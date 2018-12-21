More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Time Machine: Remembering the Nassau Coliseum Santa brawl

By Adam GretzDec 21, 2018, 1:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Throughout the season we will be taking an occasional look back at some significant moments in NHL history. This is the PHT Time Machine. Today we look back at the Nassau Coliseum Santa brawl.

It may not have been as infamous or disastrous as the Cleveland Indians 10-cent beer night or the Chicago White Sox Disco Demolition Night, but the New York Islanders’ Santa Brawl of 2003 is definitely one of the all-time great sports promotions gone awry.

If you tuned into Wednesday’s NBCSN broadcast of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals game you may have seen it briefly recalled by Mike Milbury, the general manager of the Islanders at the time.

We are going to dig in once again here.

The scene: The Nassau Coliseum for the Dec. 23, 2003, NHL game between the visiting Philadelphia Flyers and host Islanders.

The promotion: The Islanders offered anyone that showed up to the game dressed as Santa free admission, as well as the opportunity to parade across the ice during the first intermission. Even though the Islanders had made the playoffs in consecutive seasons (following a seven-year playoff drought) it was still an organization that hadn’t won a playoff series since 1993, was struggling on the ice that year (14-16-2 record on the season), and experiencing a significant dip in attendance (down 14 percent from the previous season).

In short, they needed butts in the seats and this probably seemed like a fun holiday promotion to get a few extra people in the building.

The Islanders expected only about 250 Santas. More than 500 showed up, though some estimates had the number as high as 1,000 Santas.

As tends to happen when a bunch of people show up to the same event dressed as Santa, things quickly devolved into chaos (ever experienced Santa-con? No? Good. Keep it that way).

During the first intermission all of the fans dressed as Santa took to the ice and began their parade. That was when everything hit the fan. A number of Santas removed their jackets to reveal New York Rangers jerseys, the primary rival of the Islanders, resulting in a small, but not terribly violent, brawl on the ice.

The New York Times had an incredible play-by-play of the event.

Among the notable excerpts there, including some quotes from then-Islanders spokesperson Chris Botta…

  • “One Santa even brought a sign that read: ‘All we want for Christmas is a new GM,’ a criticism directed at Mike Milbury.”
  • “Soon, however, there was trouble. A few Santas ripped off their red jackets to reveal Rangers jerseys underneath. That was too much for the many Santas who were Islanders fans. It was as if the clock had turned back two years, and Theo Fleury, then a Ranger, was back on the Coliseum ice doing the chicken dance to mock the Islanders. Some of the Islanders Santas swarmed the Ranger Santas. A youngster in a Santa suit was seen pulling a Pavel Bure Rangers sweater off one subversive Santa.”
  • “The Islanders had budgeted three and a half minutes for the Santa parade. But the Santas were not cleared from the ice until five minutes had elapsed.”
  • “The public-address announcer had a script for the Santa parade, Botta said, but not for what happened after that. ‘He kept saying: All Santas will be escorted from the building.'”
  • “‘The crew assigned to resurface the ice was delayed, but the second period started on time,’ Botta said, who added that he hoped a fine from the league might be avoided. ‘I’m hoping we’ll get a little break,’ Botta said.”

By all accounts, they did indeed avoid a fine.

But the greatest quote from the aftermath came from then-Rangers defenseman Darius Kasparaitis, via Andrew Gross of the Home New Tribune a few days later.

 

“That was the funniest thing ever. At least Rangers fans have the guts to do that. Islanders fans wouldn’t do that.”

Kasparaitis, of course, spent the first four years of his career playing for the Islanders. No mercy in that rivalry.

The Islanders ended up beating the Flyers that night, 4-2, thanks to goals from Arron Asham (a pair of them), Dave Scatchard, and Jason Blake, as well as 32 saves from future Islanders general manager Garth Snow.

Other notable players on the ice that night were Jeremy Roenick (Flyers), Alexei Yashin (Islanders), Mark Recchi (Flyers), and a young Justin Williams (Flyers), the only player from that game that is still active in the league today.

Previous PHT Time Machines:
 Remembering the Jaromir Jagr Trade Nobody Won
• When the Blues skipped the NHL draft
 Expansion teams build Montreal dynasty
 The 1991 Dispersal Draft and Birth of the San Jose Sharks
• The Eric Lindros Trade That Did Not Happen
• The Mighty Ducks and the most insane pregame introduction ever
When the Detroit Red Wings’ Russian Five was not celebrated
Paul Holmgren’s crazy year of Philadelphia Flyers blockbusters

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Watch all four episodes of ‘Desert Gold,’ NBC Sports’ digital series about the Golden Knights

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyDec 21, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As part of a four-part series chronicling the first-year success of the Vegas Golden Knights, NBC Sports created “Desert Gold,” which took a look at the Stanley Cup run the team had in its inaugural NHL season. It also provided an in-depth look at the relationship between Las Vegas tradition and the Golden Knights.

Episode 1 – The Golden Knights and their fans detail how the team lifted and healed a heartbroken city after the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Episode 2 – A look at the birth of the Golden Knights with a behind-the-scenes look at exactly what it took to bring a professional sports team to Las Vegas.

Episode 3 – Taking a closer look at how the Golden Knights created and designed a spectacle that would exceed all expectations in the entertainment capital of the world.

Episode 4 – Explaining how the Golden Knights found success with a roster of quality players with the drive to always improve.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

NHL on NBCSN: Capitals, Sabres look to rebound following defeats

By Sean LeahyDec 21, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues with Friday night’s matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

The Sabres and Capitals meet for the second time in less than a week with both teams coming off home defeats. Washington had their five-game winning streak snapped by a 2-1 Pittsburgh Penguins win on Wednesday night and look to head into the Christmas break on a winning note.

Both teams blew leads in their defeats this week with the Capitals watching a 1-0 lead get erased by two Penguins goals. The Sabres lead the Florida Panthers 2-1 after 40 minutes and fell 5-2. Buffalo had been 9-0-2 when leading after two periods this season.

“It just seems like we lost momentum. It’s frustrating,” said Sabres captain Jack Eichel. “We’re at home. We’ve got to find a way to have a better third period than that. … Maybe our puck management wasn’t there. I don’t think the desperation was there; they were definitely desperate. They played hard in their own end, but I don’t think we outworked them.”

The loss was the continuation of some struggles for the Sabres, who are now 3-4-3 since reeling off 10 straight wins earlier this season.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS AT 6 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

While the Capitals have had more recent success than Friday’s opponent, they’re looking to get their lethal power play going again. They went 0-for-5 vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and are now 0-for-9 over the past two games after going 0-for-4 in last Saturday’s meeting against the Sabres.

“A couple too many failed entries,” said Capitals defenseman John Carlson. “We got some good chances, some good looks like we’re used to, but missing the net a little too much. We’re not putting it in the right spots if you’re not trying to score, and those become easy clears for them where they don’t really have to work for them. It was too many of those.”

Joe Beninati (play-by-play) and Craig Laughlin (‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst) will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Paul Burmeister hosts NHL Live, which begins at 6 p.m. ET, alongside Jeremy Roenick and Anson Carter.

MORE: Your 2018-19 NHL on NBC TV schedule

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Carter Hart giving Flyers much-needed boost in goal

Getty
By Joey AlfieriDec 21, 2018, 10:51 AM EST
1 Comment

If you haven’t heard, things have been pretty messy in Philadelphia this season. They’re the only team in the NHL that has fired their GM and coach in 2018-19. It’s been bad…really, really bad. So when the Flyers decided to recall top prospect Carter Hart, many wondered whether or not the team was putting him in position to succeed. But so far, so good.

After the Flyers dropped all four games of their Western Canada road trip, they’ve found a way to win back-to-back games on home ice. Hart has been named the first start in each of those outings. In two games against the Red Wings and Predators, Hart has looked pretty good. He was particularly impressive in Thursday’s victory against Nashville, as he turned aside 31 of 32 shots.

Hart became just the third goalie in franchise history to win their first two starts (Antero Niittymaki and Ron Hextall also managed to do that). And he’s also the seventh-youngest netminder in league history to win his first two games. Impressive.

Late in the second period of Thursday’s game, the Flyers managed to kill off five-on-three man-advantage, and Hart was obviously a big part of that. After the game, Preds forward Ryan Johansen admitted that the rookie goalie left them frustrated.

“We had some good looks,” Johansen said, per NHL.com. “[Hart] made some good saves, made our 5-on-3 look bad. It was frustrating. We came in here at the intermission and we were all frustrated. I think we did a good job of settling down and understanding that we needed to just go out and play a good 20 minutes of hard hockey the way we can, and I thought we competed really hard. Good hockey game, good close game, we just couldn’t find a way.”

The 20-year-old admitted he was nervous before his NHL debut on Tuesday, but he was much calmer heading into his second appearance.

“I could feel it in warmups. I wasn’t as anxious,” Hart said, per Philly.com. “I had a good chat with my sports psychologist [Wednesday]. I was bit overwhelmed Tuesday and just had to bring things back to reality.

“I mean, playing against Nashville, there are obviously guys that are good players and players you’ve watched growing up. But they’re the same as you and me. They bleed when you cut them and all that. So that’s kind of the chat I had [with the psychologist] and I felt a lot more relaxed tonight.”

The question becomes: how long can he keep this up? Clearly, he’s going to lose at some point, but can he help his team get back into the playoff race? As of right now, they’re eight points behind the Penguins for third in the Metropolitan Division (the Flyers have two games in hand).

Taking a look at their upcoming schedule, Philly will play a home game against Columbus on Saturday afternoon before they hit the road for a couple of weeks (they’ll visit the Rangers, Lightning, Panthers, Hurricanes and Predators).

That’ll be a huge test for Hart.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

PHT Morning Skate: Barkov no longer underrated; Nylander needs some luck

By Joey AlfieriDec 21, 2018, 9:05 AM EST
4 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Panthers center Aleksander Barkov shouldn’t be underrated anymore. (The Hockey News)

• TSN’s Travis Yost argues that all William Nylander needs right now is a little luck. (TSN)

• Is it time for the Blue Jackets to get themselves a new captain or should they stick with Nick Foligno? (The Cannon)

• Bruins defeseman Kevan Miller was fortunate that the throat injury he suffered wasn’t more serious. (WEEI)

• The Stars are glad to have John Klingberg back in their lineup, but they need to make a major move if they’re going to be contenders. Could Vladimir Tarasenko be a possibility? (Defending Big D)

• Despite dealing with injuries, the Nashville Predators have found a way to get the job done so far. (Predlines)

• Sharks rookie Radek Simek has opened some eyes since making the leap to the NHL. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Blueshirt Banter looks at what Rangers GM Jeff Gorton did and didn’t before the holiday roster freeze. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Elliotte Friedman takes a deeper look at the firing of Dave Hakstol in the latest edition of his “31 Thoughts” blog. (Sportsnet)

• This Capitals fan thought he lost a cap that meant a lot to him, but thankfully he was able to get it back. (Washington Post)

• Team Canada unveiled their roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament. There’s a few names you’ll recognize on this list. (Hockey Canada)

• A chat with Michael J. Sokyrka, composer for the legendary NHL ’94 video game. (Puck Junk)

• Do Pittsburgh Penguins players have real Christmas trees or fake ones? These are the hard-hitting questions we need answers to.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.