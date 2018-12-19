More from PHT | PHT POWER RANKINGS | THE BUZZER

Penguins’ Oleksiak injured in fight with Capitals’ Wilson

By Adam GretzDec 19, 2018, 9:14 PM EST
It took less than a minute for Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson to drop the gloves with Pittsburgh Penguins defender Jamie Oleksiak on Wednesday night.

It did not go well for Oleksiak, who was clearly shaken up in the one-sided fight and missed the remainder of the first period.

It was not a totally random encounter, either.

This was all likely a carryover from the 2018 second-round playoff matchup between the two teams when Wilson was suspended three games for a hit to the head of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese. In the aftermath Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford was highly critical of Wilson for not fighting Oleksiak on the ice the night of the hit.

From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette back in May…

“When Jamie challenged Wilson, he couldn’t run quick enough to get away from him,” Rutherford told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette during an interview on a variety of topics Monday morning, adding that having Reaves would’ve “offset” Wilson’s physical play.

“Until, of course, the referees get in close, then [Wilson] comes back and says something to him.”

Wednesday’s game was the first time the two teams have played with Wilson back in the lineup after missed the remainder of the playoff series and was suspended for the first two regular season meetings this season. He not only dropped the gloves with Oleksiak, he went right after him.

WATCH LIVE: Capitals, Penguins meet on Wednesday Night Hockey

By Sean LeahyDec 19, 2018, 7:00 PM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2018-19 NHL season continues as the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals on Wednesday Night Hockey with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online and on the NBC Sports app by clicking here.

This will mark the 48th regular-season matchup between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, with Crosby (21G, 45A – 66 points) outscoring Ovechkin (30G, 20A – 50 points) to lead Pittsburgh to a 28-17-2 record in the previous 47 contests (WSH: 19-21-7). They also have met 25 times in the playoffs, with Crosby (13G, 17A – 30 pts) and Ovechkin (15G, 18A – 33 pts) each averaging more than a point per game and Pittsburgh holding an advantage in their head-to-head games (13-12) and series (3-1).

The Penguins fell 4-2 to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday for their fifth loss in their last 10 games. Head coach Mike Sullivan doesn’t have a lot of patience left for their lackluster play.

“There needs to be a level of accountability and ultimately that falls on me,” he said. “Sometimes the biggest hammer a coach has is ice time, and there have been situations over the last little while where the coaching staff has utilized that. That’s not something this coaching staff likes to do. We want our guys to take ownership for their own expected games, and we want them to take ownership for the way this team is going to play.”

One example of this accountability was playing Guentzel just 3:40 in the second period on Monday. Given 8:36 on ice in the third period, Guentzel responded with several strong shifts and three shots.

[WATCH LIVE – COVERAGE BEGINS 7 P.M. ET – NBCSN]

Washington enters tonight as one of the hottest teams in the league, winners of five straight games and 12 of their last 14. They’ve also been lighting the lamp at a furious pace, scoring three or more goals in every game during that 12-2-0 stretch (4.29 goals per game).

Alex Ovechkin is riding a career-best 14-game point streak (17G, 6A), the longest active streak in the league. Ovechkin is on pace to score a career-high 74 goals this season. His current career best was 65 goals in 2007-08. The last person to score 74+ goals was fellow Russian Alexander Mogilny, who tallied 76 goals in 1992-93.

While Ovechkin has deservedly dominated headlines, Evgeny Kuznetsov is currently on an eight-game point streak (1G, 9A) and has also tallied at least one assist in all eight of those games.

What: Pittsburgh Penguins at Washington Capitals
Where: Capital One Arena
When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live stream: You can watch the Penguins-Capitals stream on NBC Sports’ live stream page and the NBC Sports app.

PROJECTED LINEUPS

PENGUINS
Jake Guentzel – Sidney Crosby – Bryan Rust
Zach Aston-ReeseEvgeni MalkinPhil Kessel
Tanner PearsonDerick BrassardPatric Hornqvist
Riley SheahanMatt Cullen – Garrett Wilson

Olli MaattaJamie Oleksiak
Marcus PetterssonJack Johnson
Juuso RiikolaChad Ruhwedel

Starting goalie: Matt Murray

CAPITALS
Alex Ovechkin – Nicklas BackstromT.J. Oshie
Jakub Vrana – Evgeny Kuznetsov – Tom Wilson
Brett ConnollyLars EllerDevante Smith-Pelly
Dmitrij JaskinNic DowdTravis Boyd

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Jonas SiegenthalerMadison Bowey

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Six-time Emmy Award-winner Mike ‘Doc’ Emrick, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame member Eddie Olczyk, and ‘Inside-the-Glass’ analyst Pierre McGuire will have the call from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Kathryn Tappen hosts NHL Live ahead of Penguins-Capitals on Wednesday, alongside analysts Mike Milbury, Keith Jones and insider Darren Dreger.

Oilers’ Khaira suspended two games for cross-check to head

via NHL.com
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
The NHL’s Department of Player Safety suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira two games for a retaliatory cross-check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn.

Dunn, meanwhile, was fined the CBA maximum ($1,942.20) for delivering the original, more garden-variety cross-check after a legal hit by Khaira.

Khaira was ejected from the game, which the Blues won 4-1 on Tuesday.

This is Khaira’s first suspension in the NHL, which is part of the league’s explanation, which also includes some interesting “two wrongs don’t make a right” sort of language about the retaliation:

Khaira isn’t a big name for the Oilers, yet he’s one of the organization’s rare non-lottery draft finds, as he’s been a decent-enough roster player as a third-round pick (63rd overall in 2012). He was heating up, too, with three of his season’s 13 points coming in the past four games.

Pacioretty’s nightmare first Vegas season continues with IR stint

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 5:40 PM EST
It’s probably a good thing that Max Pacioretty got his contract extension sorted out before 2018-19 even started, because so little has gone right during his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Pacioretty struggled through what must have been a wildly frustrating start, only managing an assist in his first eight games, and just a goal and an assist through his first 14.

Injuries really started to rear their ugly head for Pacioretty lately, just as he was starting to develop some intriguing chemistry with Alex Tuch – and just as Paul Stastny was set to return from his own frustrating start with Vegas. First, there was all sorts of confusion regarding whether or not Pacioretty was a healthy scratch or dealing with a minor lower-body injury, which brought out his agent’s sardonic side.

Pacioretty returned on Dec. 16 to grab an assist, but then suffered a different injury during Vegas’ 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Dec. 17. It looked innocuous enough, but what seems like a knee injury will land Pacioretty on the IR, which means he’ll be sidelined until Dec. 27 at the earliest. About the only bright side is that the Golden Knights can call up a fairly accomplished forward in Brandon Pirri, who (gasp) had to cancel a date night to suit up for Vegas. (Was Pirri planning board games? A viewing of “Game Night?”)

Again, this is a bummer, as Pacioretty scored 17 points in his last 20 games after only managing two in his first 10. Vegas was getting the player they traded for, and the one they’re giving a raise to starting in 2019-20.

Hopefully these struggles end up looking like mere speed bumps in hindsight.

Vegas should be credited for showing some restraint in Pacioretty’s deal, as his substantial $7M cap hit starts in 2019-20, but only extends through 2022-23. Many were worried that a team would sign “Patches” to an even riskier deal. That said, he’s already 30, and has dealt with some serious injuries, so the already-legitimate threat of the “aging curve” looms even larger than usual here.

On the bright side, the Golden Knights have been trending upward in general, going 10-3-1 in their last 14 games, to the point that they’re holding a wild-card spot as of this writing. A rejuvenated Pacioretty helped with that cause, but if Vegas can hold down the fort and the winger can heal up, the Golden Knights could once again be a dangerous foe in big games.

None of that changes the feeling that it’s been a very unlucky first season for Pacioretty in Vegas, however.

The Golden Knights’ medical staff might give a more extensive update on Pacioretty later today, so we’ll get an idea of the damage soon enough.

Erik Karlsson is back to being Erik Karlsson

Getty
By James O'BrienDec 19, 2018, 3:23 PM EST
When it comes to special players like Erik Karlsson, really good doesn’t always feel like enough, and patience isn’t always easy to come by. It’s not always easy to accept that a player needs time to adjust to a new team, as he is with the San Jose Sharks.

And talk about regression and bounces eventually going his way? Boring.

Well, whether such talk is boring or illuminating (or both?), it sure seems like … *cough* the bounces are starting to go Karlsson’s way.

The Sharks are now on a five-game winning streak, and have also won seven of their last eight.

Karlsson’s heating up, too, as he extended a six-game point streak with an assist in Tuesday’s 4-0 win against the Minnesota Wild. He’s now at seven assists over those six contests, pushing his season totals to a more potent (though not yet truly “Karlsson-esque”) 23 points in 35 games.

Those 23 points in 35 games represent a .66-point-per-game pace, short of his career average with the Senators (.83), which went as high as a point per contest. But a lot of that can be chalked up to some growing pains, and some bad luck.

Karlsson himself agrees that he’s starting to settle in, as Paul Gackle of the Mercury News reports.

“I’m feeling better and better,” Karlsson said. “We’re playing good hockey, at times. We’re progressing as a team. That’s the most important part. Whether I feel like I’ve played my best hockey yet, I don’t think so. I have a lot more to give.”

Some of the reactions to playing with Karlsson echo the Boston Bruins being at-first bewildered when Jaromir Jagr would send unthinkable passes their way, and surely how Sharks players felt when Joe Thornton first arrived, so it’s funny to read Thornton himself describe San Jose players needing some time to realize that “whoa, he can make that play.”

(Feel free to picture that “whoa” in Keanu Reeves’ voice. I know I did.)

But maybe some of this big jump comes from Karlsson feeling confident enough to call his shot. Perhaps Karlsson needed some time to adjust from being “the guy” in Ottawa to “the new guy” in San Jose.

In fact, he’s piling up a pretty astounding number of shots lately.

Looking at his full season, Karlsson has 122 shots on goal over these 35 games, an average of 3.49. Compare that to 2017-18, when he finished with just 196 SOG in 71 games, or “just” 2.76 per night. Looking at Hockey Reference’s listings, he’s only averaged more than 3.49 SOG per game during two of his 10 seasons.

Those pucks have been piling up even more lately. Karlsson has 48 SOG in nine November games, including a nine-SOG night (in a win against Chicago on Sunday), six in Tuesday’s contest, and eight against Dallas on Dec. 7.

For some perspective: Nathan MacKinnon has 151 SOG in 34 games, good for 4.441 per game, while SOG leader Jack Eichel has 152 in 34 (4.34 per game), while Karlsson’s 48 SOG in nine games presents a 5.33 average. Wow.

All of that shooting hasn’t resulted in goals, but can lead to great things, including rebounds, faceoffs in the attacking zone, and generally rubber going the right way.

Personally, it feels a bit reminiscent of Brent Burns eventually seeing his career soar to new heights in San Jose, and under Peter DeBoer. Has DeBoer found some innovative ways to work Karlsson into the mix, ideally without taking away from Burns? It’s something to watch as the season goes along, or beyond, if the Sharks end up extending Karlsson.

(Conversely, will the Sharks end up being too reliant on point shots? Either way, it’s a pretty sweet “problem” to have.)

One other thing to watch: Will Karlsson continue to get so many of his attempts on net? Marcus White for NBC Sports California provided a deep breakdown of Karlsson’s hot streak heading into Tuesday’s game, noting that defenders haven’t had much success blocking Karlsson’s attempts as of late.

This post’s headline reflects the feeling many had for a while this season: that Karlsson wasn’t himself. That hasn’t always been fair – his underlying numbers were outstanding, and remain that way – but it’s nonetheless refreshing to see Karlsson racking up points again.

The ascent of other Pacific Division teams (the Flames, Ducks, and Oilers are all hot, too) might obscure some of the rise of Karlsson and the Sharks, but the bottom line is that this team is starting to look as scary as many of us expected heading into 2018-19.

It won’t be such a welcome sight for opponents.

