcus KrugerBrendan Perlini

Duncan KeithErik Gustafsson
Gustav ForslingBrent Seabrook
Carl DahlstromConnor Murphy

Starting goalie: Cam Ward

Mike Tirico will host the network's Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike 'Doc' Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and 'Inside-the-Glass' analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

NHL on NBC: Bruins, Blackhawks meet in 2019 Winter Classic

By Sean LeahyJan 1, 2019, 7:32 AM EST
3 Comments

NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

The last time Bruce Cassidy attended a Bruins Winter Classic he was up in the stands with his son when the team hosted the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2015. The Bruins didn’t win that day — they fell 5-1 — so Cassidy, who was Boston’s AHL coach at the time, is hoping for a better result on Tuesday afternoon as they visit Notre Dame Stadium to face the Blackhawks.

Boston ended December going 7-7-0 and are hoping to start 2019 on a winning note under the unique conditions at the home of the Fighting Irish.

The Bruins currently hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and are two points behind the Buffalo Sabres for third in the Atlantic Division. They’ve stayed afloat despite numerous injuries hitting their roster over the first 39 games of the season.

Longtime partners Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy have not played together since Oct. 18.

The Blackhawks come into the Winter Classic playing much better of late having won five of their last six games, including Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Helping their recent run has been Patrick Kane, who has seven goals and 12 points in his last six games. The veteran forward enters Tuesday coming off back-to-back three-point games, which includes a hat trick last Thursday vs. Minnesota. He’s averaging 1.25 points/game, the second-most productive rate of his career, behind his Hart Trophy-winning season in 2015-16 (1.29 ppg).

Not far off from Kane’s production is Dylan Strome, the No. 3 overall pick from 2015 who was dealt by the Arizona Coyotes last month. Through 17 games with the Blackhawks he’s recorded 13 points. He’s playing nearly four minutes a night more with Chicago and benefiting from playing alongside Kane.

Mike Tirico will host the network's Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike 'Doc' Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and 'Inside-the-Glass' analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.

Blackhawks vs. Bruins: 2019 Winter Classic by the numbers

By Jake AbrahamsJan 1, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with the 2019 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

0 – Total hat tricks in NHL outdoor game history. 

2 – Number of outdoor games that Brad Marchand has missed playing in due to various circumstances. He was in the AHL during the Bruins’ 2010 game at Fenway Park and he was suspended for the 2016 game at Gillette Stadium.

3 – The Bruins will take part in their third Winter Classic on Jan. 1. They previously participated in the event in 2010 (Fenway Park vs. Flyers) and 2016 (Gillette Stadium vs. Montreal Canadiens).

4 – Number of Winter Classics that have gone past regulation. Two of which (2008 – BUF-PIT and 2014 – TOR/DET) needed the shootout to determine a winner.

5Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Brent Seabrook, and Duncan Keith are the only current Blackhawks who have played in all five of the franchise’s outdoor games. If they all hit the ice at Notre Dame Stadium they will be the only NHL players to play in six outdoor games.

6 – The Blackhawks are outdoor game veterans. They have played in six total outdoor games and the meeting with the Bruins will be their fourth Winter Classic. They are 0-3-0 in Winter Classics (2009 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 2015 vs. Washington Capitals, 2017 vs. St. Louis Blues) and 1-1-0 in Stadium Series games (2014 win vs. Penguins, 2016 loss to Minnesota Wild).

6 – All-time outdoor game points by Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews, second to Henrik Zetterberg’s seven.

6 – The NHL returns to Indiana for its sixth regular-season game in the state and first since 1992. The Blackhawks have played in all five previous matchups, including a 3-2 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 21, 1954 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Coliseum in Indianapolis.

10 – Record for goals scored in a Winter Classic, set by the Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings in 2009 (6-4 Detroit win). The Red Wings’ six goals is the most by one team in a Winter Classic.

11 – This will be the 11th NHL Winter Classic and the second to be held in a college football stadium (2014 – Toronto vs. Detroit at Michigan Stadium). Six others have been held in baseball stadiums and three in NFL stadiums.

13 – Degrees in Fahrenheit of the coldest recorded temperature at puck drop for a Winter Classic (2014, Ann Arbor, MI).

19 Average low temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 1, according to accuweather.com.

26 – This will be the 26th NHL outdoor game. The first outdoor game was the 2003 Heritage Classic in Edmonton between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens. Chicago vs. Boston is the first of two outdoor games this season. The Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23 (8 p.m. ET, NBC) from Lincoln Financial Field.

32 – Average high temperature, in degrees Fahrenheit, for South Bend, Ind. on Jan. 1, according to accuweather.com.

36 – Total number of games in Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy’s NHL career, all of which were played with the Blackhawks, who drafted him in the first-round in 1983.

50 – Degrees in Fahrenheit of the warmest recorded temperature at puck drop for a Winter Classic (Pittsburgh, 2011).

84 – Number of Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey players drafted to the NHL, including four Stanley Cup Champions; Bill Nyrop (1976, 1977, 1978 with Montreal), Don Jackson (1984, 1985 with Edmonton), Ian Cole (2016, 2017 with Pittsburgh) and Bryan Rust (2016, 2017 with Pittsburgh) according to University of Notre Dame Hockey.

350 – Gallons of paint used to make the ice at Notre Dame Stadium white.

708 – Number of players and coaches who have participated in the NHL’s 25 regular-season outdoor games to date.

1995 – Year in which Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman graduated from Notre Dame University.

Mike Tirico will host the network's Winter Classic pre-game coverage alongside the NHL Live studio team of host Kathryn Tappen, and analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and Jeremy Roenick. Six-time Emmy Award-winner and La Fontaine, Ind., native Mike 'Doc' Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and 'Inside-the-Glass' analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Notre Dame Stadium.