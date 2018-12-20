More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

PHT Morning Skate: Sens’ arena issues; J.J. Watt wants NHL in Houston

By Sean LeahyDec 20, 2018, 9:22 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• The Carolina Hurricanes are getting ready for Sunday’s Whalers Night where they will be bring back Hartford’s glorious green jerseys. Also, Pucky the Whale will be in attendance! [Hurricanes]

• The Ottawa Senators arena drama continues: “The NCC announced Wednesday it is cutting loose RendezVous LeBreton after Eugene Melnyk of the Ottawa Senators and John Ruddy of Trinity Developments, sued each other over the demise of their consortium.” [Ottawa Citizen]

• “The Hockey Hall of Fame has placed on permanent display the recently retired Stanley Cup band featuring 12 past Stanley Cup champions from 1954 through to 1965.” [Hockey Hall of Fame]

• Get to know The Angry Beaver, Seattle’s “only hockey bar.” [NHL.com]

• Count J.J. Watt of the Texans among those who want to see the NHL put a team in Houston. [Houston Chronicle]

• A great read about life as the “inside the glass” TV analyst. [The Score]

• On the NHL needing to do a better job of protecting its star players. [Yahoo]

• Get to know the man with one of the best names and beards in hockey: Colton Saucerman. [ESPN]

• After Pascal Dupuis hinted at a rift between Mike Sullivan and Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin, the Pittsburgh Penguins head coach fired back, calling the former forward’s comments “very irresponsible.” Dupuis later clarified his comments. [Post-Gazette]

• Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery sees a little Scott Niedermayer in rookie Miro Heiskanen’s game. [Dallas Morning News]

• It’s only a matter of time before William Nylander’s offensive game returns. [Leafs Nation]

• A good look at the breakout season for Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks. [Fear the Fin]

• Time for Tampa Bay Lightning rookie Anthony Cirelli to get a little more love. [Raw Charge]

• The New York Rangers could really use a big-time goal scorer. [Blueline Station]

• How will the New Jersey Devils find more success in overtime? Less Sami Vatanen. [All About the Jersey]

• A healthy Ryan Suter means heavy minutes for the Minnesota Wild defenseman. [Star Tribune]

• The AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals will be wearing Brewers-inspired jerseys for their games on March 8th and 9th. [MLB]

• A look at what’s said in those post-whistle scrums. [Japers’ Rink]

• Finally, here’s a look at some of the top NHL saves in 2018:

Ex-Senators executive pleads guilty to harassing driver

Associated PressDec 20, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Former Ottawa Senators assistant general manager Randy Lee has pleaded guilty to a harassment charge stemming from an encounter with a 19-year-old male hotel shuttle driver in Buffalo.

The 57-year-old Lee entered the plea Thursday in Buffalo City Court just before his nonjury trial was to begin. He declined comment when leaving the courthouse.

Lee was charged with making lewd comments and rubbing the shoulders of the driver while attending the NHL’s pre-draft scouting combine in May.

He was sentenced to time already served – one night in jail – and ordered to pay a $120 surcharge for pleading guilty.

Lee was suspended by the Senators and resigned in August after 23 years with the team, including the past five as assistant general manager and GM of the team’s American Hockey League affiliate.

Maple Leafs among NHL teams facing cap crunches next year

Associated PressDec 20, 2018, 10:30 AM EST
2 Comments

By John Wawrow (AP Hockey Writer)

There are questions Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock won’t touch with a 10-foot hockey stick.

The challenge a team brimming with young talent faces in managing its payroll structure was one topic Babcock particularly enjoyed sidestepping shortly after Toronto and forward William Nylander ended a lengthy contract dispute this month.

”Well, I think you’ve got to talk to a manager about that,” said Babcock, referring to general manager Kyle Dubas.” I just coach the players.”

Babcock was so pleased with his response, he winked and added: ”I bailed on that one, eh?”

Funny, sure, but it doesn’t make the issue go away.

Nylander signing a six-year, $41.4 million contract was merely a prelude to what will be a busy 2019 for Dubas, who will have to be creative in keeping the young core of his team intact within the constraints of the NHL’s projected $83 million salary cap. With $55 million in salary already on the books for next season, the Leafs have little wiggle room with 2016 first-round draft pick Auston Matthews and forward Mitchell Marner, the team’s current leading scorer, both completing the final years of their contracts.

Matthews, who followed up his 40-goal rookie season with 34 last year, is expected to command a contract similar to the eight-year, $100 million deal Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid signed in the summer of 2017. And Marner, the fourth pick in the 2015 draft, likely won’t be far behind because he is on pace to top the career highs of 22 goals and 69 points he had last season.

”I don’t think any of our group and our whole organization should forgo the enjoyment of the season because we have good players that need contracts,” he said. ”I think it’s a fortunate position that we’re in.”

Dubas is not the only one in this fix.

In Winnipeg, forwards Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and defenseman Jacob Trouba are eligible to become restricted free agents. With an eye on the future, the Jets were unable to retain Peter Stastny, who elected to sign a better offer with Vegas last summer.

In Buffalo, newly acquired forward Jeff Skinner‘s asking price goes up with each goal he scores. Skinner has 25 already to match last season’s total and ranks second in the NHL behind only Washington’s Alexander Ovechkin. Skinner will be an unrestricted free agent this summer if the Sabres can’t re-sign him.

Buffalo will have money to spend, but has to be cautious with center Jack Eichel in the first year of his eight-year, $80 million contract. And the team will also have to keep open a large portion of cap space once No. 1 overall pick Rasmus Dahlin‘s entry-level contract expires in three years.

The question becomes how teams retain their young stars while keeping enough money aside to fill the remainder of their roster.

”The philosophy is simple, and you’re seeing it around the league. The only way you can keep a lot of your top-end players is if you have other players coming up through the system,” Sabres GM Jason Botterill said, placing an emphasis on scouting and player development.

Botterill saw that firsthand working in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins complemented their core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang by filtering in younger players on cheaper entry-level contracts.

Still, it can get complicated once a team’s high-priced core starts aging.

The troubles are apparent in Chicago, which won three Stanley Cups from 2010-15 with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews but is now a team in transition with some big contracts in place. It’s no different in Los Angeles, where the Kings have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs and missed the postseason three times since 2014, when they won their second Cup in three years.

”It’s not a perfect business,” Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland said. ”You make decisions and you may wake up two years later with different information, but it’s too late and you have to manage around that decision.”

What’s changed over the past decade? Teams are spending more money on retaining players over adding them in free agency.

It’s a philosophy that places an emphasis on evaluating potential at a younger age and determining whether they can perform to the value of their contract. Otherwise, a team could be stuck with a player with a high-priced guaranteed contract that handcuffs future decisions.

”I don’t think there’s any easier answer to it. I mean, you just have to make the right decisions on the player,” Nashville Predators general manager David Poile said. ”One bad contract and it knocks everything out of line.”

Poile has done an adept job in maintaining a competitor on a roster that features six players taking up a combined $40.25 million in salary cap space this year.

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill said keeping a team’s payroll structure in line also requires making unpopular decisions.

”You’ve got to be willing to say, ‘You know what, the guy that doesn’t quite fit in that core, we may need to make a decision that you have to move him,”’ Nill said. ”I know sometimes fans are going to say, ‘Whoa, why are they doing that?’ You’ve got no choice.”

The Maple Leafs are among the exceptions in trying to build through the draft and free agency, after signing John Tavares to a seven-year, $77 million contract last summer.

Dubas insists retaining the team’s young talent is ”of vital importance.” Re-signing Nylander was the first step.

BUFFA-LOVE

After missing the playoffs during each of his eight seasons in Carolina, Skinner is enjoying the buzz the Sabres have created in Buffalo, a year after finishing last for the third time in five years.

”I haven’t really been here before and realized how much they love the Sabres. It’s been fun,” said Skinner, who waived his no-trade clause to approve the Hurricanes dealing him to Buffalo for prospect forward Cliff Pu and three draft picks in August. ”Hopefully, we can keep giving them something to be proud of.”

Skinner was reminded of how those same fans want him to stay in Buffalo beyond this season.

”Ha, ha, I’ve heard,” Skinner said. I’m having a lot of fun, too.”

LEADERS (through Tuesday)

Points: Mikko Rantanen (Colorado), 56; Game-winning goals: Skinner and Gabriel Landeskog (Colorado), 6; Rookie goals: Elias Petterson (Vancouver), 17; Goals-against average: Pekka Rinne (Nashville), 2.07; Shutouts: Marc-Andre Fleury (Vegas), 5.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins travel to face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Wednesday night.

AP Hockey Writers Larry Lage and Stephen Whyno and AP Sports Writer Teresa M. Walker contributed to this story.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Matthews, Marner showcase talents during performance of ‘The Nutcracker’

By Sean LeahyDec 20, 2018, 9:40 AM EST
The Toronto Maple Leafs had off Wednesday night, but Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner were still called upon to perform — except this time it was unique unique circumstances.

As part of its annual tradition of using celebrities to act as Cannon Dolls, the National Ballet of Canada’s performance of The Nutcracker featured the two Maple Leafs forwards stepping out of their comfort zones and starring in a different light. Their job was simply to dress as Russian Petrushka dolls and shoot off a cannon, which they did successfully.

“I’m actually kind of interested to see how things play out and it’s a big debut,” joked Leafs forward Nazem Kadri. “This could lead to something bigger and better after hockey.”

The pair looked like naturals in their ballet debut, especially Matthews, who admitted he was a tad nervous ahead of the big performance.

The dressing room will certainly be a lively one when they both arrive for Thursday’s morning skate.

“I think they will be outstanding. Good opportunity for them,” said head coach Mike Babcock earlier this week. “I think it’s important to have other things going on in your life besides hockey, so they will have a good laugh and we will have a good laugh at them.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Huge games for Kris Letang, Avalanche top line

By Adam GretzDec 20, 2018, 12:12 AM EST
Three Stars

1. Kris Letang, Pittsburgh Penguins. Kris Letang is having a Norris Trophy worthy season for the Pittsburgh Penguins and is already among the league leaders in ice time on a nightly basis. He had to take on an even bigger role on Wednesday night in their 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals due to the injury suffered by Jamie Oleksiak in the game’s first minute. Letang ended up playing more than 32 minutes and was absolutely sensational all night. This was the second time he topped the 32-minute mark in a game this season, but unlike the first one this game did not go to overtime. He played all of those minutes in regulation. Along with helping to shut down the Capitals’ offense, he also recorded an assist on Sidney Crosby‘s second period power play goal. That assist gives him 27 points in 32 games so far this season.

2. Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche. If the Colorado Avalanche win a game you can be sure their top line of Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Gabriel Landeskog played a huge role in it. That was the case on Wednesday night in their 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens as they accounted for both of the team’s goals. Rantanen had two more points, including his 16th goal of the season, to help lead the way. With those two points he added to his league leading point total and is now up to 58 points for the season. He of course was not the only player on that line to shine on Wednesday night.

3. Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche. Right behind Rantanen in the points race this season is his teammate and linemate, Nathan MacKinnon. He recorded two assists in the win and remains three points behind Rantanen in the scoring race with 55 for the season. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov is the only other player in the league this season to have already topped the 50-point mark so far.

Highlights of the Night

The save of the night belonged to Marcus Pettersson of the Pittsburgh Penguins for sweeping the puck right off of the goal line when it was just inches away from potentially tying the game in the third period.

Gabriel Landeskog bats the puck out of mid-air for the game winning goal early in the third period. This play was challenged by the Montreal Canadiens for goalie interference but upheld after review.

Factoids

It was a two-point night for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, scoring a goal and recording an assist in their win over the Washington Capitals.

Joe Thornton, of course, entered the NHL seven years before Crosby did and has played in 625 more games than Crosby has at this point.

The Colorado Avalanche top line is comically dominant.

 

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 2, Washington Capitals 1

Colorado Avalanche 2, Montreal Canadiens 1

 

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.