Trades: Oilers add two defenders, including McDavid nemesis Brandon Manning

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2018, 6:19 PM EST
After hiring Ken Hitchcock earlier this season the Edmonton Oilers went on a brief, Connor McDavid-driven hot streak that made it look like they might be turning their season around.

Now that they have followed that up by losing six games in a row, and seven out of their past eight, they are once again on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture and looking like another season of McDavid’s prime is on the verge of being completely wasted.

In response, general manager Peter Chiarelli has attempted to go into job-saving mode and spent Sunday frantically rearranging the deck chairs on his sinking ship by making a pair of trades to address his team’s horrendous blue line.

First, he sent Chris Wideman and a 2019 third-round draft pick to the Florida Panthers for Alex Petrovic. From an Oilers perspective, it’s not likely to move the needle in any meaningful direction. It’s probably more noteworthy from a Panthers perspective only because Petrovic was one of the four defenders they felt the need to protect in the expansion draft a year ago when they lost Jonathan Marchesseault and Reilly Smith to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But that was just the opening act for the trade that would really raise some eyebrows.

Later in the day the Oilers announced that they acquired Brandon Manning and Robin Norell from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Drake Caggiula and Jason Garrison.

Yes. That Brandon Manning.

The Brandon Manning that ended Connor McDavid’s rookie season on a play that resulted in the two players developing some pretty significant beef with one another, including McDavid calling Manning “classless” a year later.

Just a quick refresher on all of that here…

Now they are on the same team. As an added layer to the absurdity McDavid, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug noted on Twitter that McDavid and Caggiula (the player that was just traded for a player that broke McDavid’s collarbone and that McDavid called classless) were really close.

Just a remarkable day all the way around.

In the end, all the Oilers got out of it was a couple of players that might — might — be an upgrade on their third defense pairing. It is nobody that is going to make a meaningful difference for this team in its current position. That is what makes it so absolutely incredible that one of the players they happened to trade for is one that their franchise player has a history with on — and off — the ice. Even if that issue is in the past the optics of it all are incredibly bad. It’s like the roster transaction version of whatever it was that happened in Dallas this past week, where management does something to purposely anger its best player.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Sweden beats U.S. 5-4 in OT, spoiling Americans’ comeback

Associated PressDec 30, 2018, 7:06 AM EST
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Adam Boqvist scored at 3:51 of overtime to give Sweden a 5-4 victory over the United States on Saturday night in the world junior hockey championship after Ryan Phoehling scored twice in the final 37 seconds to force the extra period.

Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Mikey Anderson began the U.S. comeback with a power-play goal with 10:26 to go. Phoehling assisted on the goal, and tied it with a natural hat trick in the final 6:35. The St. Cloud State sophomore had a power-play goal, then – with goalie Kyle Keyser off for an extra attacker – scored with 37 and 24 seconds to go.

”We were down four there, and any time you’re in that situation, you’re throwing the kitchen sink at them, doing anything you can to get a puck on net,” Anderson said. ”Then we get one, then we get two and keep chipping away. You get two, you get a little more belief. Poehls came up big for us, scoring those last two goals. It shows the character we’ve got in the room, and the fight back was a big step for us.”

Boqvist, a Chicago Blackhawks’ first-round pick who plays defense for the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights, beat Keyser on a give-and-go rush with Lucas Elvenes.

”We’ve got to show a little bit of pride and I think we did that,” Poehling said. ”We ended up losing but I think it’s going to help us out in the long run.”

Sweden broke a tie for the Group B lead with its record 47th straight victory in round-robin play.

”I thought about it before the overtime there,” captain Erik Brannstrom said. ”It’s nice to see it go in – 47 straight, it’s fun to see.”

Filip Westerlund, Rickard Hugg, Emil Bemstrom and Brannstrom also scored for Sweden, and Samuel Ersson made 29 saves.

Keyser stopped 28 shots. He plays for the OHL’s Oshawa Generals.

The Americans played without star forward Jack Hughes for the second straight game. He’s has an undisclosed injury.

”We could have used him tonight for sure,” said top U.S. defenseman Quinn Hughes, Jack’s older brother. ”That would have been his type of game. I don’t mean to get ahead of myself, but I think he probably could have dominated that game. I know no one’s more upset about it than him. He’s getting better every day. I’m hoping he’ll be back really soon.”

The teams will complete round-robin play Monday, with the Americans facing Finland, and the Swedes playing Kazakhstan.

In Group A in Vancouver, Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, Michael DiPietro made 23 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to improve to 3-0.

Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for defending champion Canada. Ondrej Machala scored for the Czech Republic.

Canada will complete round-robin play Monday against Russia, with the group title likely at stake.

In the early Group A game in Vancouver, Blackhawks prospect Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick and Switzerland beat Denmark 4-0 to wrap up a spot in the quarterfinals.

Simon Le Coultre also scored and Luca Hollenstein made 21 saves for Switzerland. Denmark has been outscored 22-0 in three games.

In Group B earlier in Victoria, Finland also secured a quarterfinal spot, beating Slovakia 5-1. Henri Jokiharju, Santeri Virtanen, Ville Heinola, Anton Lundell and Oskari Laaksonen scored for Finland. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves, allowing only Milos Roman’s goal.

The Buzzer: Barzal’s hat trick, Crosby’s on a roll, Blackwood’s shutout

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2018, 2:12 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders. No John Tavares for the New York Islanders? No problem on Saturday night. Mathew Barzal was the big star in their 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a natural hat trick in the Islanders’ first game against their former captain.

2. Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins. The Pittsburgh Penguins power play was a perfect 4-for-4 on Saturday night in a 6-1 rout over the St. Louis Blues. At the center of that was Sidney Crosby who opened the scoring with a power play goal in the first minute on his way to another three-point game. It is his third consecutive multi-point game (a stretch that has seen him record eight points) and he now has 13 points in his past eight games, including three multi-point games.

3. Mackenzie Blackwood, New Jersey Devils. Goaltending has been a big issue for the New Jersey Devils this season, but 22-year-old rookie MacKenzie Blackwood has given them a nice lift in recent weeks with a .939 save percentage in his first four appearances. That number only went up on Saturday with a 37-save shutout, the first of his career, in a 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Other notable performances from Saturday

— The Vancouver Canucks young stud forwards continued to shine in their 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames as Brock Boeser scored his 14th goal of the season and Elias Pettersson scored his 19th.

— The Florida Panthers scored two goals in the final six minutes to pick up a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Jonathan Huberdeau set up the game-tying goal and scored the game-winning goal.

Patrick Kane scored two goals for the Chicago Blackhawks, including the game-winner in overtime, to lift his team to a win over the Colorado Avalanche.

— The Dallas Stars were big winners a day after their CEO ripped the their two best players.

— Big night for Washington Capitals defender Tyler Lewington as he scored his first NHL goal, recorded an assist, and got into a fight. Yes, he had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick.

Malcolm Subban stopped 30 shots to help lift the Vegas Golden Knights to another win over the Los Angeles Kings. William Karlsson scored his 14th goal of the season and Paul Stastny had two assists for a Golden Knights team that is making a serious push for the top spot in the Pacific Division.

— Without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and David Backes the Boston Bruins were able to pick up a 3-2 overtime win in Buffalo. Marchand and McAvoy were injured while Backes was serving the first game of his three-game suspension.

Highlights of the Night

Connor McDavid scored what may have been the most beautiful, yet pointless goal you will see this season. This came with less than 10 seconds to play in a game the Oilers would lose to the San Jose Sharks by a 7-4 margin. Look at him just tip the puck into the net, mid-air, as Martin Jones was going to catch it.

Mathew Barzal was obviously the big star of the night for the New York Islanders, but the goal of the night for the Islanders belonged to Valtteri Fippula for splitting through the Toronto Maple Leafs’ defense.

Alexander Edler helped the Vancouver Canucks top the Calgary Flames in overtime.

Factoids

The St. Louis Blues gave up six goals at home on Saturday night. This is something that has happened a lot lately.

Injuries are really taking their toll on the Nashville Predators right now.

Mika Zibanejad had a huge night for the New York Rangers in their win over the Nashville Predators.

Of course Nikita Kucherov had yet another multi-point game.

Nice rally for the Arizona Coyotes against the Anaheim Ducks.

Scores
New Jersey Devils 2, Carolina Hurricanes 0
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Los Angeles Kings 1
San Jose Sharks 7, Edmonton Oilers 4
Minnesota Wild 3, Winnipeg Jets 1
Boston Bruins 3, Buffalo Sabres 2 (OT)
New York Islanders 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 0
Washington Capitals 3, Ottawa Senators 2
Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Montreal Canadiens 5
Florida Panthers 2, Philadelphia Flyers 1
Pittsburgh Penguins 6, St. Louis Blues 1
New York Rangers 4, Nashville Predators 3
Dallas Stars 5, Detroit Red Wings 1
Chicago Blackhawks 3, Colorado Avalanche 2 (OT)
Arizona Coyotes 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)
Vancouver Canucks 3, Calgary Flames 2 (OT)

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Day after CEO criticism, Stars win laugher over Red Wings

By Adam GretzDec 30, 2018, 12:13 AM EST
Late Friday afternoon Dallas Stars CEO Jim Lites ripped his team’s two best players, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn, for not playing well enough this season and for being the reason the team is struggling.

Just 24 hours later everyone had to deal with the fallout.

On the ice, things couldn’t have possibly gone better for the Stars as they rolled to a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Seguin and Benn both had quiet nights on the scoresheet (Seguin had an assist) but the secondary players came through to help drive the win, something that has not happened anywhere near enough this season for the Stars.

[Related: Stars’ CEO’s ire should be directed at GM, not Seguin, Benn]

It is not hard to see the direction this story is going to take after a win like this. If the Stars start to put things together and win a few games, Lites’ rant is going to be looked at as some sort of a turning point that sparked the team and got their attention. The more likely explanation on Saturday is that the Stars caught a sub-par rebuilding team in the middle of a miserable streak that has now seen them lose 10 out of their past 14 games, including four in a row, and the Stars were able to pounce.

Before the game Benn and Seguin were given a chance to respond to the criticism, with both of them saying they had not heard from Lites personally since the end of last season. That of course indicates that management decided to publicly blast its two best players over their play without actually addressing their concerns with them face-to-face.

Part of Lites’ criticism regarding Seguin was him being “wah-wah” over hitting so many posts this season, a factor that has no doubt played a role in his decreased goal production.

“I mean, my phone is out there, my number is out there. I’m not complaining about posts, I’m not ‘wah-wah.’ I’m not whining about it,” Seguin said, via Sean Shapiro of The Athletic. “If anyone asks how many posts I’ve hit, I say, ‘Yes, of course, I do. I’m a hockey player. I’m a goal scorer.’ But I’m going to continue to grind, continue to shoot, and continue to get to those areas and try to score goals.”

Added Benn…

“Yeah. I don’t play for him,” Benn said. “I play for every player in this room, the coaching staff. I come to the rink and, like I said, I am proud to be a Dallas Star and I am proud to go out every night and battle with these guys in games. I really put my teammates first.”

During Saturday’s game, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman reached out to Stars owner Tom Gaglardi, who was reportedly supportive of Lites’ decision to go public with his criticism, and asked if the message from the front office was a sign that they wanted Seguin and Benn to accept trades, or if it meant general manager Jim Nill’s job was in jeopardy.

As I wrote on Friday, the biggest issue with the Stars hasn’t been the performance of Seguin and Benn. Even though their production has slipped a bit this season they still are the Stars’ best players, which is what makes the insistence from the front office that they need to do more so odd and misguided, especially when the Stars still play so well when they are on the ice, especially when compared to what they do when they are not on the ice (those numbers are included in Friday’s initial analysis).

But now it is all out on the table and everyone is going to have to deal with it going forward.

Even if Seguin and Benn continue on their current paces they will still be the team’s leading scorers and finish with numbers that the majority of the NHL won’t match. It would obviously help the Stars if they returned to their previous scoring levels. What would help even more is if they get more production from the secondary players like they did on Saturday.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Islanders crush Maple Leafs in first game against Tavares

By Adam GretzDec 29, 2018, 10:20 PM EST
Well this had to be a very, very, very satisfying win for the New York Islanders.

In their first game against former captain John Tavares since he left for the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency this past summer, the Islanders rolled to a 4-0 victory on Saturday night and continued their recent strong play.

With Saturday’s win the Islanders have now won six of their past seven games and continue to exceed expectations this season as they push for what would be an unexpected playoff spot.

The star of the night for the Islanders on Saturday was their new franchise player, reigning 2018 Rookie of the Year Mathew Barzal, as he recorded a natural hat trick in the second period in just seven minutes of clock time.

After putting together an incredible rookie season for the Islanders in 2017-18, Barzal has come back in year two and remained an outstanding playmaker but has seen his goal-scoring drop off a bit, having entered Saturday’s game with just seven goals in his first 36 games. Lately, though, he has started to go on a goal-scoring binge that has seen him score six goals in his past four games to give him 10 on the season. If he starts to get on a roll it could be a game-changer for the Islanders this season because they’ve mostly hung around in the playoff race getting little goal-scoring from him and Josh Bailey, two of their best offensive performers from a year ago.

As for Tavares and the Maple Leafs, the loss snapped what had been a five-game winning streak.

Tavares ended up playing 17 minutes on the night, recording five shots on goal, and finishing as a minus-one.

The two teams will meet two more times this season, with both games coming in New York on Feb. 28 and April 1. Both games will almost certainly have an intense environment.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.