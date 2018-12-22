The Buzzer: Hall the hero for Devils; Blackhawks win third straight

Three stars
1. Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils
Hall grabbed two goals and two assists in the game, leading the Devils to a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators.
Hall’s two goals came in a span of 1:12 in the game, scoring on the power play and even strength. Kyle Palmieri assisted on both of them, including a beautiful 2-on-1 on goal after a ridiculous save by Sami Vatanen at the other end.
Hall, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, has 11 goals and 37 points in 32 games now.
2. Braden Holtby, Washington Capitals
A total of 36 saves, six on the power play and two shorthanded ensured the Capitals earned a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres.
Holtby was fantastic in the game, and even though he pulled up lame late in the third period, he was still able to continue to see the final whistle.
Holtby’s save percentage jumped to .914 with the win. He’s got a 14-8-2 record on the year.
3. Collin Delia, Chicago Blackhawks
Delia won his first game of the season on the back of 35 saves against a potent Colorado Avalanche offense.
Delia was superb for the most part, stopping six power play shots to keep the Avs 0-for-5 in that department. A couple posts certainly helped out, but you those things happen.
Don’t look now, but the Blackhawks have won three in a row.
Highlights of the night
This save from Vatanen:
Alley-oop
Grubauer did his best for the Avs:
Factoids
Scores
Devils 5, Senators 2
Capitals 2, Sabres 1
Blackhawks 2, Avalanche 1
Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck