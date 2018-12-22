WATCH LIVE: Sharks host Kings on NBCSN

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks with coverage beginning at 4 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.
This is the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, with San Hose edging out the Kings 3-2 in overtime on Oct. 5 with Kevin Labanc‘s winner.
The visiting Kings are coming off a convincing 4-1 win against the Western Conference-leading Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, and will look to build off their solid effort in that game. The Kings rank last in goals per game at 2.23, 28th on the power play at 13.9% and 29th on the penalty kill at 74.8%.
Interestingly enough, the Sharks lost 5-3 to the Jets their last time out on Thursday, ending a five-game winning streak. The Sharks have still enjoyed a solid December month, going 7-3-0 so far.
The Sharks sit second in the Pacific, four points behind the Calgary Flames. Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 22 goals this season, matching his total through 81 games last year. He’s on pace for 50 and is tied for the seventh most goals (306) since the start of the 2008-09 season.
What: Los Angeles Kings at San Jose Sharks
Where: SAP Center
When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 4 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
TV: NBCSN
PROJECTED LINEUPS
KINGS
Alex Iafallo – Anze Kopitar – Dustin Brown
Adrian Kempe – Jeff Carter – Tyler Toffoli
Brendan Leipsic – Nate Thompson – Ilya Kovalchuk
Austin Wagner – Michael Amadio – Matt Luff
Derek Forbort – Drew Doughty
Jake Muzzin – Sean Walker
Daniel Brickley – Oscar Fantenberg
Starting goalie: Jonathan Quick
SHARKS
Evander Kane – Joe Pavelski – Joonas Donskoi
Tomas Hertl – Logan Couture – Timo Meier
Marcus Sorensen – Joe Thornton – Kevin Labanc
Lukas Radil – Barclay Goodrow – Melker Karlsson
Radim Simek – Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon – Erik Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Justin Braun
Starting goalie: Martin Jones
