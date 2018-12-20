More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

The Buzzer: Huge games for Kris Letang, Avalanche top line

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2018, 12:12 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins. Kris Letang is having a Norris Trophy worthy season for the Pittsburgh Penguins and is already among the league leaders in ice time on a nightly basis. He had to take on an even bigger role on Wednesday night in their 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals due to the injury suffered by Jamie Oleksiak in the game’s first minute. Letang ended up playing more than 32 minutes and was absolutely sensational all night. This was the second time he topped the 32-minute mark in a game this season, but unlike the first one this game did not go to overtime. He played all of those minutes in regulation. Along with helping to shut down the Capitals’ offense, he also recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby‘s second period power play goal. That assist gives him 27 points in 32 games so far this season.

2. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche. If the Colorado Avalanche win a game you can be sure their top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog played a huge role in it. That was the case on Wednesday night in their 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens as they accounted for both of the team’s goals. Rantanen had two more points, including his 16th goal of the season, to help lead the way. With those two points he added to his league leading point total and is now up to 58 points for the season. He of course was not the only player on that line to shine on Wednesday night.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. Right behind Rantanen in the points race this season is his teammate and linemate, Nathan MacKinnon. He recorded two assists in the win and remains three points behind Rantanen in the scoring race with 55 for the season. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the only other player in the league this season to have already topped the 50-point mark so far.

Highlights of the Night

The save of the night belonged to Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins for sweeping the puck right off of the goal line when it was just inches away from potentially tying the game in the third period.

Gabriel Landeskog bats the puck out of mid-air for the game winning goal early in the third period. This play was challenged by the Montreal Canadiens for goalie interference but upheld after review.

Factoids

It was a two-point night for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, scoring a goal and recording an assist in their win over the Washington Capitals.

Joe Thornton, of course, entered the NHL seven years before Crosby did and has played in 625 more games than Crosby has at this point.

The Colorado Avalanche top line is comically dominant.

 

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Washington Capitals 1

Colorado Avalanche 2, Montreal Canadiens 1

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pettersson’s goal line save helps Penguins top Capitals

By Adam GretzDec 19, 2018, 11:26 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Penguins put an end to the Washington Capitals’ five-game winning streak and Alex Ovechkin‘s goal-scoring streak on Wednesday night in an intense rivalry game featuring the winners of the past three Stanley Cups.

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust provided the offense for the Penguins in the 2-1 win, while Matt Murray turned aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced in his second game back from injury.

The save of the night, however, did not belong to Murray. It instead went to Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson for sweeping a loose puck off the goal line when it was just a matter of inches from tying the game in the third period. That play happened just a few minutes after Riley Sheahan made a similar (though not as close) play on the goal line.

The Penguins acquired Pettersson just a couple of weeks ago from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Daniel Sprong.

While Sprong has taken advantage of his increased role in Anaheim and found his offensive game, Pettersson has been a solid addition to the Penguins’ third defense pair. This was by far his biggest play since the trade.

All of the Penguins’ defenders came through on Wednesday, especially their top pairing of Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin who spent much of the night going up against Ovechkin. They needed huge minutes from them, too, because the Penguins played almost the entire game with only five defenders after Jamie Oleksiak was injured 55 seconds into the game in a fight with Capitals forward Tom Wilson.

[Related: Penguins’ Oleksiak injured in fight with Capitals’ Wilson]

The Penguins, now 9-4-3 in their past 16 games, are tied with the New York Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division (the Islanders currently own the tiebreaker) and are one spot back of the Montreal Canadiens for the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Not anywhere near where they want or expect to be, but they are taking strides to get back on track after a tough start to the season.

The Capitals, meanwhile, had won five games in a row entering the night and still have a nice cushion in the division. They are also 13-4-0 in their past 17 games.

This game also snapped what was a six-game goal-scoring streak for Ovechkin who still has a league-best 29 goals in 33 games, including 17 in his past 15 games. Those are just some of the stunning numbers for him this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Penguins’ Oleksiak injured in fight with Capitals’ Wilson

By Adam GretzDec 19, 2018, 9:14 PM EST
It took less than a minute for Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson to drop the gloves with Pittsburgh Penguins defender Jamie Oleksiak on Wednesday night.

It did not go well for Oleksiak, who was clearly shaken up in the one-sided fight and missed the remainder of the first period.

It was not a totally random encounter, either.

This was all likely a carryover from the 2018 second-round playoff matchup between the two teams when Wilson was suspended three games for a hit to the head of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. In the aftermath Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was highly critical of Wilson for not fighting Oleksiak on the ice the night of the hit.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back in May…

“When Jamie challenged Wilson, he couldn’t run quick enough to get away from him,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during an interview on a variety of topics Monday morning, adding that having Reaves would’ve “offset” Wilson’s physical play.

“Until, of course, the referees get in close, then [Wilson] comes back and says something to him.”

Wednesday’s game was the first time the two teams have played with Wilson back in the lineup after missed the remainder of the playoff series and was suspended for the first two regular season meetings this season. He not only dropped the gloves with Oleksiak, he went right after him.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Oilers’ Khaira suspended two games for cross-check to head

via NHL.com
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira two games for a retaliatory cross-check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

Dunn, meanwhile, was fined the CBA maximum ($1,942.20) for delivering the original, more garden-variety cross-check after a legal hit by Khaira.

Khaira was ejected from the game, which the Blues won 4-1 on Tuesday.

This is Khaira’s first suspension in the NHL, which is part of the league’s explanation, which also includes some interesting “two wrongs don’t make a right” sort of language about the retaliation:

Khaira isn’t a big name for the Oilers, yet he’s one of the organization’s rare non-lottery draft finds, as he’s been a decent-enough roster player as a third-round pick (63rd overall in 2012). He was heating up, too, with three of his season’s 13 points coming in the past four games.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.