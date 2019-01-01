Blackhawks, Bruins enter Winter Classic to Notre Dame fight song

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When you hear about Notre Dame Stadium hosting the 2019 Winter Classic, a lot of images come to mind. Hockey being played with “Touchdown Jesus” in the background. A leprechaun or two.

But, as much as anything else, it seems like it would be cool to see (and hear) the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins enter the stadium to the sound of Notre Dame’s iconic fight song.

It turns out that … yes, that ends up being an incredibly cool way to set the scene as we enter 2019. Check that moment in the video above this post’s headline, possibly with goosebumps.

[WATCH LIVE ON NBC]

That fight song moment was special, but it wasn’t the only treat heading into the contest. Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornelison’s booming voice really brings big games to another level, and he didn’t disappoint in the open air:

Also of note: Tim Brown dropped the ceremonial puck:

1987 Heisman Trophy winner and @NDFootball alumnus @81TimBrown dropped the ceremonial puck before the #WinterClassic. pic.twitter.com/DdUMFMcuol — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2019

So, there were a lot of pitch-perfect moments heading into the 2019 Winter Classic, yet exposing yourself to the elements sometimes means opening the door for mishaps. Credit Notre Dame’s leprechaun mascot for taking losing his stride in stride, then:

Ah, good times.

Speaking of leprechauns working through new moves, well, Jeremy Roenick trying his hand at Irish step dancing is quite something:

MORE:

Winter Classic Preview

By the Numbers

Reimagining Bruins, Blackhawks as football teams

Tuukka Rask’s thematic mask

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.