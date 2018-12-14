PHT Morning Skate: Golden Knights turnaround; How Hitchcock changed Oilers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Hockey News breaks down five potential trade destinations for Alex Pietrangelo. (The Hockey News)

• TSN’s Travis Yost examines whether or not NHL teams have become better at combating score effects. (TSN)

• The Edmonton Oilers have been really good since Ken Hitchcock took over behind the bench. What has he done to change them? (Sportsnet)

• Frank Seravalli has his updated Trade Bait board. A Blues defensemen tops the list, but it’s not Pietrangelo. (TSN)

• After getting off to a sluggish start, the Vegas Golden Knights have finally turned their season around. (NHL.com)

• Sabres forward Jeff Skinner has been able to fill up the net this year, so the Buffalo News looked at his family and figure skating background to see how they’ve helped him. (Buffalo News)

• Find out how a 2004 conversation with Todd McLellan changed everything for Todd Reirden. (NBC Sports Washington)

• Dani Probert was able to look back at the documentary about her husband, Bob, but it wasn’t easy. “I’m glad I’ll be with all my people,” said Dani. “I’ll have all my close friends and family around me for the support, thank goodness. I’m going to need it.” (Ottawa Sun)

• Casey DeSmith is an undersized goalie, but he found a way to play big. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

• The Bruins have been searching for secondary scoring, and they’ve finally got some from Ryan Donato, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Danton Heinen. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

