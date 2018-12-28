Nathan Oystrick steps down as Humboldt Broncos head coach

Nearly six months after he was hired as head coach and general manager of the Humboldt Broncos, former NHLer Nathan Oystrick is stepping down from the position.
In a Tweet sent Friday morning, Oystrick announced his decision while acknowledging the “extreme stress and constant pressure of working with the organization.” Assistant Scott Barney will take over as interim head coach for the rest of the season.
As of late Friday afternoon Oystrick has yet to release a follow up statement.
The Broncos sent a release out saying the team and Oystrick “have decided to part ways” and that they “wish him the very best in all his future endeavors.”
Through 37 games of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season, the rebuilt Broncos are in second place in their division with a 21-13-2 record, fourth-best overall in the league. Oystrick was hired after head coach Darcy Haugan died in the April bus crash that killed 16 people and injured 13 others.
“I understand how much the Broncos have always meant to the community of Humboldt but I also understand what the team has come to mean to so many people across North America and beyond,” said Oystrick after his hiring.
