AP

The Buzzer: Kucherov’s five point night; Bergeron, Kovalchuk with big returns

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2018, 1:11 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Tampa Bay Lightning look unstoppable right now. After their 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night they are still averaging more than four goals per game on the season and are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games (and also 16-2-1 in their past 19 games). Leading the way on Saturday night was Nikita Kucherov with a five-point night to give him 57 points in 37 games this season. That is a 126-point pace over 82 games. The five points is a new season-high for him and already the eighth time this season he has recorded at least three points in a game. He is now just two points back of Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (59 points) for the league lead in the scoring race.

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins. What a difference he makes when he is on the ice. Patrice Bergeron returned to the Boston Bruins’ lineup on Saturday afternoon for the first time since November 14 and it was like he never left. He finished with a four-point performance (two goals, two assists) in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators and was his usual dominant self in all phases of the game. He is now up to 31 points in 20 games this season for a Bruins team that has been trying to stay afloat despite some brutal injury luck this season. Getting a healthy Bergeron back will obviously be a huge boost to that lineup.

3. Phillip Danault, Montreal Canadiens. Entering play on Saturday Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault had not scored a goal in 11 consecutive games, had just one in his past 30, and just two for the entire season. He topped that season total with three goals in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Given that he had scored just 10 goals since the start of the 2017-18 season, and only 27 in 223 career games, he is probably one of the most unlikely players to net a hat trick this season.

More big performances from Saturday

Jeff Skinner scored his 26th goal of the season for the Buffalo Sabres. That total is good enough for second place in the NHL behind only Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin. He continues to play his way toward a huge contract in the coming months.

Roberto Luongo turned aside 33 shots for the Florida Panthers in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Cam Atkinson scored two more goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets to help lift his team to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, handing rookie goalie Carter Hart his first NHL defeat.

Pheonix Copley, Laurent Brossoit, Matt Murray, and Linus Ullmark all recorded shutouts on Saturday.

David Perron had two points for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Alexander Radulov had two points, including the game-winning goal with just 10 seconds to play in overtime, to help lift the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Mark Scheifele‘s 22nd goal of the season, which came with just under 1:30 to play in regulation, helped lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 1-0 win in Vancouver. It is his fifth game-winning goal of the season.

— Mitch Marner thought he had a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs until one of the goals was awarded to Andreas Johnsson. He instead had to settle for two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers. Johnsson also had three points in the win.

— The Arizona Coyotes allowed a three-goal third period lead to slip away against the Colorado Avalanche but were able to rebound for a 6-4 win thanks to a pair of late goals from Brad Richardson — the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, and then an empty net goal to secure the win.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals for the Tampa Lightning and hit the 20 goal mark for the 10th time in his career. He is one of the best players in the league and is only the third leading scorer on the Lightning, a testament to how good and deep the Lightning roster currently is.

Highlights of the Night

This is what the Los Angeles Kings had in mind when they signed Ilya Kovalchuk over the summer. It has not worked out as planned so far, but he had his bet game of the season on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks by scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Sidney Crosby to Jake Guentzel connection is rolling in Pittsburgh. Guentzel scored two more goals on Saturday night in a 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, while Crosby picked up an assist on all three Penguins goals. The passing on Guentzel’s second goal was crisp.

Speaking of crisp passing, this John Tavares to Mitch Marner play is pretty great, too.

Factoids

Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night and is off to an incredible start to his career.

More on Ilya Kovalchuk’s big game for the Los Angeles Kings.

A perfect time for Pheonix Copley to record his first NHL shutout.

The Tampa Bay Lightning head to the holiday break as the best team in the NHL at the moment.

His team did not get the win, but Connor McDavid is still having yet another incredible season.

Scores

Boston Bruins 5, Nashville Predators 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Philadelphia 3

Florida Panthers 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Los Angeles Kings 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 3, Calgary Flames 1

Arizona Coyotes 6, Colorado Avalanche 4

Buffalo Sabres 3, Anaheim Ducks 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, New York Rangers 3

Washington Capitals 4, Ottawa Senators 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Dallas Stars 2, Minnesota Wild 1 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 1, Vancouver Canucks 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 3

Karlsson facing suspension as Sharks lose to Kings in OT

By Adam GretzDec 22, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks rallied to force overtime with a pair of third period goals on Saturday afternoon but still end up falling to the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-2 margin.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored a pair of goals in the win for the Kings, including the overtime winner just 2:29 into the extra period. This was Kovalchuk’s first game since Nov. 29 and snapped what had been an 11-game point drought before he was sidelined. It was his first multi-goal game in the NHL since March 9, 2013.

With the overtime loss the Sharks have now earned at least one point in eight of their past 10 games, collecting 15 out of a possible 20 points during that stretch to maintain a top-three spot in the Pacific Division. So that’s the good news.

The bad news, aside from failing to get the extra point on Saturday, is that defenseman Erik Karlsson could be facing some discipline from the NHL for a hit to the head on Kings forward Austin Wagner in the second period.

There was no penalty called on the play. Wagner exited the game and did not return.

It is pretty clear that there was head contact there, but this seems like one of those players that is going to get an extra long look from the Department of Player Safety to determine whether or not that the head was the main point of contact and if it was targeted.

Overall it was an extremely eventful game for Karlsson as he played more than 27 minutes, recorded two assists, and attempted 14 shots. He also may have earned himself a suspension.

The Kings, meanwhile, have won consecutive games for just the third time this season and have a chance for their first three game winning streak of the season when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

UPDATE: The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday evening that Karlsson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for an illegal check to the head. 

Reaves, Carrier play Santa, elf to spread Christmas cheer

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Ryan “Santa” Reaves and William “Elf” Carrier were out spreading Christmas cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Reaves, decked out in a Santa suit, and Carrier, who had his elf garb on, greeted kids in style as they rolled in on a carriage with two ponies dressed as reindeer leading the way.

“Santa is going to roll up to the rink and bring some kids that, maybe, don’t have the luxury of coming to a hockey game, bring them some toys, some VGK swag and tell them they’re coming to the game,” Reaves said in a video done by the Golden Knights.

Gotta believe it was hot in both of those suits, being the desert and all.

We’re not sure if Reaves will make it as a singer once his career is over.

Santa, however, he might have a shot at.

Patrice Bergeron grabs four points in return to lineup

By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
3 Comments

The Boston Bruins managed well without Patrice Bergeron in the lineup, but it’s always nice to get your best player back into the lineup.

The perennial Selke contender missed 16 games with a chest injury before returning to the lineup on Saturday. Boston had gone 9-6-1 in his absence, including a 5-2-0 clip in their past seven games. The Bruins are deep, so missing their top center was more on the side of an inconvenience than it was a devastating blow.

That said, having Bergeron back in the lineup was a welcomed addition that the Bruins took immediate advantage of against the recently woeful and injured Nashville Predators.

Bergeron had 26 points in 19 games before he was sidelined and appeared as if he had played only a couple of days ago, scoring twice, started a tic-tac-toe on the game-winner that Brad Marchand scored and then added his second apple on David Pastrnak‘s goal to make it 4-2.

His second goal was the 300th of his career.

A three-point game for Bergeron, who looked at the top of his game, as usual.

With Boston’s formidable top line back intact, they combined for 10 points in the game in the 5-2 win. Marchand and Pastrnak each had a goal and two assists of their own.

WATCH LIVE: Sharks host Kings on NBCSN

By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with San Hose edging out the Kings 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 5 with Kevin Labanc‘s winner.

The visiting Kings are coming off a convincing 4-1 win against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and will look to build off their solid effort in that game. The Kings rank last in goals per game at 2.23, 28th on the power play at 13.9% and 29th on the penalty kill at 74.8%.

Interestingly enough, the Sharks lost 5-3 to the Jets their last time out on Thursday, ending a five-game winning streak. The Sharks have still enjoyed a solid December month, going 7-3-0 so far.

The Sharks sit second in the Pacific, four points behind the Calgary Flames. Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 22 goals this season, matching his total through 81 games last year. He’s on pace for 50 and is tied for the seventh most goals (306) since the start of the 2008-09 season.

What: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Where: SAP Center
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Kings-Sharks stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

KINGS

Alex IafalloAnze KopitarDustin Brown
Adrian KempeJeff CarterTyler Toffoli
Brendan LeipsicNate ThompsonIlya Kovalchuk
Austin WagnerMichael AmadioMatt Luff

Derek ForbortDrew Doughty
Jake MuzzinSean Walker
Daniel BrickleyOscar Fantenberg

Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick

SHARKS

Evander Kane – Joe Pavelski – Joonas Donskoi
Tomas HertlLogan CoutureTimo Meier
Marcus SorensenJoe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Lukas RadilBarclay GoodrowMelker Karlsson

Radim SimekBrent Burns
Brenden DillonErik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard VlasicJustin Braun

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

