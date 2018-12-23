The Buzzer: Bob continues heater; Aho stars on Whalers Night

Three stars
1. Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus Blue Jackets
When Bob is hot, the Blue Jackets seem unbeatable. And Bob is certainly on a heater right now.
Bobrovsky picked up his second shutout in his past four starts, turning aside 39 shots the New Jersey Devils sent his way in a 3-0 win.
Things weren’t looking good for Columbus’ crease hero, but over the past six games, he’s been back to his winning ways, taking victories in five of those starts and losing in overtime in the other. His save percentage on the season has jumped up to .913 to go along with his 16-10-1 record.
Bob has won four straight, as have the Blue Jackets.
2. Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
Two goals, four points on Whalers night? Someone showed up to make sure the men back in green collected a nice win in those beautiful threads.
Aho was spectacular in the game, scoring shorthanded and assisted on both of Teuvo Teravainen‘s goals as the ‘Canes bounced back from a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals.
It’s been an up and down year for Carolina, but it was nice to see them pick up the win after honoring their heritage on Sunday.
3. Jayce Hawryluk, Florida Panthers
Through his first four NHL games, Hawryluk hadn’t sniffed the scoresheet.
All of that changed on Sunday, however. The 22-year-old made the most of his limited ice-time, scoring twice — including on a breakaway — to get his first NHL goal and then his second right after it.
Highlights of the night
This was solid:
Hawryluk’s first NHL goal was just a product of hard work:
He did him dirty:
Factoids
Scores
Blue Jackets 3, Devils 0
Hurricanes (Whalers) 5, Bruins 3
Panthers 6, Blackhawks 3
Flyers 3, Rangers 2 (SO)
Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 4 (OT)
Kings 4, Golden Knights 3 (OT)
Islanders 3, Stars 1
Coyotes 4, Sharks 3 (OT)
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck