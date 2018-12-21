PHT Morning Skate: Barkov no longer underrated; Nylander needs some luck

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Panthers center Aleksander Barkov shouldn’t be underrated anymore. (The Hockey News)

• TSN’s Travis Yost argues that all William Nylander needs right now is a little luck. (TSN)

• Is it time for the Blue Jackets to get themselves a new captain or should they stick with Nick Foligno? (The Cannon)

• Bruins defeseman Kevan Miller was fortunate that the throat injury he suffered wasn’t more serious. (WEEI)

• The Stars are glad to have John Klingberg back in their lineup, but they need to make a major move if they’re going to be contenders. Could Vladimir Tarasenko be a possibility? (Defending Big D)

• Despite dealing with injuries, the Nashville Predators have found a way to get the job done so far. (Predlines)

• Sharks rookie Radek Simek has opened some eyes since making the leap to the NHL. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Blueshirt Banter looks at what Rangers GM Jeff Gorton did and didn’t before the holiday roster freeze. (Blue Shirt Banter)

• Elliotte Friedman takes a deeper look at the firing of Dave Hakstol in the latest edition of his “31 Thoughts” blog. (Sportsnet)

• This Capitals fan thought he lost a cap that meant a lot to him, but thankfully he was able to get it back. (Washington Post)

• Team Canada unveiled their roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament. There’s a few names you’ll recognize on this list. (Hockey Canada)

• A chat with Michael J. Sokyrka, composer for the legendary NHL ’94 video game. (Puck Junk)

• Do Pittsburgh Penguins players have real Christmas trees or fake ones? These are the hard-hitting questions we need answers to.

Real or fake Christmas tree? 🎄 pic.twitter.com/bFEhgUWb3B — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 20, 2018

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.