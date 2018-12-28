PHT Morning Skate: Colliton’s road to Chicago; Kreider revisits health scare

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News looks back at the top 10 NHL debuts that occurred throughout 2018. (The Hockey News)

• Auston Matthews was going to spend Christmas by himself, but a teammate made sure that didn’t happen. (NHL.com)

• Expect there to be a good amount of Canadian teams in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (TSN)

• Find out what makes two duos in Calgary and Winnipeg such dynamic passers and scorers. (The Point Hockey)

• Now that he’s one of the leaders on his team, Jack Eichel wants to make sure that the Buffalo Sabres reach their potential. (Sports Illustrated)

• ESPN takes a deeper look at Jeremy Colliton’s path to becoming the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (ESPN)

• Don Cherry is not impressed with the decision to remove a ring around the Stanley Cup. “I phoned Bobby Baun to talk about it. I just don’t think it’s right to take the names off the Cup of the guys who won it. Gordie Howe is coming off the Cup? I mean, come on! That’s Mr. Hockey.” (Toronto Sun)

• Find out why Joel Quenneville had to give Artemi Panarin the nickname “Breadman”. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Habs Eyes on the Prize gives up six underrated players to keep an eye on at the World Junior Hockey Championship. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Hurricanes had success in their Hartford Whalers jerseys, but it’s time for them to build off on their performance in green. (Cardiac Cane)

• It’s important for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make sure they find a nice balance of game action and rest for starting goalie Frederik Andersen. (Toronto Star)

• Rangers forward Chris Kreider looks back at his health-scare exactly one year after it happened. (New York Post)

• The Golden Knights need Colin Miller to get back into the lineup as quickly as possible. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Biznasty and Ryan Whitney take a your of Kevin Hayes‘ crib:

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.