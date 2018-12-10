Avs’ duo of MacKinnon, Rantanen chasing rare feat

One of the many downsides to the NHL’s goal-scoring decline over the past two decades has been the impact it has had on individual numbers and milestones. For quite a while it looked like the 100-point scorer was becoming a thing of the past, if it was not already entirely extinct. Between 2010-11 and 2017-18 it was a mark that was hit just eight times, and two of those were from Connor McDavid. In only one of those years (2017-18) did the league have multiple 100-point scorers.
There are currently 11 players around the league on a pace to do it this season, including the Avalanche duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. A pair of teammates hitting the 100-point mark in the same season would be a huge deal and put them in some pretty exclusive company as it has only been done six times over the past 25 seasons.
That list:
- Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom for the Washington Capitals in 2009-10
- Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2008-09
- Daniel Alfredsson and Dany Heatley for the Ottawa Senators in 2005-06
- Paul Kariya and Teemu Selanne for the Anaheim Ducks in 1998-99
- Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg for the Colorado Avalanche in 1995-96
- Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96
MacKinnon and Rantanen have both already topped 45 points this season.
Looking at that same 25-year time period only three other sets of teammates have had that many points through their team’s first 30 games: Alfredsson, Heatley and Jason Spezza for the 2005-06 Senators, Lemieux, Jagr, and Francis, for the 1995-96 Penguins, and Sakic and Forsberg for the 1995-96 Avalanche.
All of those sets of teammates went on to each top-100 points for the season.
(Spezza did not hit the 100-point mark for the Senators, only because of injury. He finished the season with 90 points in 68 games. He had not missed 14 games he almost certainly would have done so as well).
What stands out about the current Avalanche duo is that as of Monday they are both on pace for more than 120 points this season.
No one has hit that mark since Crosby did it during the 2006-07 season, and the only three times it’s happened in the salary cap era were the first two years coming out of the lockout when penalties, power plays, and goal-scoring briefly skyrocketed to near early-90s levels.
The last time a pair of teammates topped 120 in the same season was the Lemieux-Jagr duo in 1995-96. Before them? You have to go back to Lemieux and Kevin Stevens during the 1991-92 season, and then the Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, and Paul Coffey trio for the Edmonton Oilers during the 1985-86 season.
Overall, it’s been done just nine times in league history.
Given how rare it is and how difficult it is to maintain that kind of a pace of an 82-game season — especially in today’s NHL, even with the recent uptick in scoring — it’s asking an awful lot to expect them to do it. The 100-point mark, though, seems far more attainable as they would both need to maintain just around a point-per-game pace the rest of the season. Seeing as how they have both been point-per-game players for nearly a year-and-a-half now, it is not that far-fetched to think they can pull it off.
It is not the only piece of history they are chasing this season.
Rantanen and MacKinnon are currently first and second in the NHL’s scoring race.
The past five times teammates finished in the top-two in scoring:
- Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos for the 2012-13 Tampa Bay Lightning lockout shortened season)
- Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr for the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins
- Mario Lemieux and Kevin Stevens for the 1991-92 Pittsburgh Penguins
- Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri for the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers
- Wayne Gretzky and Jari Kurri for the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers
The only other post-Original Six teammates to do it were Bobby Orr and Phil Esposito on a couple of different occasions for Boston Bruins in the 1970s.
This one seems a little more difficult if only due to the presence of McDavid and the season he is having for the Oilers. As long as he stays healthy you should probably bet on him to end up at the top of the scoring list, especially if new coach Ken Hitchcock is going to keep playing him 25 minutes per night.
Along with Gabriel Landeskog, Rantanen and MacKinnon give the Avalanche the NHL’s best line.
That trio has scored 45 percent of the team’s goals this season, while the Avalanche have outscored opponents by a 28-14 margin when all three are on the ice together during 5-on-5 play. They are the biggest reason the Avalanche are near the top of the NHL standings and on track to make the playoffs for a second year in a row.
(Data in this post via Hockey-Reference and Natural Stat Trick)
