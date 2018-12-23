More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER
Predators’ Hartman fined $1K for spearing Bruins’ Wagner

Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Ryan Hartman has been fined $1,000 by the NHL for spearing Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

The incident occurred at 19:04 of the second period of Saturday’s night game between the Predators and Bruins, which Boston won 5-2.

The league’s department of player safety announced the fine Sunday. The money goes to the players’ emergency assistance fund.

Sabres broadcaster ‘doing well’ after being hospitalized

Associated PressDec 23, 2018, 7:54 AM EST
By John Wawrow (AP Sports Writer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The longtime voice of the Buffalo Sabres hasn’t been silenced after being wheeled out of the press box on a stretcher.

Rick Jeanneret is ”resting and doing well,” the Sabres announced Sunday, about 12 hours after the Hall of Fame broadcaster was transported to the hospital during the third period of Buffalo’s victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

And, the team added, the 76-year-old Jeanneret already is looking forward to returning to the broadcast booth following the NHL’s three-day Christmas break.

The update came about an hour after The Athletic reported that Jeanneret texted the publication, writing: ”Still kicking.”

The Sabres did not reveal the reason why Jeanneret was hospitalized. He overcame throat cancer in 2014 and was fitted with a pacemaker in 2016.

”On behalf of Rick and his family, we’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” the Sabres said. ”Rick looks forward to being back in the booth after the break.”

It was not clear exactly when Jeanneret would return to work. His age and health have led Jeanneret to cut back his schedule and call about half of the Sabres’ 82-game schedule.

The Sabres next play at St. Louis on Thursday. Their next home game is Saturday against Boston.

Jeanneret has done play-by-play of Sabres games either on radio or television since 1971, the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2012.

Jeanneret opened the broadcast Saturday night dressed in a red Santa Claus suit and a white beard. He was walking around the press box between the second and third periods.

He called the first two minutes of the third before the broadcast went silent for about 20 seconds and color commentator Rob Ray took over the play-by-play. Pregame and postgame host Brian Duff replaced Jeanneret and finished the game

Jeanneret was sitting up as he was being wheeled out.

He’s known for a booming voice capable of going from a low range to reaching a high pitch of excitement with each scoring chance or goal.

A number of Jeanneret’s calls are among the best known in hockey.

He coined, ”La-la-la-la-la-la-LaFontaine!” when former Sabres captain Pat LaFontaine scored during his tenure with the team in the 1990s.

There was Jeanneret’s ”May-Day! May-Day!” call that came after Brad May’s overtime goal secured Buffalo’s four-game, first-round playoff sweep of the Boston Bruins in April 1993. The goal sealed the Sabres’ first playoff series victory in 10 years.

And among his most memorable phrases is when a Sabres player scores by flipping a puck high into the net, by describing it as: ”Top shelf, where momma hides the cookies.”

The Buzzer: Kucherov’s five point night; Bergeron, Kovalchuk with big returns

By Adam GretzDec 23, 2018, 1:11 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning. The Tampa Bay Lightning look unstoppable right now. After their 6-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night they are still averaging more than four goals per game on the season and are 11-0-1 in their past 12 games (and also 16-2-1 in their past 19 games). Leading the way on Saturday night was Nikita Kucherov with a five-point night to give him 57 points in 37 games this season. That is a 126-point pace over 82 games. The five points is a new season-high for him and already the eighth time this season he has recorded at least three points in a game. He is now just two points back of Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen (59 points) for the league lead in the scoring race.

2. Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins. What a difference he makes when he is on the ice. Patrice Bergeron returned to the Boston Bruins’ lineup on Saturday afternoon for the first time since November 14 and it was like he never left. He finished with a four-point performance (two goals, two assists) in a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators and was his usual dominant self in all phases of the game. He is now up to 31 points in 20 games this season for a Bruins team that has been trying to stay afloat despite some brutal injury luck this season. Getting a healthy Bergeron back will obviously be a huge boost to that lineup.

3. Phillip Danault, Montreal Canadiens. Entering play on Saturday Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault had not scored a goal in 11 consecutive games, had just one in his past 30, and just two for the entire season. He topped that season total with three goals in a 4-3 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Given that he had scored just 10 goals since the start of the 2017-18 season, and only 27 in 223 career games, he is probably one of the most unlikely players to net a hat trick this season.

More big performances from Saturday

Jeff Skinner scored his 26th goal of the season for the Buffalo Sabres. That total is good enough for second place in the NHL behind only Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin. He continues to play his way toward a huge contract in the coming months.

Roberto Luongo turned aside 33 shots for the Florida Panthers in a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Cam Atkinson scored two more goals for the Columbus Blue Jackets to help lift his team to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, handing rookie goalie Carter Hart his first NHL defeat.

Pheonix Copley, Laurent Brossoit, Matt Murray, and Linus Ullmark all recorded shutouts on Saturday.

David Perron had two points for the St. Louis Blues in a 3-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

Alexander Radulov had two points, including the game-winning goal with just 10 seconds to play in overtime, to help lift the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Mark Scheifele‘s 22nd goal of the season, which came with just under 1:30 to play in regulation, helped lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 1-0 win in Vancouver. It is his fifth game-winning goal of the season.

— Mitch Marner thought he had a hat trick for the Toronto Maple Leafs until one of the goals was awarded to Andreas Johnsson. He instead had to settle for two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win over the New York Rangers. Johnsson also had three points in the win.

— The Arizona Coyotes allowed a three-goal third period lead to slip away against the Colorado Avalanche but were able to rebound for a 6-4 win thanks to a pair of late goals from Brad Richardson — the game-winner with less than four minutes to play, and then an empty net goal to secure the win.

Steven Stamkos scored two goals for the Tampa Lightning and hit the 20 goal mark for the 10th time in his career. He is one of the best players in the league and is only the third leading scorer on the Lightning, a testament to how good and deep the Lightning roster currently is.

Highlights of the Night

This is what the Los Angeles Kings had in mind when they signed Ilya Kovalchuk over the summer. It has not worked out as planned so far, but he had his bet game of the season on Saturday afternoon in a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks by scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Sidney Crosby to Jake Guentzel connection is rolling in Pittsburgh. Guentzel scored two more goals on Saturday night in a 3-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, while Crosby picked up an assist on all three Penguins goals. The passing on Guentzel’s second goal was crisp.

Speaking of crisp passing, this John Tavares to Mitch Marner play is pretty great, too.

Factoids

Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night and is off to an incredible start to his career.

More on Ilya Kovalchuk’s big game for the Los Angeles Kings.

A perfect time for Pheonix Copley to record his first NHL shutout.

The Tampa Bay Lightning head to the holiday break as the best team in the NHL at the moment.

His team did not get the win, but Connor McDavid is still having yet another incredible season.

Scores

Boston Bruins 5, Nashville Predators 2

Columbus Blue Jackets 4, Philadelphia 3

Florida Panthers 2, Detroit Red Wings 1

Montreal Canadiens 4, Vegas Golden Knights 3

Los Angeles Kings 3, San Jose Sharks 2 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 3, Calgary Flames 1

Arizona Coyotes 6, Colorado Avalanche 4

Buffalo Sabres 3, Anaheim Ducks 0

Toronto Maple Leafs 5, New York Rangers 3

Washington Capitals 4, Ottawa Senators 0

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Carolina Hurricanes 0

Dallas Stars 2, Minnesota Wild 1 (OT)

Winnipeg Jets 1, Vancouver Canucks 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 6, Edmonton Oilers 3

Karlsson facing suspension as Sharks lose to Kings in OT

By Adam GretzDec 22, 2018, 7:24 PM EST
The San Jose Sharks rallied to force overtime with a pair of third period goals on Saturday afternoon but still end up falling to the Los Angeles Kings by a 3-2 margin.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored a pair of goals in the win for the Kings, including the overtime winner just 2:29 into the extra period. This was Kovalchuk’s first game since Nov. 29 and snapped what had been an 11-game point drought before he was sidelined. It was his first multi-goal game in the NHL since March 9, 2013.

With the overtime loss the Sharks have now earned at least one point in eight of their past 10 games, collecting 15 out of a possible 20 points during that stretch to maintain a top-three spot in the Pacific Division. So that’s the good news.

The bad news, aside from failing to get the extra point on Saturday, is that defenseman Erik Karlsson could be facing some discipline from the NHL for a hit to the head on Kings forward Austin Wagner in the second period.

There was no penalty called on the play. Wagner exited the game and did not return.

It is pretty clear that there was head contact there, but this seems like one of those players that is going to get an extra long look from the Department of Player Safety to determine whether or not that the head was the main point of contact and if it was targeted.

Overall it was an extremely eventful game for Karlsson as he played more than 27 minutes, recorded two assists, and attempted 14 shots. He also may have earned himself a suspension.

The Kings, meanwhile, have won consecutive games for just the third time this season and have a chance for their first three game winning streak of the season when they visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

UPDATE: The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced on Saturday evening that Karlsson will have a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for an illegal check to the head. 

Reaves, Carrier play Santa, elf to spread Christmas cheer

By Scott BilleckDec 22, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
Ryan “Santa” Reaves and William “Elf” Carrier were out spreading Christmas cheer on Saturday afternoon.

Reaves, decked out in a Santa suit, and Carrier, who had his elf garb on, greeted kids in style as they rolled in on a carriage with two ponies dressed as reindeer leading the way.

“Santa is going to roll up to the rink and bring some kids that, maybe, don’t have the luxury of coming to a hockey game, bring them some toys, some VGK swag and tell them they’re coming to the game,” Reaves said in a video done by the Golden Knights.

Gotta believe it was hot in both of those suits, being the desert and all.

We’re not sure if Reaves will make it as a singer once his career is over.

Santa, however, he might have a shot at.

