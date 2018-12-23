More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
The Buzzer: Bob continues heater; Aho stars on Whalers Night

By Scott BilleckDec 23, 2018, 10:48 PM EST
Three stars

1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets

When Bob is hot, the Blue Jackets seem unbeatable. And Bob is certainly on a heater right now.

Bobrovsky picked up his second shutout in his past four starts, turning aside 39 shots the New Jersey Devils sent his way in a 3-0 win.

Things weren’t looking good for Columbus’ crease hero, but over the past six games, he’s been back to his winning ways, taking victories in five of those starts and losing in overtime in the other. His save percentage on the season has jumped up to .913 to go along with his 16-10-1 record.

Bob has won four straight, as have the Blue Jackets.

2. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes

Two goals, four points on Whalers night? Someone showed up to make sure the men back in green collected a nice win in those beautiful threads.

Aho was spectacular in the game, scoring shorthanded and assisted on both of Teuvo Teravainen‘s goals as the ‘Canes bounced back from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals.

It’s been an up and down year for Carolina, but it was nice to see them pick up the win after honoring their heritage on Sunday.

3. Jayce Hawryluk, Florida Panthers

Through his first four NHL games, Hawryluk hadn’t sniffed the scoresheet.

All of that changed on Sunday, however. The 22-year-old made the most of his limited ice-time, scoring twice — including on a breakaway — to get his first NHL goal and then his second right after it.

Highlights of the night

This was solid:

Hawryluk’s first NHL goal was just a product of hard work:

He did him dirty:

Factoids

Scores

Blue Jackets 3, Devils 0

Hurricanes (Whalers) 5, Bruins 3

Panthers 6, Blackhawks 3

Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (SO)

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)

Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)

Islanders 3, Stars 1

Coyotes 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Whalers Night brings back fond memories; beautiful threads

By Scott BilleckDec 23, 2018, 7:51 PM EST
It’s been over 20 years since the Hartford Whalers took the ice for a hockey game in the National Hockey League. On Sunday, their spirit was resurrected one more time on Whalers Night at PNC Arena in Raleigh.

The Carolina Hurricanes — who moved from Hartford for the 1997-98 season — paid homage to their former selves by donning their old threads and green helmets as they faced off against former Northeast Division foes in the Boston Bruins.

And my, oh my, did those sweaters look great on the ice once again.

“The motivation was primarily around [the fact that] it’s interesting, it looks great and it’s a way do something different,” Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon told NHL.com. “It’s a long season and we’re in the entertainment business and this is going to make this night different and enjoyable and connect with fans whether it’s in Hartford or anywhere else. So, I hope they enjoy it.”

Of course, no Whalers game would be complete without that iconic goal song, the Brass Bonanza.

Teuvo Teravainen did the honors, scoring at 12:55 of the first period to get fans into the groove.

And then it happened three more times in succession as the Whalers… err… Hurricanes battled back from being down 2-0 to lead 4-2.

The Hurricanes went on to win 5-3. Teravainen added another goal for a two-goal night, and Sebastian Aho had two of his own in the win.

Petr Mrazek, who had a beautiful special mask made to mark the occasion, made 27 saves.

Other highlights included the return of Pucky the Whale, Hartford’s old mascot (who was never a physical mascot during their time in Conneticutt.

There, of course, was a ceremonial puck drop to be had, too.

Whalers legend Mike Rogers was on hand to do the honors.

The Whalers have quite the history and a who’s who of some of the greatest ever to play the game in their lineage — from their days in the World Hockey Association to their integration into the NHL.

Paul Coffey, Ron Francis, Gordie Howe, Bobby Hull, Dave Keon are among the legends to wear Whalers green.

The Whalers uniforms will be back on the backs of the Hurricanes in March when they face Boston at TD Garden.

NHL suspends Sharks’ Karlsson two games for illegal check to head

By Sean LeahyDec 23, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
Erik Karlsson will miss the San Jose Sharks’ final game before the Christmas break and first one when they return on Thursday after he was suspended two games for an illegal check to the head.

The play occurred on Saturday afternoon during the Sharks’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Karlsson’s hit on Austin Wagner saw the Kings forward’s head be the main point of contact. There was no penalty called on the play and Wagner exited the game and did not return.

Here’s why the NHL Department of Player Safety handed Karlsson two games:

As the DoPS states in all of their videos for dangerous hits, the onus is on Karlsson here to take either a different path to check Wagner or minimize contact and not pick the head. It’s a fast game and Karlsson would have definitely like to have delivered his hit through the body, but ended up getting the head, which is why he’s going to sit for two games.

“It’s one of those plays [where] I’m closing [the] gap, and he skates into me,” Karlsson said afterward. “I don’t really lean into him, I’m in his lane, and it’s a shoulder-to-shoulder hit. Unfortunately, he went down hard, and he didn’t come back, and I hope he’s OK. But at the end of the day, it’s a hockey play.”

With the two-game ban, Karlsson will will forfeit $69,892.48 in salary, which goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Predators’ Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins’ Wagner

Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

The incident occurred at 19:04 of the second period of Saturday’s night game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Sunday. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Sabres broadcaster ‘doing well’ after being hospitalized

Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
By John Wawrow (AP Sports Writer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The longtime voice of the Buffalo Sabres hasn’t been silenced after being wheeled out of the press box on a stretcher.

Rick Jeanneret is ”resting and doing well,” the Sabres announced Sunday, about 12 hours after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was transported to the hospital during the third period of Buffalo’s victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

And, the team added, the 76-year-old Jeanneret already is looking forward to returning to the broadcast booth following the NHL’s three-day Christmas break.

The update came about an hour after The Athletic reported that Jeanneret texted the publication, writing: ”Still kicking.”

The Sabres did not reveal the reason why Jeanneret was hospitalized. He overcame throat cancer in 2014 and was fitted with a pacemaker in 2016.

”On behalf of Rick and his family, we’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” the Sabres said. ”Rick looks forward to being back in the booth after the break.”

It was not clear exactly when Jeanneret would return to work. His age and health have led Jeanneret to cut back his schedule and call about half of the Sabres’ 82-game schedule.

The Sabres next play at St. Louis on Thursday. Their next home game is Saturday against Boston.

Jeanneret has done play-by-play of Sabres games either on radio or television since 1971, the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2012.

Jeanneret opened the broadcast Saturday night dressed in a red Santa Claus suit and a white beard. He was walking around the press box between the second and third periods.

He called the first two minutes of the third before the broadcast went silent for about 20 seconds and color commentator Rob Ray took over the play-by-play. Pregame and postgame host Brian Duff replaced Jeanneret and finished the game

Jeanneret was sitting up as he was being wheeled out.

He’s known for a booming voice capable of going from a low range to reaching a high pitch of excitement with each scoring chance or goal.

A number of Jeanneret’s calls are among the best known in hockey.

He coined, ”La-la-la-la-la-la-LaFontaine!” when former Sabres captain Pat LaFontaine scored during his tenure with the team in the 1990s.

There was Jeanneret’s ”May-Day! May-Day!” call that came after Brad May’s overtime goal secured Buffalo’s four-game, first-round playoff sweep of the Boston Bruins in April 1993. The goal sealed the Sabres’ first playoff series victory in 10 years.

And among his most memorable phrases is when a Sabres player scores by flipping a puck high into the net, by describing it as: ”Top shelf, where momma hides the cookies.”

