PHT Morning Skate: WJC players to watch; Tavares’ impact with Leafs

• As the IIHF World Junior Championship gets under way, here are some of the big names to keep an eye on during the tournament. [EP Rinkside]
• Jason Robertson and Nick Suzuki go from big trade pieces to pivotal players at World Junior Championship. [Color of Hockey]
• A good look at what teams may be debuting new jerseys for the 2019-20 season. [Icethetics]
• As he prepares to face his old teammates for the first time this season, John Tavares has been living up to his end of the bargain with the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]
• Buffalo Sabres broadcast Rick Jeanneret is expected back in the booth on Saturday night after a health scare last weekend. [Buffalo News]
• “Dan Carcillo’s NHL career ended after concussions. Now he wants the league to better protect players from the same fate.” [SB Nation]
• Erik Karlsson on his two-game suspension: “I’m not going to lie. I was very surprised. I can’t really go into specific details because I don’t want to risk anything more since I have no say in the matter. At the end of the day, hopefully, he’s fine. You never want to see anyone get hurt. I wish him all the best. I have a clear conscious for my part. I did everything within the rules, but unfortunately, some people didn’t think that I did.” [Mercury News]
• How Philadelphia Flyers interim head coach Scott Gordon is bringing the fun back. [NBC Philadelphia]
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — Mikey Anderson and Evan Barratt scored early in the third period and the United States rallied to beat Slovakia 2-1 on Wednesday night to open the World Junior Championship.
Kyle Keyser made 13 saves for the Americans, allowing only Marek Korencik’s goal late in the second period at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Keyser stopped Andrej Kukuca on a penalty shot with 6:45 left to preserve the lead.
”This is a resilient group,” said Keyser, who plays for the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals. ”We’re never going to give up. We’re going to play right until it says zero in the third period. We showed that tonight. There’s no quit in that room and that’s how it’s going to be.”
Anderson, the U.S. captain, plays for Minnesota-Duluth, and Barratt for Penn State.
”That game was far from perfect, but good teams have to find ways to win tough games and this team did that here tonight,” said U.S. coach Mike Hastings of Minnesota State-Mankato. ”If we pay attention to the little things, get all lines rolling, a lot of the challenges we created for ourselves here tonight will get cleaned up. Tomorrow we’ll address some detail, regroup and look to put together a good 60 minutes of hockey the next game.”
Slovakia’s Samuel Hlavaj also stopped a penalty shot, thwarting Jason Robertson in the second period, and finished with 32 saves.
The Americans will face Kazakhstan on Friday night, play Sweden on Saturday night and complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.
In the other Group B opener in Victoria, Erik Brannstrom scored twice in Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Finland. Aarne Talvitie scored for Finland on a power play late in the third.
In Group A at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, defending champion Canada routed Denmark 14-0. Maxime Comtois had four goals, Morgan Frost added three goals and two assists, and Michael DiPietro made 12 saves. Comtois is the lone returning player for the title team a year ago in Buffalo, New York.
”That’s why he’s the captain of the team,” coach Tim Hunter said. ”He led in all aspects of the game tonight – around the puck, playing physical, getting pucks out, and then obviously the four goals.”
Earlier at Rogers, David Kvasnicka scored on a long wrist shot 52 seconds into overtime to give the Czech Republic a 2-1 victory over Switzerland. Martin Kaut also scored for the Czech Republic, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves. Mando Eggenberger scored for Switzerland.
Pro Hockey Talk is taking a look back at the year in hockey. We’ll be presenting you with the best goals, saves, moments, players and more as we remember 2018.
Goalies. They’re a hockey team’s last refuge.
They’re tasked with what seems impossible at times. Saving hard, rubber pucks flying at blistering, dangerous speeds. The pads and other equipment are only getting smaller yet these brave souls choose to stand in harm’s way.
It’s admirable, above all else.
Goalies are the most important part of a hockey team. Most of the saves they make throughout the course of a season are routine. Flick the right pad out here, throw the glove the hand there.
But some… go above and beyond the call of duty. Some saves shouldn’t be saves at all. They defy logic. Sometimes physics, too. And we’re left only to watch in amazement and marvel at the replays.
And so while we approach the end of 2018, we look back at some of the most incredible saves of the past year.
There’s no particular order for these. Many of them are equally incredible in their own right and deserve to lauded as such.
Goalies often have to make quick saves in succession.
A couple of quick shots or perhaps a shot and a save off the ensuing rebound.
Things like that.
In November, Carolina Hurricanes puck stopper Scott Darling robbed Anthony Mantha of a hat trick and then Mike Green of a game winner back to back in overtime.
November was a good month for saves that can’t be explained.
Calvin Peterson isn’t a household name (probably not even to Los Angeles Kings fans), but his save on Loui Eriksson was so dirty that he changed all that with one twist of his body and flash of his glove.
The two-pad stack is a thing of beauty.
Throughout the history of the NHL, there have been some insane variations of it all with the same ending: a jaw-dropping save and a dejected shooter.
It was an eventful year across the hockey world with several memorable moments that stood out.
Some of them were amazing and improbable. Some of them were sad and devastating. Some of them were just plain weird.
Here we take a look at some of the ones that stood out the most.
Capitals Stanley Cup and summer of celebration
After years of tremendous regular season success and eventual playoff heartbreak, the Washington Capitals finally broke through their second round glass ceiling, exorcised all of their postseason demons, beat their arch-rivals the Pittsburgh Penguins, and then went on to win their first ever Stanley Cup. By doing so they shook their postseason choker label and Alex Ovechkin picked up the one piece of hardware his Hall of Fame career was missing. Then the Capitals partied like wild throughout the entire summer and lived up their championship season publicly in a way few other teams have in recent years.
Then they came back at the start of the 2018-19 season as good as they were a year ago, with Ovechkin performing at an even higher level.
The United States women won gold for the second time at the Olympics, and the first time since 1998, with a thrilling gold medal game victory against Canada that needed a shootout to determine a winner.
It was there that Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the winner on an incredible move, with Maddie Rooney making the big save to clinch it.
You can watch the entire shootout again.
Scott Foster plays for the Chicago Blackhawks
The Chicago Blackhawks have fallen off from their championship dynasty days and are on track to miss the playoffs for the second year in a row. The highlight of their 2017-18 season was the performance of emergency backup goalie Scott Foster who was called on to play 14 minutes in a game against the Winnipeg Jets. He not only played, he stopped all seven shots he faced against one of the best teams in the league.
Foster, 36, spends his days as an accountant and was called on to suit up when Blackhawks goalie Anton Forsberg suffered an injury in warmups.
The emergency backup goalie is something you see on occasion throughout an NHL season but they almost never have to play. When Collin Delia, who was making his first NHL start for the Blackhawks that night, exited the game with an injury … Foster had to play. He was incredible.
Not all of the top moments from 2018 were the result of something happy. Following another school shooting, this time in Parkland, Florida, Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo, a resident of Parkland, gave an emotional pre-game speech before their Feb. 22 game against the Capitals.
The Humboldt Broncos first game back on the ice
The hockey world was rocked by tragedy on April 6 when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed, killing 16 people (including 10 players) and seriously injuring 13 more. In the weeks after the accident there were countless memorials and tributes, including people across Canada and the United States leaving hockey sticks out on their front porch. Five months after the crash the Broncos returned to the ice, with two surviving players from the accident (Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter). The game was televised nationally throughout Canada on TSN and in the United States on the NHL Network without commercials. The Broncos ended up losing their first game, 2-1, on their way to a 21-13-2 record in 37 games.
The team officially retired the numbers of every player that was involved in the bus crash.
After 17 glorious seasons Henrik and Daniel Sedin retired at the conclusion of the 2017-18 season. They went out in an incredible way by teaming up, as they did so many times throughout their careers, for the game-winning goal in overtime of their final game in Vancouver.
It was Daniel getting the goal, his second of the game.
They played one more game after that, a road game in Edmonton, that they dropped in a shootout.
O’Ree, who is legally blind in his right eye, broke the NHL’s color barrier during the 1957-58 season as a member of the Boston Bruins. His playing career at the NHL level consisted of just four goals and 10 assists over 45 games, but he was still one of the game’s most influential figures and a legend for the Los Angeles Blades and San Diego Gulls of the Western Hockey League.
Some of the hockey moments from 2018 were also … bizarre. Like the introduction of Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ new mascot who has already become one of the most notable and recognizable mascots in the league. Whether you love or hate Gritty (and if you hate Gritty, it will probably hunt you down and tackle you) you have to admit that his introduction created quite a buzz around the sports world.
Speaking of bizarre moments, Boston Bruins star forward and Hall of Fame agitator Brad Marchand had to be reprimanded by the NHL for licking opponents during the playoffs. After licking Toronto’s Leo Komarov in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (the second time during the season that he did that to Komarov) he did the same thing to Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan in the second round. The NHL had to tell him to stop, threatening supplemental discipline if he did not.
Germany’s silver medal at the Olympics
The 2018 men’s Olympic hockey tournament did not feature NHL players for the first time since the 1994 games, but that did not mean the tournament was without its excitement. It gave a bunch of players that wouldn’t have ordinarily had a chance to play on such a stage an opportunity to make a name for themselves, and no team took advantage of that more than the German team that went on an incredible run to the Gold medal game. And for a while, it looked like they were actually going to pull it off until a late goal from Russia sent the game to overtime, where the Russians would end up winning on a power play goal from Kirill Kaprizov.
What was your top hockey moment from the past year?