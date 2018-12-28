More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
PHT Morning Skate: Colliton’s road to Chicago; Kreider revisits health scare

By Joey AlfieriDec 28, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The Hockey News looks back at the top 10 NHL debuts that occurred throughout 2018. (The Hockey News)

Auston Matthews was going to spend Christmas by himself, but a teammate made sure that didn’t happen. (NHL.com)

• Expect there to be a good amount of Canadian teams in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs. (TSN)

• Find out what makes two duos in Calgary and Winnipeg such dynamic passers and scorers. (The Point Hockey)

• Now that he’s one of the leaders on his team, Jack Eichel wants to make sure that the Buffalo Sabres reach their potential. (Sports Illustrated)

• ESPN takes a deeper look at Jeremy Colliton’s path to becoming the head coach of the Chicago Blackhawks. (ESPN)

• Don Cherry is not impressed with the decision to remove a ring around the Stanley Cup. “I phoned Bobby Baun to talk about it. I just don’t think it’s right to take the names off the Cup of the guys who won it. Gordie Howe is coming off the Cup? I mean, come on! That’s Mr. Hockey.” (Toronto Sun)

• Find out why Joel Quenneville had to give Artemi Panarin the nickname “Breadman”. (Columbus Dispatch)

• Habs Eyes on the Prize gives up six underrated players to keep an eye on at the World Junior Hockey Championship. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• The Hurricanes had success in their Hartford Whalers jerseys, but it’s time for them to build off on their performance in green. (Cardiac Cane)

• It’s important for the Toronto Maple Leafs to make sure they find a nice balance of game action and rest for starting goalie Frederik Andersen. (Toronto Star)

• Rangers forward Chris Kreider looks back at his health-scare exactly one year after it happened. (New York Post)

• The Golden Knights need Colin Miller to get back into the lineup as quickly as possible. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Biznasty and Ryan Whitney take a your of Kevin Hayes‘ crib:

The Buzzer: Kucherov takes over scoring lead; Khudobin stops 49 shots

By Adam GretzDec 28, 2018, 1:49 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. With his second consecutive four-point game in the Tampa Bay Lightning’s wild 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night, Nikita Kucherov officially took over the lead in the NHL’s scoring race with 61 points so far on the season. He not only has at least four points in his past two games, but he is also on a run of four consecutive multi-point games. Over his past 20 games he has at least a point in 19 of them, at least two points in 13 of them, and at least three points in seven of them. He is on a roll.

2. Anton Khudobin, Dallas Stars. Anton Khudobin played one of the best games of his NHL career on Thursday night when he stopped all 49 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators.

3. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames snapped a three-game losing streak on Thursday night with a big win over the top team in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets. Leading the way, as he always does, was Johnny Gaudreau with a three-goal night. He continues to be on pace for career highs across the board offensively.

Other notable performances on Thursday

Phil Kessel scored two goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins in their 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Paul Stastny had two points for the Golden Knights, including an assist on Brandon Pirri‘s game-winning goal, in their 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Ryan O'Reilly scored against his former team, the Buffalo Sabres, in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 win.

Highlights of the Night

It came in a losing effort but Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux scored one of the best goals of the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

John Gibson has been the best goalie in hockey this season, and this is one of the best saves you will see.

The Columbus Blue Jackets extended their winning streak to five games thanks to Pierre-Luc Dubois‘ overtime goal against the New York Rangers.

Factoids

Elias Petterson just keeps on rolling for the Vancouver Canucks.

Patrick Kane‘s hat trick for the Chicago Blackhawks took him to the 20-goal mark for the season.

Brent Burns played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday night.

 

Scores

New Jersey Devils 5, Boston Bruins 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, New York Rangers 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh Penguins 5, Detroit Red Wings 2

Washington Capitals 3, Carolina Hurricanes 1

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Philadelphia Flyers 5 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 4, Buffalo Sabres 1

Dallas Stars 2, Nashville Predators 0

Calgary Flames 4, Winnipeg Jets 1

Chicago Blackhawks 5, Minnesota Wild 2

Vancouver Canucks 4, Edmonton Oilers 2

Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1

Los Angeles Kings 2, Arizona Coyotes 1

San Jose Sharks 4, Anaheim Ducks 2

Lightning keep rolling with wild win over Flyers

By Adam GretzDec 27, 2018, 11:35 PM EST
It probably wasn’t exactly how the Tampa Bay Lightning had it drawn up, but they were able to win their fourth game in a row on Thursday night with a wild 6-5 overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The win also extended their current streak to 13 games in a row with at least one point in the standings, a stretch that has seen them go 12-0-1.

Their only loss during that stretch was an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets a couple of weeks ago.

[Related: Lightning all alone at top of PHT Power Rankings]

After 40 minutes on Thursday it looked like the Lightning were going to cruise to a blowout win with a three-goal lead entering the third period. But the Flyers scored three quick goals to tie the game, ultimately sending it to overtime.

It was there that Alex Killorn scored his 10th goal of the season to give the Lightning the win and keep their streak going.

Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos both had four points for the Lightning.

For Kucherov, this was his second consecutive four-point game (he had five in the Lightning’s previous game) and fourth consecutive multi-point game.

This game also featured a fight between Philadelphia’s Nolan Patrick and Tampa Bay’s Anthony Cirelli.

The Lightning also lost J.T. Miller to an upper-body injury.

Tampa Bay is now eight points ahead of every other team in the NHL standings and owns a 29-7-2 record on the season.

Claude Giroux scores insane goal for Flyers (Video)

By Adam GretzDec 27, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers did not have a great second period in Tampa Bay on Thursday night, giving up three goals to a white-hot Lightning team to face a three-goal deficit heading to the third period.

They did however have the best play of the night, and arguably one of the best goals of the NHL season, thanks to captain Claude Giroux‘s 13th goal of the season.

You can check it out in the video above.

Not only does Giroux dangle through four Lightning defenders on his way to the goal, but what really makes this play is the little stick-lift on Lightning defender Ryan McDonagh to give him just enough room to finish the play and make the last move he needed to score.

The Flyers may not be having the season they want (or the game they want on Thursday) but that goal is a thing of beauty no matter the situation.

Update: The Flyers scored three goals in the first 10 minutes of the third period to tie the game, 5-5.

WATCH LIVE: Flyers visit Lightning on NBCSN

By Sean LeahyDec 27, 2018, 6:30 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Thursday night’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Philadelphia Flyers with coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

Since firing head coach Dave Hakstol, the Flyers are 3-1-0 under interim coach Scott Gordon. All four games were decided by one goal. Gordon’s Flyers debut behind the bench coincided with the NHL debut of goalie prospect Carter Hart, who has played in three of those four games.

The Flyers enter Thursday right points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division. They were exactly eight points back of third place in the division last season after the Christmas Break. They went 27-13-6 the rest of the way and finished third in the division to make the playoffs.

Tampa is the hottest team in the league at 10-0-1 during the month of December. The last team to go a full calendar month without a regulation loss was the Blue Jackets in December of 2016 (14-0-0) en route to recording the 2nd-longest winning streak in NHL history (16 games). Their 58 points through 37 games are their most in franchise history, two points more than they had through 37 games last season when they also set a franchise record.

Captain Steven Stamkos has been red hot with 10 goals in his last seven games. He lit the lamp twice on Saturday to mark his 10th career 20-goal campaign. That ties Martin St. Louis for the 2nd-most in team history and trails only Vincent Lecavalier (12).

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6:30 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

What: Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning
Where: Amalie Arena
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 6:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Flyers-Lightning stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

FLYERS
James van RiemsdykClaude GirouxTravis Konecny
Wayne SimmondsSean CouturierJakub Voracek
Scott LaughtonNolan PatrickMichael Raffl
Oskar LindblomPhil VaroneDale Weise

Ivan ProvorovTravis Sanheim
Shayne GostisbehereRobert Hagg
Andrew MacDonaldRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Michal Neuvirth

LIGHTNING
Ondrej Palat – Steven Stamkos – Yanni Gourde
Tyler JohnsonBrayden PointNikita Kucherov
Alex KillornAnthony Cirelli J.T. Miller
Adam ErneCedric PaquetteRyan Callahan

Victor HedmanDan Girardi
Ryan McDonaghAnton Stralman
Braydon CoburnMikhail Sergachev

Starting goalie: Andrei Vasilevskiy

Rick Peckham (play-by-play) and Brian Boucher (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will call Flyers-Lightning from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

A new episode of the critically-acclaimed Road To The NHL Winter Classic™ docuseries, which takes viewers inside the dressing rooms and homes of the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks as they prepare to meet in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1., will debut on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, leading into coverage of Flyers-Lightning on NBCSN. An encore presentation will air at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN, immediately following coverage of Flyers-Lightning.

————

