PHT Morning Skate: 10 best games of 2018; Okposo’s slump

Dec 31, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Point Hockey argues that most of what Stars president Jim Lites said about Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin simply isn’t true. (The Point)

• A lot of hockey games were played in 2018. The Hockey News looks back at the 10 best ones. There’s NHL games, Olympic tilts and CWHL contests, too. (The Hockey News)

• Ty Smith impressed the Devils during their 2018 training camp, now he’s playing a big role with Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship. (TSN.ca)

• Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana is a special place for a Winter Classic to take place. (NHL.com)

• Sports Illustrated looks at the way the Blackhawks and Bruins’ Winter Classic jerseys came together. (Sports Illustrated)

• The Score breaks down five storylines that dominated the NHL in 2018. (The Score)

• Lightning GM Julien BriseBois asses his team’s performance in the first half of their season. Let’s just say there’s not much to complain about. (NHL.com/Lightning)

• Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is going through a huge slump right now. He has one more game to pick up his first point of December. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• With season-ticket renewals expiring at the end of this season, the Edmonton Oilers couldn’t have picked a worse time to go through another slump. (Edmonton Sun)

• Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is blogging ahead of Tuesday’s Winter Classic. “I played a lot outdoors, especially growing up in Edmonton. We would go after school or even sometimes during recess, we’d play mini sticks in the snow, anything we could do to get out there playing hockey.” (NHL.com)

• Peter Chiarelli made two trades on Sunday. Those moves would indicate that he and this Oilers team is desperate for success. (Sportsnet)

Who needs a fresh start in 2019?

Dec 31, 2018, 10:38 AM EST
New Year’s Day is right around the corner, so naturally many of us have already started thinking about our resolutions. Maybe you want to get into better shape, eat better, expand your knowledge on a certain topic, spend less time on your phone, or something totally different.

Hockey people and teams are just like us. They need a reset, too. So who’s most looking forward to Jan. 1 in the NHL?

Corey Crawford – Chicago Blackhawks: It’s been a really tough year for the Blackhawks netminder. The 34-year-old played in just 28 games last season because of a concussion. He managed to return to the lineup in October, but he’s now sidelined by another concussion. It’s hard not to feel sorry for him, and you have to wonder if the end is near for the veteran. We hope 2019 brings a lot more health to Crawford and we hope to see him back on the ice really soon.

Eugene Melnyk and the Ottawa Senators: It’s been a bad 12 months for the owner of the Sens. This snowball started rolling downhill last December, when he mentioned the possibility of relocating and it’s just gotten worse and worse for his franchise. Hopefully 2019 is filled with a lot less drama for Melnyk, GM Pierre Dorion and the rest of the Senators organization. From the situation between Erik Karlsson and Mike Hoffman to Uber-gate, the Sens were the organization that kept on giving when it came to headlines. But even we have to acknowledge that this is getting ridiculous. All the best in 2019, Ottawa.

Peter Chiarelli – Edmonton Oilers: Do I really have to explain this one? Chiarelli tried shuffling the duck with a pair of trades over the weekend, but that won’t calm the waters in Edmonton. He absolutely needs to push the right buttons so that his team can get their season back on the rails as soon as possible. The Oilers are still only four points out of a Wild Card spot, but they’re also just six points away from last place in the West.

Kyle Okposo – Buffalo Sabres: Okposo has failed to pick up a single point since late November. That’s right. He hasn’t scored or picked up an assist at all during the month of December. 14 games without any production is a long time for any player, especially one that makes $6 million per year. Okposo also had a significant injury scare last year, when he battled a concussion.

Shayne Gostisbehere and Ivan Provorov – Philadelphia Flyers: After making the playoffs last season, the Flyers were expected to be back in the postseason this year, too. Unfortunately for them, things haven’t panned out that way. Goaltending has always been an issue for them, but in-zone coverage hasn’t been great either. They definitely expected more from their two young defenders. If this dynamic duo doesn’t figure things out soon, the Flyers will be watching the playoffs on television.

Dallas Stars: Alright, team president Jim Lites made some serious comments regarding Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. Whether you agree with them or not, it’s time for the Stars to live up to their potential. They may not be the deepest teams, but there’s no denying that there’s talent on that roster. They all just need to regroup and find a way to grab one of playoff spots at their disposal.

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs: Nylander didn’t report to training camp this year and he also sat out until December because of a contract dispute. Since his return to the lineup, he’s picked up just two assists in 11 games, and they both came in the same game. We know how talented the 22-year-old is, now he just needs to get up to speed with the rest of his teammates. All he needs is a little more time.

Karl Alzner – Montreal Canadiens: After signing a lucrative free-agent contract in the summer of 2017, Alzner found himself as a healthy scratch pretty regularly in the first half of the season. Then, to make matters even worse, the Canadiens assigned him to their AHL affiliate in Laval. Alzner has since been recalled, but he still doesn’t appear to fit in his team’s plans. A fresh start somewhere else may help him, but he’s just not built for this new NHL.

James Neal – Calgary Flames: Neal decided to leave Vegas to join Calgary on July 1st, but that decision is looking shockingly bad right now. The Flames gave the veteran winger a five-year, $28.75 million deal this summer, only to watch it blow up in their face so far. Neal has three goals and four assists in 38 games, and he hasn’t scored since Nov. 1 (24 games). Although he got a fresh start in Calgary a few months ago, it sure looks like he needs another one.

Tuukka Rask – Boston Bruins: The 2018-19 season has been a tough one for Rask. Not only did he have to leave the team for personal reasons earlier this year, he also hasn’t been very good on the ice. The Bruins made a nice move when they signed Jarolsav Halak last summer, but there’s no way they expected him to play as often as he has. Rask has to find a way to be more consistent if the Bruins are going to make a serious push in April and May.

Cory Schneider – New Jersey Devils: Not many NHLers had a worse calendar year than Schneider. Not only did he deal with some significant injuries, he also went all of 2018 without recording a victory, as he went 0-14-2 in 17 starts. Keith Kinkaid has done a nice job for the Devils, but they need their starting goaltender to play a much higher level.

The Buzzer: Vegas keeps their train back to the top rolling

Dec 30, 2018, 10:58 PM EST
Three stars

1. Brandon Pirri, Vegas Golden Knights

It’s not often we get to pick three stars from one game. But that’s all there was to glean from on a very light night on the NHL schedule.

Pirri is a name you won’t likely see here on most nights, but you might if he keeps this pace up.

Pirri had another goal on Sunday night in a 5-1 win against the Arizona Coyotes, bringing his total to five in six games since he was called up from the American Hockey League. Pirri also had an assist and now has seven points in those six games.

Pirri played just two games last season in the NHL but had three goals in those games. He just might stick around this time.

2. Paul Stastny, Vegas Golden Knights

Stastny missed a lot of action because of injury earlier in the year, but his return has come as advertised when the Golden Knights signed him as a free agent in the offseason.

Stastny had a goal and an assist to bring his totals to five goals and nine points in 12 games so far.

3. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights

Sorry, Arizona. When you lose 5-1, you get shutout of the three stars.

Fleury, to his credit, deserves to be on here on after making 29 saves, including seven of eight on six Coyote power plays.

‘Flower’ is now 6-0-3 in his past nine decisions and is a big reason why Vegas is now tied for first place in the Pacific Divison on 50 points with the Calgary Flames.

Vegas is back.

Highlights of the night

Pirri’s goal:

Some slick passing here:

We’d be remiss not to go back to the World Junior Hockey Championships for one of these.

Every seen this before?

Factoids

Scores

Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 1

Switzerland earns two penalty shots on same sequence at WJC

Dec 30, 2018, 10:19 PM EST
3 Comments

Did you think that you had seen everything the sport of hockey has to offer?

Were you worried that you’d never be surprised again by the coolest game on earth?

Fear not, friends. The World Junior Hockey Championships was a new source for wackiness on Sunday night.

Yes, the game between Switzerland and Russia produced something that may not be seen again for a long, long time.

Two penalty shots. One play.

And if that wasn’t crazy enough, the lucky Swiss who benefitted from the madness went on to miss on both of those attempts.

Here’s why two were called:

The play was so bizarre, that even the IIHF was unsure of what the ruling was.

One tweet suggested that the two fouls on one play means a penalty shot followed by a two-minute power play, in this case for the Swiss.

But that wasn’t the call on the ice and the IIHF then tweeted this:

The misses have proved to be a big difference in the game. The Game was tied 3-3 in the second when Switzerland was awarded the shots.

Now in the third, they trail Rusia 4-3.

Here’s the missed, by the way.

File this under things that probably won’t happen again in your lifetime.

NHLPA comes to defense of Seguin, Benn in statement

Getty Images
Dec 30, 2018, 9:13 PM EST
9 Comments

The NHLPA has come to the aid of two of its players, labeling comments from the mouth of Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites toward forwards Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn both “reckless and insulting.”

In a written statement released to the media on Sunday, the players’ union said that saying Lites’ conduct is unprofessional would be a “gross understatement.”

The full statement can be read here:

The NHLPA’s defense of two of its own stems from comments that emerged out of Dallas on Thursday.

In an interview with Sean Shapiro of The Athletic, Lites went on a tirade, using several expletives to describe the play of Seguin and Benn this season, including saying they have been “f—— horse s—” and that team’s owner Tom Gaglardi is “pissed” about it.

The comments have been the talk of the league since.

As surprising as they were to hear on Thursday, it’s not surprising at all to see the NHLPA stand up for its players. Regardless of who’s right here, the NHLPA was always going to take the side of those they represent.

The debate surrounding the public nature of the outburst will rage on, but it’s hard to argue that the comments were not unprofessional. It’s almost unprecedented to hear something like that coming from the top of the food chain in any sport.

That being said, it sure seemed like it worked, with the message getting across to the lackluster Stars, who won 5-1 against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday in their first game since the tirade.

It’s not the next couple of games that will determine whether or not Lites’ words were heard though, but rather the next few weeks and the coming months.

That’s the real test.

