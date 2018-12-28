More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Will Domi have to answer for preseason sucker punch on Ekblad?

By Joey AlfieriDec 28, 2018, 10:25 AM EST
Leave a comment

The preseason feels like it was ages ago, but don’t be surprised if the Florida Panthers haven’t completely forgotten about it. On Friday night, the Panthers and Montreal Canadiens will go head-to-head for the first time since Max Domi split Aaron Ekblad open with a sucker punch in September. Consider this matter far from closed.

Even though Ekblad and head coach Bob Boughner insist that the incident is ancient history, it would be more shocking if Domi didn’t have to answer than if he did. That’s just hockey culture. People don’t forget until they drop the gloves. Then everyone can move on.

Domi ended up being suspended for five preseason games, which is kind of a joke considering he wouldn’t have played in every one of those exhibition tilts anyway. And if your argument was that those games were important because he needed to build chemistry with his new teammates, just look at what he’s been able to do right out of the gate (He leads the Habs in points with 35 in 37 games).

Not only was Ekblad cut on the play, he also was forced to go through concussion protocol, which he passed. The Panthers defender has had a chance to cool off, but it’s important to remember what he said the following day:

“I think he’s stupid for doing it,” Ekblad said, per The Athletic. “Scores will be settled at a later date.”

Well, that later date is today!

So, who goes after Domi? Will Ekblad do the dirty work himself, or will someone like Micheal Haley step up for his teammate. Keep in mind that Derek MacKenzie is on injured reserve right now, so Haley would be the favorite at this point.

Putting this Domi-Ekblad storyline aside for a second…

This is as big as a game in December can get for these two teams. The Canadiens are currently sitting in the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 43 points, while the Panthers are seven points back with two games in hand. Thankfully for Florida, they won’t have to deal with Carey Price, as he’s currently out with a lower-body injury.

That means they’ll get to face Antti Niemi instead. The former Panther has a 4-3-1 record with a 4.14 goals-against-average and a .876 save percentage this season. He gave up seven goals on 23 shots against Minnesota in his last outing.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Backes to have hearing for hit on Devils’ Coleman

By Joey AlfieriDec 28, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Bruins forward David Backes is in hot water, again.

The 34-year-old will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Devils forward Blake Coleman on Thursday night. It’s a silly thing for anybody to do, but Backes should know better considering he’s battled concussions over the last few seasons.

Keep in mind that Backes was suspended three games in March for delivering a shoulder to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen. The fact that he’s been disciplined over the last 18 months means that he’ll be considered a repeat offender. So it’s possible that the Bruins will be without their veteran forward for a while.

Not only did Coleman stay in the game, he also managed to find the back of the net twice in the Devils’ 5-2 victory. Backes received a two-minute penalty on the play.

That sure looks like a hit that deserves a multi-game suspension.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Colliton’s road to Chicago; Kreider revisits health scare

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 28, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Leave a comment
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News looks back at the top 10 NHL debuts that occurred throughout 2018. (The Hockey News)

Auston Matthews was going to spend Christmas by himself, but a teammate made sure that didn’t happen. (NHL.com)

• Expect there to be a good amount of Canadian teams in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (TSN)

• Find out what makes two duos in Calgary and Winnipeg such dynamic passers and scorers. (The Point Hockey)

• Now that he’s one of the leaders on his team, Jack Eichel wants to make sure that the Buffalo Sabres reach their potential. (Sports Illustrated)

• ESPN takes a deeper look at Jeremy Colliton’s path to becoming the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (ESPN)

• Don Cherry is not impressed with the decision to remove a ring around the Stanley Cup. “I phoned Bobby Baun to talk about it. I just don’t think it’s right to take the names off the Cup of the guys who won it. Gordie Howe is coming off the Cup? I mean, come on! That’s Mr. Hockey.” (Toronto Sun)

• Find out why Joel Quenneville had to give Artemi Panarin the nickname “Breadman”. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Habs Eyes on the Prize gives up six underrated players to keep an eye on at the World Junior Hockey Championship. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Hurricanes had success in their Hartford Whalers jerseys, but it’s time for them to build off on their performance in green. (Cardiac Cane)

• It’s important for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make sure they find a nice balance of game action and rest for starting goalie Frederik Andersen. (Toronto Star)

• Rangers forward Chris Kreider looks back at his health-scare exactly one year after it happened. (New York Post)

• The Golden Knights need Colin Miller to get back into the lineup as quickly as possible. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Biznasty and Ryan Whitney take a your of Kevin Hayes‘ crib:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Kucherov takes over scoring lead; Khudobin stops 49 shots

By Adam GretzDec 28, 2018, 1:49 AM EST
1 Comment

Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. With his second consecutive four-point game in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s wild 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, Nikita Kucherov officially took over the lead in the NHL’s scoring race with 61 points so far on the season. He not only has at least four points in his past two games, but he is also on a run of four consecutive multi-point games. Over his past 20 games he has at least a point in 19 of them, at least two points in 13 of them, and at least three points in seven of them. He is on a roll.

2. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. Anton Khudobin played one of the best games of his NHL career on Thursday night when he stopped all 49 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators.

3. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night with a big win over the top team in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets. Leading the way, as he always does, was Johnny Gaudreau with a three-goal night. He continues to be on pace for career highs across the board offensively.

Other notable performances on Thursday

Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Paul Stastny had two points for the Golden Knights, including an assist on Brandon Pirri‘s game-winning goal, in their 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Ryan O'Reilly scored against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 win.

Highlights of the Night

It came in a losing effort but Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux scored one of the best goals of the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

John Gibson has been the best goalie in hockey this season, and this is one of the best saves you will see.

The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to five games thanks to Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ overtime goal against the New York Rangers.

Factoids

Elias Petterson just keeps on rolling for the Vancouver Canucks.

Patrick Kane‘s hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks took him to the 20-goal mark for the season.

Brent Burns played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday night.

 

Scores

New Jersey Devils 5, Boston Bruins 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, New York Rangers 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 2

Washington Capitals 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Philadelphia Flyers 5 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 4, Buffalo Sabres 1

Dallas Stars 2, Nashville Predators 0

Calgary Flames 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

Chicago Blackhawks 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Vancouver Canucks 4, Edmonton Oilers 2

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

Los Angeles Kings 2, Arizona Coyotes 1

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Lightning keep rolling with wild win over Flyers

By Adam GretzDec 27, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

It probably wasn’t exactly how the Tampa Bay Lightning had it drawn up, but they were able to win their fourth game in a row on Thursday night with a wild 6-5 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The win also extended their current streak to 13 games in a row with at least one point in the standings, a stretch that has seen them go 12-0-1.

Their only loss during that stretch was an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets a couple of weeks ago.

[Related: Lightning all alone at top of PHT Power Rankings]

After 40 minutes on Thursday it looked like the Lightning were going to cruise to a blowout win with a three-goal lead entering the third period. But the Flyers scored three quick goals to tie the game, ultimately sending it to overtime.

It was there that Alex Killorn scored his 10th goal of the season to give the Lightning the win and keep their streak going.

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos both had four points for the Lightning.

For Kucherov, this was his second consecutive four-point game (he had five in the Lightning’s previous game) and fourth consecutive multi-point game.

This game also featured a fight between Philadelphia’s Nolan Patrick and Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli.

The Lightning also lost J.T. Miller to an upper-body injury.

Tampa Bay is now eight points ahead of every other team in the NHL standings and owns a 29-7-2 record on the season.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.